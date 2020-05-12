Best Market Research on Aerospace Plastics Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Aerospace Plastics Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Aerospace Plastics Market size surpassed USD 45 million in 2018 and is estimated to exhibit over 7% CAGR from 2019 to 2025.

Rising plastic usage in aircraft components to reduce the overall weight and enhance fuel efficiency will drive the aerospace plastics market growth. The plastics are lighter than conventional components and provide higher degree of freedom in designing components. The polymer material components provide corrosion resistance and approximately 50% lighter than aluminium. Growing adaption of polymer and reinforcing fibre materials will escalate the industry size over the forecast timeframe.

Increasing usage of advanced polymers such as polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) as an alternative to glass for airplane windows in military aviation will drive the aerospace plastics market size. The PMMA is easily moulded into complex shapes, prevents optical distortion, and provide superior surface quality. The suppliers are establishing new production facilities that provide custom tailored speciality sheets for multiple components. In November 2018, Evonik inaugurated coextrusion plant for PMMA in Germany to meet consumer demand.

The incorporation of advanced manufacturing technologies including 3D printing to minimize production cost will boost aerospace plastics market growth. The military aircraft manufacturers are implementing 3D printed plastic parts to reduce sustainment cost and improve readiness of weapon system. In February 2019, Lockheed Martin incorporated 17 3D printed components including overhead panels, light covers and gasper panels in the C-5 Super Galaxy military aircraft.

Inclusion of polymers with ability to withstand higher temperatures and impart excellent corrosion resistance will propel the aerospace plastics market share. Industrial thermoplastics including Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) are extensively used to manufacture storage bins for cabin interiors. The thermoplastics provide higher durability and meet flame and smoke requirements for air carriers. Moreover, the plastics enable manufacturers to enhance the aesthetic appeal and consumer experience.

Growing development of high-temperature engineering polymers such as polyethylene sulphide and polyetherketoneketone (PEKK) to provide alternative for aluminium components will escalate the aerospace plastics market size. The polymers have high stiffness, impact resistance, tensile and compressive strength. Superior chemical properties such as excellent combustion resistance, flame retardance and low-level smoke generation is increasing product demand. Further, development of new grade high strength and low weight materials such as HT-23 will drive the industry growth.

Commercial aircraft lead the aerospace plastics market size with vast fleet size to accommodate passengers. The aviation industry participants are implementing high-performance polymers with sliding properties for dry operations under extreme conditions. The air carriers utilize multiple thermoplastic grades including POM-C, POM-H, PA66, and PTFE in aircraft components. These components have high resilience, electrical insulation and good machining properties.

Helicopter segment will witness steady growth in aerospace plastics market share owing to increasing helicopter deliveries for tourism and emergency medical services. The development of additive manufacturing technologies for high performance polymers enables component suppliers to develop plastic components with dimensionally accuracy. Bell Helicopters utilize EOS additive manufacturing to fabricate flight certified hardware for rotorcrafts.

The cabin interior segment holds significant revenue share in the aerospace plastics market owing to development of light weight foam material that enable aircraft component manufacturers to reduce the overall weight. For instance, in September 2018, BASF developed polyethersulfone (PESU) foam that is suitable for manufacturing complex-shaped components in aircraft cabin interiors. Further, development of fire rated thermoplastics such as Royalite for cabin interiors products will escalate the segment penetration over the study timeframe.

The aircraft windows are primary path for noise, heat, glare in aircrafts. The noise and heat generated during flight or taxing may lead to passenger discomfort. The windshield suppliers are developing smart windows that adjusts the amount of light and heating pass through it. In April 2015, Sabic and Isoclima introduced polycarbonate Smart Electronically Dimmable Windows (EDWs) to limit heat and noise entering the cabin.

Line fit segment leads the aerospace plastics market size owing to increasing deliveries of aircraft across the globe. The aircraft manufacturers are expanding their production facilities to cater the rising aircraft demand. The airlines are replacing existing aging fleet with new aircrafts to meet environmental norms. For instance, in April 2018, American Airlines ordered over 45 widebody aircrafts with improved fuel efficiency and maintenance cost.

Retrofit segment will witness significant growth in the aerospace plastics market size owing to continuous refurbishment activities to enhance the customer experience. The airliners are collaborating with the aftermarket service providers for cabin repairs and modification activities. For instance, in November 2018, Satair and Regent Aerospace entered in agreement for cabin upgrades and refurbishment services that includes plastic components, cushions, arm caps, and dress covers.

North America aerospace plastics market share will witness significant growth owing to presence of prominent aircraft manufactures including Boeing, United Technologies, Lockheed Martin, and Honeywell International. The aircraft manufactures are expanding the production facilities to meet order backlog. For instance, in September 2015, Airbus inaugurated assembly plant in the U.S. Further, the U.S. Air Forces are utilizing 3D printed part to minimize the jet weight.

Asia Pacific holds significant share in the aerospace plastics market owing to growing aircraft demand. The airliners are continuously expanding the fleet size to meet passenger demand. For instance, in July 2018, Vistara Airlines ordered 50 Airbus aircrafts and 6 Boeing Dreamliner. Moreover, emergence of aircraft manufacturers in the region will drive the industry growth. Till January 2019, Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) have received over 1,000 orders for narrow body and are currently developing widebody aircrafts.

Major aerospace plastics market players include Performance Plastic Ltd, BASF Corporation, Victrex, Solvay, EPTAM Precision Plastics, Saint Gobain, Ensinger Plastics, and AIP. The other prominent plyers in industry includes Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials, Superior Plastics, and Polyfluor Plastics BV. The aerospace plastic manufacturers are adopting merger and acquisition strategy to expand their regional presence. For instance, in May 2016, Saint-Gobain acquired MIPNET Industries to expand presence in European aerospace industry.

The aerospace plastics market participants are testing products against the stringent FAAs smoke tests to ensure the compliance with the safety regulations. The long-term contracts with aircraft component manufacturers and R&D investment to develop new products are the prominent growth strategies adopted by the manufacturers to enhance their market share.

Aerospace Plastics are gaining momentum across the globe owing to development of new manufacturing processes along with rising aircraft production Supervisory bodies including Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is providing fire safety standards for plastic components. The development of new plastic materials will enhance the chemical and mechanical characteristics of components and further strengthen the aerospace plastics market share over the projected timeframe.

