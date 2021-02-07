Best Market Research on Assembly Machine Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Assembly Machine Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Assembly Machine Market size valued at over USD 6.5 billion in 2018 and will grow at a CAGR of more than 5% from 2019 to 2025.

Ongoing technological advancements in industries, such as automotive, healthcare, and electronics, are compelling manufacturers to automate solutions and increase productivity in production lines, driving the assembly machine market growth. The equipment is being widely used in assembling small & intricate components that require precision and care throughout the manufacturing process. The rising demand to improve the product quality by eliminating errors and reducing variability in several industrial applications will drive the industry growth over the coming years. Semi-automatic & fully automatic machines are enabling businesses to handle multiple tasks to meet specific requirements. The adoption of automated assembly systems will provide a safer work environment to workers and reduce the occurrence of failures.

The growing adoption of assembly units to develop medical devices, such as syringes, catheters, inhalers, and disposables, will drive the market demand. The pharmaceutical industry is using plastics over metal, aluminum, and bronze to maximize equipment efficiency. Plastics offer a wide range of properties such as low friction, lightweight, self-lubricating, chemical & corrosion resistance, better wear properties, noise abatement, and high strength, reducing the downtime and increasing the production efficiency. Pharmaceutical industries are implementing automated machinery to process, assemble, test, inspect, and package these parts. Several manufacturers are integrating advanced technology into machinery to offer reliable, precise, and durable operations. For instance, Orientech Automation integrated FANUC robots and products for high-speed assembly of syringes, vials or test tubes for pharmaceutical and medical sectors.

In 2018, semi-automatic machines accounted for over 55% of the assembly machine market share and are being adopted by businesses to improve the quality and labor productivity as manual assembly machines are time-consuming. They are operated partly automatically and partly manually for loading & unloading the entire system in the manufacturing process. Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) are highly implementing these machines to cut their operational costs, enhancing productivity in manufacturing processes. Moreover, these machines are integrated with robots, palletized conveyor lines & automated feeders, and require less human interaction for loading & unloading of parts in each step of the assembly process. Businesses having less production and high-quality manufacturing prefer these machines to improve the production process while retaining the adaptability of operators input.

The food & beverage sector is witnessing growing usage of automated machinery. Changing customer preferences on consumable products, rising consumer income, the adoption of western culture in several countries, and transformation of the retail trade sector are resulting in higher consumption of food & beverage products. Manufacturers are adopting the equipment for the manufacturing of sports drink dispensing closures, syrup delivery valves, and plastic bottles. These machines are helping businesses to speed up the production process. Moreover, suppliers are offering machines for the assembly of specific components. For instance, RNA Automation Limited is providing cap assembly machines to efficiently feed, orient, and assemble the push-pull cap. These machines can be connected to other machines in production lines, enabling quick & automatic feeding, filling, assembly, capping, and discharging of finished products, increasing the productivity.

Increasing government initiatives and support to improve economic conditions in countries, such as Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina, will drive the adoption of automated solutions in the Latin American market. According to the World Banks Enterprise Surveys, 31.6% of companies have inadequately trained workers. Lack of skilled workers is forcing industries to invest in technologies, such as Industry 4.0. The rise in government and organization initiatives for improving the manufacturing sector will provide lucrative growth benefits to the assembly machine market. For instance, organizations under Brazil’s National Confederation of Industry (CNI), announced their plan to invest in automation for the manufacturing of goods. The rise in the manufacturing sector coupled with the growing need for efficiency and quality in manufacturing processes continues to drive the Latin American market growth. Food, beverages, healthcare, and pharmaceutical industries are major deployers of machinery in the Latin American region. Several consumers are importing their machinery from countries including the U.S., Germany, and Italy.

The industry is diversified in nature, with major players differing based on the product offering. Some key players in the assembly machine market are A UNO TEC S.R.L., Bystronic Maschinen AG, EMAG GmbH & Co. KG, Extol, Inc., FANUC Corporation, Gefit Group, Haumiller, Hindustan Automation, Humard Automation SA, Intec Automation, Inc., Isthmus Engineering, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Mondragon Assembly, Norwalt Design Inc., and RNA Automation Limited, among several regional & international players. Manufacturers are increasing investments for automation to differentiate their product offerings and gain a competitive advantage. Companies are expanding their business operations in various parts of the country to increase the customer base and expand their market presence. In February 2018, Haumiller Engineering announced the opening of its new corporate and engineering facility in South Elgin, Illinois, and the U.S. The new facility will allow the company to expand its manufacturing and production capacity of assembly machines.

Manufacturers in the industry are integrating advanced technologies to differentiate their products from competitors. Some of the major players are developing machinery based on industrial demand. They are also focusing on developing solutions as per the specific needs of customers. For instance, Norwalt Design, Inc., is offering customized machines, which enable the assembly of two or more components and incorporate additional features such as ultrasonic welding, leak testing, vision systems, filling, and heat sealing. Similarly, TQC Ltd., has designed machines for processing plastic components with an automatic insert placement operation, enabling simple quality control function. Moreover, the threat of new entrants is moderate due to high initial investments & costs associated with R&D activities. The strong presence of global players is pressuring new entrants to provide highly reliable & efficient products, making it difficult for them to enter

