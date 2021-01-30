Best Market Research on Attitude and Heading Reference System (AHRS) Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Attitude and Heading Reference System (AHRS) Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Attitude and Heading Reference System Market size valued at over USD 330 million in 2018 and is estimated to exhibit around 4.5% CAGR from 2019 to 2025.

Growing importance of precision navigation, sensitivity, and reliability in the general aviation industry is driving the attitude and heading reference system (AHRS) market growth. AHRS is widely used in business jets, turboprops, and piston-powered aircraft due to its small form factor, low weight, and self-correcting capability. Owing to its compact size, AHRS easily fits in the Electronic Flight Instrument System (EFIS) in the cockpit, thus reducing the overall weight of the aircraft. In addition, AHRS combined with external sources such as GPS and air data computer had significantly expanded its range of applications in military and Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) sector.

Development of advanced technologies including micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) that offer cost-effective solutions to OEMs will boost market penetration. These systems enable OEMs to replace traditional gyro-based systems with higher performance and lightweight MEMS. Additionally, advancements in digital signal processors are further enhancing the accuracy of AHRS by overcoming the temperature sensitive drifts and rotation errors, thus stimulating the attitude and heading reference system market demand.

Increasing adoption of multiple rate gyros to measure angular aircraft motion coupled with advanced accelerometers to measure aircraft linear motion will boost market penetration. The enhanced functionality of these products enables flight operators to reduce the line replaceable units (LRU), wiring, weight and power requirement, supporting the industry growth over the study timeframe. For instance, in May 2018, AIEC Switzerland initiated a program to install the Universal Avionics (UA) AHS-525 AHRS on two Learjet 35 aircraft, thereby providing a positive outlook for the attitude and heading reference system market share till 2025.

Lower accuracy of the system owing to increasing sensor noise and drift may restrict the attitude and heading reference system market growth over the study timeframe. Additionally, interferences caused to the accelerometers owing to vibration and other factors including gravity, noise, and other external forces may further limit the business reach till 2025. However, industry players are introducing innovative light weight and improved reliable solutions for developing such systems.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Attitude and Heading Reference System (AHRS) Market

Attitude and Heading Reference System Market, By Platform

China Attitude and Heading Reference System Market, By Platform, 2018, (USD Million)

The fixed wing AHRS segment will witness high adoption of AHRS owing to its increasing demand for general aviation aircraft. AHRS is extensively used for navigation in general aviation aircrafts such as business jets, turboprops, and piston engines owing to its significantly smaller and lighter weight. In addition, the product is also witnessing increased demand from fighter jet OEMs owing to its improved precision navigational capabilities.

The UAV attitude and heading reference system will hold a significant revenue share over the forecast timeframe. Increasing adoption of UAVs in defense owing to the compact size and ability to operate across multiple ranges is boosting the segment growth over the projected timeframe. Moreover, the ability of these UAVs to fly into zones, that are hazardous for pilots are further supporting the segment growth till 2025.

Attitude and Heading Reference System Market, By Type

The ADAHRS attitude and heading reference system market will grow significantly over the study timeframe. ADAHRS provide additional information to pilot such as airspeed, altitude, Mach number and outside air temperature. The segment is witnessing high adoption in the fixed-wing military and rotary aircraft which will support the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in February 2017, Archangel Systems AHR150A ADAHRS was selected by Bell Helicopter V-280 Valor tiltrotor military program for the U.S. Army.

The GPS AHRS is witnessing high adoption owing to increasing usage of these systems for navigational and positioning capabilities. Industry players are launching advanced systems to provide a wide range of solutions with improved accuracy and positioning, supporting the attitude and heading reference system (AHRS) market growth over the forecast timeframe. For instance, in October 2019, Sparton launched an inertial navigation system with the integration of SAASM GPS. The system consists of low power INS that provides accurate navigation including attitude, longitude, pitch, and velocity.

Attitude and Heading Reference System Market, By Component

The gyroscope component segment holds a major share in the AHRS market. It is an essential component of AHRS that provide stable angular rate measurements. Moreover, advancements in technologies including the introduction of the optic gyroscope and ring laser systems will play an important role in the industry expansion over the projected timeframe.

Accelerometer will account for a significant share in the attitude and heading reference system market place owing to its requirement for providing advanced initial attitude reference along with the provision for attitude corrections during a flight journey. Moreover, advancements in accelerometers with higher quality and low power ASIC for felicitating signal conditioning will further support the revenue generation until 2025.

Attitude and Heading Reference System Market, By Region

Europe Attitude and Heading Reference System Market Size, By Country, 2025, (USD Million)

North America attitude and heading reference system market place will account for a major share till 2025. This dominance is credited to the concentration of aircraft manufacturers across the region including Boeing, General Atomics, and Lockheed Martin. Additionally, rising demand for UAV and increasing contracts from the military and defense forces is further strengthening the industry share until 2025. For instance, in September 2018, the U.S. Army awarded a contract worth USD 454 million for supplying WESCAM MX-10D along with the modernization of Shadow RQ-7B UAV fleet, thereby positively influencing the market growth till 2025.

Asia Pacific attitude and heading reference system market share is expected to witness significant gains owing to the increasing demand for helicopters and UAVs. Additionally, the increasing defense and military budgets coupled with stringent government regulations for regulating the flight systems are further expanding the market share over the study timeframe.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Attitude and Heading Reference System (AHRS) Market

Major players operating in the AHRS market include Meggitt PLC, Collins Aerospace, Northrop Grumman Corporation, MEMSic Inc., Sparton Navigation and Exploration, Safran S.A., Universal Avionics, and Lord Microstrain. Industry players are developing innovative technologies that offer lightweight and low power AHR systems for aircraft manufactures. For instance, in September 2016, Sparton Navigation and Exploration launched the next generation AHRS along with the AHRS-M2. This system incorporated multiple technologies including lower weight, lower power consumption, fully temperature compensated and a built-in calibration mode for efficient usage in diversified conditions.

Industry Viewpoint

Stringent regulation norms associated with attitude and heading reference system market place will provide a positive outlook for the market growth. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) offers multiple guidelines regarding the performance standards for non-gimbaled attitude with airworthiness approvals. Additionally heading, turn & slip systems norms will further enhance safety and support market growth. Technological advancements for improving efficiency and accuracy coupled with improved performance standards are further supporting the industry expansion till 2025.

