Best Market Research on Bariatric Surgery Devices Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Bariatric surgery devices market size was valued at USD 1.6 billion in 2018 and is expected to witness 5.9% CAGR from 2019 to 2025.

Growing demand for various visualization instruments will drive minimally invasive bariatric surgical devices industry growth. Minimally invasive surgeries have allowed physicians to reduce morbidity of many surgical procedures by eliminating need for large surgical incision that further prevents post-operative trauma and complications. Several such aspects with advancements in obesity surgical devices augments bariatric surgery devices market growth. Moreover, industry players focusing on launch of enhanced products is expected to boost bariatric surgery devices business growth.

Rising incidence of obesity in Asia Pacific will render positive impact on the market growth. Growing number of patient pool with chronic diseases will drive the demand for minimally invasive bariatric surgical procedures. Additionally, unhealthy eating habits coupled with lifestyle changes, lack of physical exercise are major reasons for increasing obesity. Hence, numerous such factors boosts obesity surgical devices market growth. However, high cost associated with surgical devices may impede bariatric surgery devices business growth over the analysis period.

Minimally invasive surgical devices segment is estimated to witness around 5.5% growth over the forecast timeframe. Focus of business players on introduction of technologically advanced suturing devices and energy/vessel-sealing devices offers immense growth opportunities. Numerous advantages allied with minimally invasive surgical intervention such as minimized cost of treatment and recovery time boosts segmental growth.

Non-invasive surgical devices segment was valued over 8.5% revenue share in 2018 and is projected to grow significantly by 2025. Rapid diffusion of newer technologies in surgery, has led to development in non-invasive surgical devices. Additionally, development of bariatric surgery supports use of laparoscopic gastrointestinal surgeries thereby, augments bariatric surgery devices business growth.

Revision bariatric surgery segment accounted for more than USD 200 million in 2018 and is predictable to show considerable growth over the coming years. Segment growth is attributable to factor such as patients might experience enlargement of stomach pouch, that makes initial surgery less effective, requiring revision of bariatric surgery. Additionally, regaining of weight after performing bariatric surgery for the first time further propels segment growth.

Non-invasive bariatric surgery segment held significant revenue share in 2018 and is assessed to witness around 7% CAGR during the forecast period. It is a novel weight loss procedure that can induce weight loss in obese patients. This procedure is similar to sleeve gastrectomy however requires less recovery time and no requirement of any incisions are benefits that accelerates segmental growth.

Asia Pacific obesity surgical devices market is estimated to witness around 6.5% CAGR over the forecast timeframe. Technological development in laparoscopic minimally invasive surgeries coupled with advancements in healthcare facilities is the key factor driving demand for bariatric surgery devices. Growing healthcare expenditure and presence of large patient pool in Asia Pacific will further boost obesity surgical devices business growth.

Europe bariatric surgery devices industry was valued over USD 450 million in 2018. Regional growth can be attributed to growing bariatric surgical procedures coupled with increasing healthcare expenditure. Additionally, surging incidence of obesity in the region will favour industry growth throughout the forecast timeframe.

Few of the notable business players functioning in bariatric surgery devices market include Intuitive Surgical, Integra Life Sciences, B. Braun, Apollo Endosurgery, CONMED, Medtronic, Ethicon, Olympus, Reshape Lifesciences, and W. L. Gore & Associates. Manufacturers aim at introducing novel products along with introduction of newer technology to capitalize on market opportunities.

In December 2016, Apollo Endosurgery Inc., merged with L path, Inc. After the merger, the company has 10.7 million common stock outstanding.

In June 2016, Aspire Bariatrics, Inc received U.S. FDA approval for the AspireAssist, an endoscopic alternative for weight loss surgical procedure for individuals with moderate to severe obesity.

History of bariatric surgery devices can be tracked back in mid 1960s. Edward Mason reported for the first time that weight loss can be achieved effectively by means of a restrictive and malabsorptive gastrointestinal procedure specifically known as gastric bypass. The foremost gastric bypass procedure was described as a gastric bypass with a single loop anastomosis. In mid 1990s introduction and technological advancements of surgical robots for performing obesity surgery with minimal incision were used for effective patient management. Moreover, focus of manufactures for developing novel and advanced devices for carrying out bariatric surgeries led to business growth. From past few decades industry is observing ample number of novel entrants that are engaged in the development of innovative bariatric surgery devices. Advent of technology in healthcare continues and therefore surges the need for alternative solutions. Thus, increasing demand for minimally invasive bariatric surgical devices will drive industry growth over the forthcoming years

