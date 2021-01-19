Best Market Research on Automotive Airbags Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Automotive Airbags Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Automotive Airbags Market size valued at around USD 59 billion in 2018 and is estimated to exhibit over 6% CAGR from 2019 to 2025.

U.S.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Automotive Airbags Market

Automotive Airbags Market, By Position, 2018 & 2025, (USD Million)

Shifting consumer inclination towards enhanced vehicle safety features providing occupant protection against frontal and roll over crashes are providing significant growth opportunities for automotive airbags market size over the projected timeframe. Rising disposable income and consumer awareness are positively influencing the adoption of enhanced safety features thereby augmenting the industry size. Proliferating vehicle production in the emerging countries will enhance product demand. For instance, in 2018, passenger vehicle production in Iran rose to 1.6 million units with an increase of over 3.2% as compared with 2017.

Increasing number of vehicle crashes and road accidents is prominently accelerating the vehicle safety systems demand. For instance, in 2016, the number of fatal crashes increased by over 5.5% as compared with 2015. Improving road safety standards, coupled with supporting regulatory norms are driving the automotive airbags market share over the forecast timeframe.

Growing prominence of vehicle safety requirements and crash tests are significantly contributing towards increased airbag penetration over the study timeframe. Global New car assessment program (NCAP) is effectively promoting the adoption of safety restraint systems for reducing the road fatalities and severe injuries. Increasing consumer awareness regarding safety levels and features of tested cars will drive the market size.

Stringent requirements for offset frontal impact, full frontal impact and side impact tests are providing positive outlook for the automotive airbags market size over the projected timeframe. Government entities are developing laws and regulations for mandating occupant safety systems. For instance, in 2017, Indian Government announced the mandatory fitment of at least one airbag in all passenger vehicles from October 2019.

Rapid technological advancements in airbags are significantly contributing towards enhanced passenger safety with adaptive performance for different occupant sizes. Shifting inclination towards affordable passive safety systems is showcasing potential growth prospects for the automotive airbag systems market size. Further, development of cost-efficient airbag safety technologies for frontal and side impact protection is gaining a higher visibility.

Automotive Airbags Market, By Position

Side curtain airbags providing effective protection against side and rollover impacts are supporting the automotive airbags market share over the projected timeframe. Increasing product installations by car and truck manufacturers is driving the market growth. For instance, in August 2019, Scania introduced side curtain airbags for protecting the passengers against truck rollover crashes.

New product penetrations are providing potential opportunities for adopting lightweight and flexible airbags. For instance, in March 2018, ZF Friedrichshafen AG developed new fabric housing knee airbag module with smaller and flexible packaging features. Growing preference of automobile for the installation of knee airbags are further strengthening the automotive airbags market share over the projected timeframe.

Automotive Airbags Market, By Fabric

UK Automotive Airbags Industry, By Fabric, 2018, (USD Million)

Coated automated airbags market share will witness over 4% CAGR owing to the rapid deployment in driver, side and knee airbags. Enhanced performance owing to minimum heat transfer and uniform airbag deployment are promoting the product penetration rate over the forecast timeframe. Increasing vehicle safety and crash standards are positively inducing the utilization of silicon coated airbags.

Non-coated airbag segment will account for over USD 20 billion till 2025 owing to higher deployment in passenger airbags. Longer inflation time and cooler gas availability are providing potential opportunities for non-coated airbags. Increasing demand for occupant protection against frontal crashes will further strengthen the automotive airbags market size.

Automotive Airbags Market, By Vehicle

Passenger vehicle will dominate the automotive airbags market size till 2025. The dominance can be attributed to several government forming legislations for compulsory airbag deployment in passenger vehicles. Industry participants are launching new airbags products that deploys faster and improves the safety. For instance, in July 2017, Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. launched new side airbag with three bag structure. This design provides instantaneous deployment in high speed crashes.

Commercial vehicle segment will showcase considerable growth owing to growing commercial vehicle sales across the globe. According to International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA) in 2018, HCV grew by around 3.5% as compare to 2017. Proliferating logistics industry is supporting the expansion of commercial vehicle fleets. The LCV manufacturers are launching new models with incorporation of airbags and other safety devices including AEB systems thereby escalating segment penetration. For instance, in April 2019, Peugeot launched three new commercial vehicles in Australian market.

Automotive Airbags Market, By Distribution Channel

OEM accounted for a significant share owing to the increasing demand of new generation vehicles. Industry participants are entering into strategic mergers and acquisitions for expanding their market share. For instance, in April 2018, Joyson Safety Systems completed the acquisition of Takata Corporation further increasing its global reach to provide safety solutions. Increasing vehicle fatalities and crashes is substantially driving the aftermarket segment over the study timeframe. Mandatory requirements for replacing the airbag modules after vehicle collision will prominently augment the segment share.

Automotive Airbags Market, By Region

Asia Pacific Automotive Airbag Market Size, By Country, 2025, (USD Million)

Asia Pacific dominates the market share owing to growing vehicle sales in region. Increasing disposable income, easy finance availability and frequent launch of new vehicle models are proliferating vehicle sales. Additionally, the industry participants are investing in region to start new production plant owing to support the domestic vehicle industry demand. For instance, in May 2017, Toyoda announced to invest USD 10.54 million to develop new airbag production plant.

Europe automotive airbags market will witness considerable growth owing to mandatory airbags regulations. The growing vehicle safety concern along with technological advancement in airbags designs will support regional growth. For instance, in February 2019, ZF announced that company developed external airbags systems help reduce the occupant injury severity up to 40 percent.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Automotive Airbags Market

The automotive airbag market share is highly competitive owing to the presence of key players including Takata Corporation, Continental AG, Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., Autoliv, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Denso Corporation, Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd., Delphi Automotive PLC, and Key Safety Systems Inc. Industry participants are prominently investing to develop new safety technologies for reducing the global traffic fatalities. For instance, in January 2018, Autoliv showcased new Life cell airbag technology to provide independent protection regardless of seating position. Manufacturers are aiming to increase their production volumes for supporting the increasing demand for airbags.

Industry Viewpoint

Shifting trends towards adopting passive safety and restraint technologies are prominently impacting the demand for automotive airbags. Industry key participants are striving to increase the overall vehicle safety features owing to increasing standards and regulations. The National highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) are continuously developing their regulatory framework for enforcing stringent regulations for safety of passenger cars and commercial vehicles.

