Best Market Research on Assisted Reproductive Technology Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Market size was valued at USD 24.2 billion in 2017 and is expected to witness growth of over 4.5% CAGR from 2018 to 2024.

Increasing number of cases of infertility across the world will stimulate global assisted reproductive technology (ART) market over the forthcoming years. In accordance with International Journal of Reproduction, about 15% of the couples worldwide suffer from infertility accounting for 60-80 million couples facing the issue annually. Ageing along with several risk factors such as smoking, drug and alcohol abuse will considerably increase incidence rate of infertility over the coming years, that should accelerate demand for assisted reproductive technology.

Rising awareness about assisted reproductive technology will positively impact ART market growth in upcoming years. Growing initiatives and implementation of programs for awareness about infertility and its treatment across emerging countries such as India and South Africa will pose as high impacting factor for ART market growth over the forecast period. For instance, ASPIRE, the Asia Pacific Initiative on Reproduction, works for raising awareness about ART throughout the region. Such initiatives coupled with rising infertility across the region will escalate adoption rate of ART in the projected period.

However, high cost of ART procedure is estimated to be a negatively impacting factor for assisted reproductive industry growth. In addition, presence of social and ethical concerns in several emerging countries can hinder adoption of ART in the forthcoming period.

Fresh nondonor procedure segment accounted for the largest revenue size of over USD 9.5 billion in 2017. High live birth rates with the help of fresh nondonor will be a high-impacting factor for segmental growth. As per National Summary Report, 2015, about 35% of the eggs/embryo transfers resulted into live births from fresh non-donors in the U.S. Optimum success rate of fresh nondonor procedures will lead to remarkable increase in segmental size over the forecast timeframe.

Frozen nondonor procedure segment is estimated to grow at 5.2% CAGR over the forecast timeframe. Greater affordability as compared to other procedures will offer lucrative segmental growth potential over the coming years. In addition, the female partner does not need to go through the fertility drug stimulation procedure again that offers time and cost-effectiveness. The procedure is less invasive that will further augment segmental growth over the forthcoming years.

In-vitro fertilization (IVF) technology segment held largest market share of 59.4% in 2017. High procedural success rate coupled with continuous advancements in IVF technology will be the high impacting factors for segmental growth. The success rate of IVF ranges from approximately 40-60% depending upon several factors. Large population pool is seeking IVF treatment for problem associated with conceiving. IVF with ICSI will witness robust growth at 4.4% CAGR during the projected timeframe. Cost-effectivity coupled with rising male infertility will drive the segmental growth in upcoming years.

Artificial Insemination-Intrauterine Insemination (AI-IUI) technology segment held USD 5.3 billion segmental size in 2017. Artificial insemination is easy and less invasive procedure that should impel customer preference over the coming years. The procedure is comparatively less expansive. Additionally, AI-IUI provides same success rate as of natural intercourse. Aforementioned factors should boost segmental growth over the forthcoming timeframe.

Fertility clinics segment held largest segmental size of over 13 billion in 2017 and is forecasted to grow at momentous pace over the forecast timeframe. Expanding healthcare infrastructure in emerging countries and presence of specialized services in fertility clinics will considerably impact demand for ART. According to Assisted reproductive technology in Australia and New Zealand 2015, in 2014, 77,721 ART treatment cycles were performed in clinics in Australia and New Zealand. Hence, rising trends in adoption of ART cycles in fertility clinics will impel segmental growth in forecast timeframe.

Hospitals end-use segment recorded 28.2% revenue share in 2017. Sophisticated services coupled with availability of high-end equipment will increase the customer preference of ART in hospital settings. According to the Journal of Pregnancy and Child Health, approximately half of the gynaecological consultations are for ART in the Nigerian hospitals. Thus, growing incidence of issues associated with infertility will contribute to significant hospital segment share in the forthcoming period.

U.S. assisted reproductive technology market held USD 7.3 billion in 2017. High revenue size is attributed to presence of advanced ART along with increasing infertility issues in the country. As per Journal of Fertilization, about 10-15% couples in the U.S. suffer from infertility issues, leading to rising demand for IVF treatments. Additionally, the number of non-residents seeking ART treatments increased significantly from 2006 to 2013, with 1.6% rise during the seven-year period, according to CDC and Georgia Institute of Technology. In addition, increase in number of same-sex couples and greater access for ART will positively impact U.S. assisted reproductive industry growth in coming years.

UK assisted reproductive technology market is estimated to progress at 4.2% CAGR over the forecast timeframe. Rapidly increasing utilization of IVF and IVF with ICSI following the first introduction of the technique in the country will be a major driver for UK ART market growth. Rising obese population pool and infertility will accelerate the adoption of assisted reproductive technology in UK. Presence of private insurance coverage will further drive the UK ART revenue share in coming years.

Some of the major players operating in global assisted reproductive technology industry involve Irvine Scientific, Cook Medical, ThermoFisher Scientific and Merck. Companies are adopting new product launch and geographical expansion for targeting new markets and increasing company reach. In May 2016, Irvine Scientific received to first approval for FDA 510(k) clearance for extended use of Vit Kit vitrification, that will increase the adoption of companys product line.

The starting point of human assisted reproductive technology industry was marked with first live birth from frozen sperm in 1953 that commercialized cryobanks. The worlds first ever successful in-vitro fertilization baby in England was during 1978. This event was followed by IVF birth in the United States in the year 1981, that further resulted in establishment of The Society for Assisted Reproductive Technology (SART), thus leading to data collection system from fertility clinics during early 1980s. This eventually resulted into advancements in IVF procedures. In addition, development of in vivo techniques as well as other technologies such as egg/embryo banking, uterine transplantation coupled with use of IVF with ICSI offered a significant boost to assisted reproductive technology. Factors including rising number of same-sex couples, increasing number of working women as well as rising incidence of infertility should offer momentous ART industry growth over the foreseeable future.

