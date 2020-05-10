Best Market Research on Animal Vaccines Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Animal Vaccines Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Animal Vaccines Market size was valued at USD 6.8 billion in 2018 and is expected to witness more than 4% CAGR from 2019 to 2025.

U.S. animal vaccines market, by animal type, 2018 & 2025 (USD Million)

Growing prevalence of food borne, and zoonotic diseases has led to increase in spending on animal healthcare. For instance, as per the European Food Safety Authority estimates, more than 300 thousand people in Europe suffer from food borne zoonotic disease annually. There has been increasing expenditure on pets to reduce incidence of zoonotic diseases. The U.S pet industry expenditure was around USD 60 billion in 2015 that increased to USD 66.8 billion in 2016, out of which a significant share was been dedicated to curb spread of zoonotic diseases.

Rising awareness pertaining to various animal health issues and growing technological advancements in veterinary vaccines will be one of the major factors leading to industry growth. As per the American Pet Products Association (APPA), veterinary care expenditure in America reached up to USD 70 billion in 2017. Moreover, growing number of veterinary care practitioners to meet rising veterinary healthcare issues will further propel animal vaccines market over upcoming years.

However, high cost of vaccination coupled with poor and uneven animal healthcare coverage in developing nations will hinder the market growth. Additionally, stringent regulatory policies governing animal medication will hamper business growth during the projected period.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Animal Vaccines Market

Animal Vaccines Market, Animal Type

Poultry animal vaccines accounted for USD 1.9 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to dominate the overall farm animal vaccines industry during the analysis period. Various factors such as animal husbandry and housing can affect the development and spread of infectious diseases. High demand for risk-free animal food coupled with growing focus on building new systems for animal health management will boost the market for poultry vaccines.

Dog vaccines market is forecasted to expand at 3.9% CAGR. Rise in population of dogs and escalating number of deaths due to rabies in large would result in high number of vaccination programs supporting regular vaccination of dogs, boosting the growth of dog vaccines industry growth. Majority of the human rabies cases are communicated by dog bites or scratches, thus requiring high number of dog vaccination products, leading to industry growth across the forecast timeframe.

Animal Vaccines Market, By Technology

Inactivated vaccines accounted for revenue of USD 2.6 billion in 2018. Inactivated vaccines are germ free as well as safe for administration even in immunocompromised hosts. They are usually freeze dried, hence easier to transport and store. This ensures successful administration to farm animals located in remote areas. Moreover, booster doses of inactivated vaccines ensure a long-lasting immunity to the recipients, thereby fostering the segmental growth.

Toxoid vaccines segment is estimated to grow by 4.8% from 2019 to 2025. Rising number of tetanus infections in horses is expected to spur growth of tetanus toxoid vaccines. Various advantages of toxoid vaccines such as no possibility of reversion to virulence, less susceptible to changes in humidity, temperature and light and high stability will spur the segmental growth. Moreover, incorporation of adjuvant to illicit a stronger and prolonged effect will foster segmental growth.

Animal Vaccines Market, By Infections

France animal vaccines market size, by infections, 2018 (USD Million)

Parasitic vaccines accounted for USD 608.4 million in 2018. Parasitic infections threaten profitable animal production by adversely affecting the animal health, thus affecting the economy of the country. These infections also play a major role in the spread of zoonotic diseases. Vaccines against zoonotic and foodborne parasites are important as they reduce the risk for the consumers as well as are responsible for increase in food production, thus propelling segmental growth.

Vaccines for fungal infection are forecasted to expand at 5.0% CAGR during the analysis period. High growth rate is attributed to increasing number of fungal infections that lead to large economical losses. Moreover, with increasing demand for safe animal protein in food, the demand for fungal vaccines will also increase during the projected period. With dearth of approved vaccines for fungal infection, the segment will offer huge growth opportunities in the future.

Animal Vaccines Market, By Route of Administration

Oral vaccines segment is expected to reach USD 1.5 billion by 2025. Adequate supply of oral vaccines is essential for farm and companion animals to help them fight against pathogens, thus, adding to the growth of the oral animal vaccines market. Oral vaccines focuses on increasing the immunity of domesticated animals. Rising demand for high-quality meat and poultry products will further drive the demand for oral vaccines over the forecast timeline.

Injection vaccines segment held a revenue share of more than 55% in 2018 and is projected to witness lucrative growth during the upcoming period. Injection vaccines are widely used and form a part of basic animal healthcare. Injection vaccines play a key role in controlling and preventing the spread of bacterial diseases in companion animals as well as farm livestock. Hence, growing adoption of injection vaccines for safeguarding animal health will augment the segmental growth.

Animal Vaccines Market, By Region

Asia Pacific animal vaccine market share, by country, 2025 (USD Million)

Asia Pacific animal vaccine market is expected to show significant growth rate of 7.7% during the forecast timeframe. Growing animal population and concern among populace for animal healthcare has escalated the demand for animal vaccines and food products, thus driving the animal vaccines industry. Moreover, rapidly increasing trend of pet adoption is further anticipated to boost the production of animal vaccines in the region.

North America market is anticipated to reach USD 3.6 billion by 2025. Rising pet adoption and personalized medicines for pets acts as a driver for the market growth. Shortages of the U.S. FDA approved commercial medicines in North America will fuel the demand for animal vaccines. Moreover, intentions to curb the spread of zoonotic diseases will also act as a vital factor for growth of animal vaccines industry across the region.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Animal Vaccines Market

Few of the notable industry players operating in global market are Ceva Sante Animale, Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health, Durvet, Dechra Pharmaceuticals, Henry Schein Animal Health, Elanco, Merck Animal Health, Hipra Animal Health Limited, Zoetis and Neogen Corporation. These industry players adopt various strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, collaborations and new product launch to capture high revenue share in the growing animal vaccines industry.

Recent industry developments:

In August 2019, Merck Animal Health announced that it received European regulatory approval for its intramuscular vaccine intended for infection against Lawsonia intracellularis infection in piglets. The approval enabled company to broaden its customer base as well as strengthen the market position.

In August 2018, PharmaQ (a Zoetis business) announced partnership agreement with Vinh Hoan (one of the leading producers and exporters of pangasius vaccine). The collaboration was aimed to help Zoetis increase its presence in Vietnam and strengthen its position in international animal vaccine industry.

Animal Vaccine Industry Viewpoint

The vaccine for veterinary use is an economic endeavour for the past many years. A robust research has been done for the development of cost effective and sustainable immunization in animals. For the past twenty years less effective, live attenuated or oil-based adjuvant vaccines were used. Formulation of gene/antigen delivery system has led to the development of therapeutic and novel prophylactic veterinary vaccines. Reverse vaccinology along with bioinformatic algorithms act as revolutionary approach to recognize vaccine candidate in the sequence. This has facilitated the opportunities to examine a new generation of vaccines; virus-like particle, recombinant subunit vaccine, DNA vaccine and vector-vehicle vaccine. For instance, a set of viral vaccines are produced currently for wildlife, companion animals and livestock as antiviral drugs are proved ineffective during treatment of animal diseases. By the virtue of more advanced technology and high-end research, there are new opportunities and development of novel vaccines that can be used in treatment for veterinary use with more effective results.

