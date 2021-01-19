Best Market Research on Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems Market size was valued at over USD 684.0 million in 2018 and is expected to witness growth of over 16.0% CAGR from 2019 to 2025.

With mounting cases of breast cancer, especially among female population, the global automated breast ultrasound systems (ABUS) market is estimated to witness significant growth over the upcoming years. There are 58,000 new cases in Germany every year, and the number is expected to have increased by 20% over past 25 years. Major factors leading to an upsurge in breast cancer prevalence are hormone replacement therapy, obesity, reduced childbearing and age-related risks, thus creating high demand for automated breast ultrasound systems.

Technological advancements in breast cancer detection devices is one of the major driving factors for global automated breast ultrasound system market growth. Firms are focusing on development of several supplemental technologies to enhance cancer screening in patients with dense breast, thus increasing the efficiency of breast cancer detection. Innovations in ABUS are further expected to overcome drawbacks in conventional systems. Such technological upgradation will increase the customer adoption for superior cancer imaging, thereby augmenting the industry growth.

However, high investment cost of automated breast ultrasound system can hamper ABUS market growth. In addition, lesser awareness levels about automated breast ultrasound among populace in emerging nation may limit the industry growth in projected timeframe.

Automated breast volume scanner (ABVS) market accounted for USD 295.6 million revenue size in 2018. ABVS is enabled with high frequency ultrasound light that helps in identifying recovered volumetric images of breast with accurate evaluation of lactiferous ducts by using scanner. Furthermore, rising prevalence of breast cancer across several countries have augmented the need and demand for ABVS for the treatment of breast cancer and is further estimated to expand in the upcoming years.

Automated breast ultrasound system (ABUS) segment will witness significant growth of 16.1% over the estimation period. ABUS is superior technology useful in detection of minute masses and abnormal breast lesions with high resolution image detection. Additionally, technological advancements in ABUS leading to reduction in time duration for cancer diagnosis along with ease of detection will lead to greater adoption of ABUS in the future years.

Diagnostic imaging centres segment held revenue share of over 38.0% in 2018. Expansion of diagnostic centre facilities for early diagnosis and detection of cancerous cells in body will accelerate the segmental growth. Growing availability of specialized diagnosis tools and technology will further increase the adoption rate of breast cancer detection technology. Moreover, improving infrastructure in diagnostic imaging centres in developing countries will drive the segmental growth during the projection timeframe.

Hospitals segment held over USD 419.0 million in 2018. Numerous hospitals are collaborating with research laboratories to facilitate accurate diagnosis and treatment of cancer patients. For instance, the Metastatic Breast Cancer Alliance collaborated with hospitals for improving cancer treatment across the globe. In addition, presence of favourable reimbursement policies in hospital settings for ABUS should drive the segmental growth in the future years.

Canada market accounted for revenue size of USD 19.3 million in 2018. Growing incidence of breast cancer in Canada will provide lucrative opportunities to Canadian market over upcoming time period. According to the Canadian Cancer Society, around 26,300 Canadian women diagnosed with breast cancer in year 2017. Furthermore, the Canadian government and societies encourage regular breast check-ups owing to decreased mortality rate associated with early cancer detection. For instance, the Canadian Task Force on Preventive Health recommends breast cancer diagnosis for women falling between 50-74 years of age, every 2-3 years. Increasing approval from the Health Canada of technologically advanced breast cancer detection systems will further impel the Canada automated breast ultrasound systems business growth in the forthcoming years.

India automated breast ultrasound market is forecasted to progress at more than 20% CAGR over the estimation timeframe. Increasing number hospitals and government expenditure in the country will serve to be a high impacting factor for the market growth. Implementation of numerous initiatives by government & mom-governmental organizations to raise awareness levels will propel industry proliferation. For instance, Indian and UK government collaborated to launch new initiative for identifying new diagnostic tools, treatment alternatives, as well as to increase clinical research on cancer, thereby assisting India automated breast ultrasound industry growth.

Few of the notable industry players involved in the global automated breast ultrasound systems market are GE Healthcare, Siemens AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hitachi Ltd. and SonoCine Inc., among other players. Product advancement through addition of new features, collaborations and mergers are some of the major strategies undertaken by these firms to consolidate their market position.

In December 2018, GE Healthcare announced about its launch of Invenia ABUS 2.0 across the U.S. The product will help in accurate detection of breast cancer in dense-breasted women and is the only accepted supplemental ultrasound breast screening device. The product launch was aimed at increasing the companys customer base.

In November 2016, QView Medical received the U.S. FDA approval for QVCAD. QVCAD is the pioneer computer-aided detection for ABUS that is based on deep-learning algorithms. The product approval aided in expanding the firms product base in ABUS industry.

In the early 1970s, Maturo et al reported the first-ever valid automated breast ultrasound systems. Initially, traditional handheld ultrasound systems were used to diagnose breast cancer and it was the only gold standard examination. Following numerous market opportunities, several firms started focusing on development and manufacturing of ABUS, such as Siemens Medical Solutions, Inc. and Mountain View. These systems were rapidly adopted by physicians and doctors across developed countries during the past years. Further developments in ABUS lead to the introduction of newer technologies such as mammography and breast MRI. However, the automated breast volume scanner was later introduced to overcome the limitations pertaining to the ultrasound systems. In recent years, significant advancements in ABVS have been made to suit changing customer preference towards automated devices for reducing operational cost and human interferences. Such technological advancements in ABUS will offer momentous industry growth opportunities for automated breast ultrasound systems industry growth in the foreseeable future

