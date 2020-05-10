Best Market Research on Automotive Night Vision System Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Automotive Night Vision System Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ WorldWide Automotive Night Vision System Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Automotive Night Vision System Market

Industry / Sector Trends

Automotive Night Vision System Market size estimated at over USD 1.65 billion in 2018 and will grow at a CAGR of 16% from 2019 to 2025. The global industry shipments are expected to exceed 5 million units by 2025.

Germany automotive night vision system market size, by display, 2018 & 2025 (USD Million)

The automotive night vision system market has emerged for improving the visibility of drivers in varied conditions such as darkness and poor weather. Safety of pedestrians and animals has become an important concern particularly in the night with nearly 50% of the accidents taking place at night according to the European Commission. These systems assist the driver by increasing situational awareness in low-light situations. The market has been influenced due to the capabilities of these systems to extend the perception of drivers beyond the reach of the vehicles headlights.

On-road safety is being highly focused by several governments as well as automotive manufacturers. The companies are inclined toward adding multiple features for safety with strong research & development activities. The emergence of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) is an important factor propelling the industry growth. Moreover, autonomous and semiautonomous vehicles need to implement these systems for ensuring safe driving, which is also expected to play a vital role in influencing the market growth.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Automotive Night Vision System Market

Automotive Night Vision System Market, By Product

Automotive night vision system industry, by display, 2018 (USD Million)

The automotive night vision system market comprises passive and active systems. Active night vision system is growing at a CAGR of over 17% over the forecast period. These systems make use of the integrated infrared light source for visibility in the dark. The major automotive manufacturers offering active night vision systems are Mercedes-Benz, Toyotas Lexus, and others. An important benefit of these systems is that the infrared light bands fall outside the spectrum that is visible, ensuring that the oncoming drivers do not suffer temporary blindness, which is an important concern with high beam headlamps. Hence, the infrared lights can show the objects which are far away than the reach of headlights and active systems are expected to significantly contribute to the market.

BMW, Audi, and Honda are some of the automakers offering passive night vision systems. The passive system works by detecting the heat emitted by objects by using thermal cameras. These systems can differentiate between the objects, cooler objects and warm objects. These systems can work well with the objects emitting thermal radiation; however, they face difficulties in detecting the objects at similar temperatures with the surroundings. Hence, these systems are expected to be less adopted in the market compared to the active systems.

Automotive Night Vision System Market, By Display

The Head-up Display (HUD) is projected to exhibit a high growth rate over the forecast period. HUDs emerged in the automotive night vision systems market owing to the need to reduce the distractions created by navigation displays to showcase information. These displays project the night vision information directly on the windshield ensuring minimum distraction. Some of the companies, such as Siemens, in the market are developing HUD-based systems. HUD has provided a safer alternative to looking at the remote display for information. However, multiple objects directly in front of the drivers can still be distracting to some extent. The adoption of HUDs in several luxury cars, such as BMW 7 and Volvo XC 90, will propel the use of HUDs in the market.

Automotive Night Vision System Market, By Component

The developments in sensor technologies will play a vital role in influencing the automotive night vision system market. The sensors help in detecting the objects in low-light conditions such as cyclists, pedestrians, driving lanes, and road signs. Denso Corporation and Robert Bosch GmbH are among the leading suppliers of sensors in the market. In January 2018, Denso announced its new night vision sensor for object detection. This sensor additionally helps the automobiles in deploying the emergency braking system automatically after detecting the object. This sensor is implemented in Toyotas Vellfire and Alphard. The capabilities of the sensors, such as detection of different types of signs, higher sensitivity, and emergency braking, will propel the advancements in the industry.

Automotive Night Vision System Market, By Region

Asia Pacific automotive night vision system market size, by region, 2019 (USD Million)

Asia Pacific is expected to be one of the major regions for the automotive night vision system market. China was valued at over USD 300 million in 2018. The presence of a large number of production facilities particularly in China and growth in the demand for luxury cars are major factors contributing towards industry growth. China is a major manufacturer in the automotive sector and one of the largest markets globally. The country has been witnessing a growing demand for luxury cars. Audi recorded an increase in year-on-year sales in one month by 34.3% in December 2017 compared to December 2016. Mercedes delivered more than 70,000 vehicles in China in January 2019. The demand for luxury vehicles and large production are expected to boost the growth in the region.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Automotive Night Vision System Market

Autoliv Inc., Denso Corporation, Delphi Technologies, and Robert Bosch GmbH are among the major companies in the automotive night vision system market. The companies are inclined toward developing vehicle-specific systems directly by partnering with automotive manufacturers. For instance, Autoliv has developed night vision systems for BMW cars, which can detect the objects three to four times farther than the range of headlights. The major players are also shifting their focus on compact cars to gain higher share in the market. Denso developed a small stereo sensor particularly for compact cars with warning systems for pedestrian and lane departures. This sensor helps in automatically switching the headlamps from high to low beam to improve night vision. The frequent product developments by the manufacturers will propel growth.

Industry Viewpoint

The automotive night vision systems industry mainly emerged with the need for improving vehicle safety in low-light situations. These systems found their way in automobiles after General Motors started offering thermal night vision systems implemented in Cadillac series of vehicles in 2000. Other automakers, such as Mercedes-Benz, Toyota Lexus, and BMW, started to adopt night vision systems in their car models.

The market saw a significant boost with the advancements in sensor technologies. Companies have been offering systems with different displays such as center stack and head-up display. Increase in premium car buyers and steps toward increasing road safety

Key Insights Covered: Exhaustive Automotive Night Vision System Market

1. Market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Automotive Night Vision System industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Automotive Night Vision System industry.

3. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Automotive Night Vision System industry.

4. Market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2025 of Automotive Night Vision System industry.

Research Methodology: Automotive Night Vision System Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ WorldWide Automotive Night Vision System Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580