Best Market Research on Airport Security Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Airport Security Market size estimated at over USD 9 billion in 2016 and is predicted to grow at 7% CAGR from 2017 to 2024.

UK airport security market, by technology, 2017 & 2024 (USD Million)

Rise in international trade and the number of air passengers globally is driving the airport security market growth. According to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the number of air departures increased by 38 million globally from 4 billion passengers in 2017 to 4.3 billion passengers in 2018. With the rise in air travelers, the demand for enhanced safety & security in the aviation sector for preventing accidental harm, threats, and other crime is increasing. Airline companies are increasingly investing in security technologies, such as X-ray scanners, biometrics, metal detectors, 3D scanners, and explosive detectors, to safeguard the passengers, staff, and aircraft from terrorist or other attacks. In October 2018, Delta Air Lines Inc., a major airline in the U.S. launched a facial recognition technology at HartsfieldJackson Atlanta International Airport to enhance security and help facilitate legitimate travel.

Stringent government policies associated with security in the aviation sector are positively impacting the proliferation of surveillance, screening, and access control technologies. For instance, the Federal Aviation Regulation (FAR) governs all aviation activities in the U.S. The FAR 1542 formulates several airport securities programs. This regulation promotes the installation and usage of security systems, such as Security Identification Display Area (SIDA), for preventing crimes and terrorism. Similarly, in June 2018, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) resolution 753 came into effect, which requires member airlines to screen baggage at the time of aircraft loading. These policies encourage the industry to implement effective security systems for efficiently managing passengers and goods. Such factors are anticipated to positively impact the airport security market growth.

High installation & maintenance cost associated with these systems is hindering the market growth. These systems require continuous upgrades due to the evolving hacking software, which provides easy access to hackers. According to McAfee, LLC, attackers can obtain data stored on a system by accessing a security system via Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP). Ransomware Software, such as Petya ransomware and WannaCry, are disrupting the operations of airports. In September 2018, UK’s Bristol airport experienced a ransomware attack, which aimed at getting access to administrative information. Moreover, uncertain economic conditions may hinder industry growth.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Airport Security Market

Airport Security Market, Technology

The airport surveillance market is predicted to grow at 8% CAGR over the coming years. With rising issues, such as goods smuggling and terrorist activities, safeguarding of passengers has become a vital factor for the airport authorities. They are installing surveillance radar technologies to provide safer & efficient air travel to passengers. These systems include iris scans, enhanced Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras, facial recognition techniques, and DNA databanks for identifying terrorists. Several manufacturers are focusing on providing high-quality security surveillance solutions to airports. For instance, Infinova Group is offering specialized thermal cameras, high-resolution general surveillance IP cameras, and user-friendly video management software to be placed across critical areas within and outside airports. Such systems ensure that the security at airports is efficiently maintained.

Screening solutions are the most used technologies used for passenger/luggage checking at airports to prevent the transport of threatening/restricted items by passengers. These systems include backscatter X-ray system, walk-through metal detectors, and millimeter-wave machine to screen passengers. Airports are highly investing in advanced screening technology to safely screen passengers without physical contact for metallic & non-metallic threats including weapons and explosives. For instance, in December 2018, Denver International Airport announced to implement Enhanced Advanced Imaging Technology (eAIT), to enhance the screening of passengers through boarding lines.

Airport Security Market, By Region

Europe airport security industry size, by country, 2024

In 2017, Europe accounted for 20% of the airport security market share. In Europe, new regulations demand exit & entry checks on passengers from countries outside the 26-nation in the Schengen zone. These new regulations have been introduced after the Paris and Brussels attack to offer protection to travelers in transportation hubs such as airports. Traveler details are checked against several databases such as the Interpol record of lost travel documents and Schengen information system. Several airports are already implementing it and others are doing spot checks on selected flights. Although the EU airports will witness a reduction in the passenger traffic owing to low consumer confidence due to terrorist activities as well as the decision of the UK to leave the EU, the demand for airport security solutions will be witnessed in the region.

North America will witness immense growth owing to the presence of established players, ongoing infrastructural developments, and rising air travelers in the region. Additionally, the adoption of international standards coupled with enhancing safety & usage of advanced machinery for security is influencing market growth. Several regulatory bodies in the U.S. including the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Transportation Security Administration (TSA) are focusing on ensuring security requirements tailored to the unique operating environment of individual airports.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Airport Security Market

The key players operating in the airport security market are IBM Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Thales Group, Fisher Research Laboratory, Siemens AG, G4S PLC, Bosch Security Systems, Auto Clear LLC and Smiths Detection LLC, among others. These companies are increasingly investing in the development of advanced security solutions to help in combating security threats. For instance, in October 2018, SATS Ltd, a ground-handling and in-flight catering service provider at Singapore Changi Airport announced to invest USD 1 million to digitalize its security system in a bid to improve security services. These new security systems include several video surveillances points, such as wearables, to deliver high visibility for on-ground activities.

Industry Viewpoint

The companies operating in market are investing highly in R&D and engineering for product innovations, expanding their product offerings, and attracting a large customer base. For instance, in 2017, Axis Communications invested USD around 155 million for providing advanced security equipment and smart technologies. Several players are providing a wide array of security solutions, such as video surveillance, X-ray scanners, and full-body imaging systems, to mitigate security breaches, other critical security challenges, and create a safer environment for officials and travele

