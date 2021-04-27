Best Market Research on Bleached Linter Cellulose Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Bleached Linter Cellulose Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Bleached Linter Cellulose Market size crossed USD 1 billion in 2018 and will witness a CAGR of more than 4% from 2019 to 2025.

U.S. Bleach Linter Cellulose Market size, By Application, 2014-2025 (USD Million)

Rapidly growing population mainly in Asia Pacific has led to propelling food industry in the recent years. In 2018, the global food & beverage market value was USD 95.7 billion of which India and China constituted close to 52% of the total share and is expected to surpass USD 125 billion by 2025. These trends are anticipated to continue, which will have positive impact on the bleached linter cellulose market growth in the coming years. In food & beverage industry, bleached linter cellulose is used in the production of several high viscosity cellulose ethers such as CMC, HEC, HPMC, MC, etc. For instance, sodium carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC-Na) is widely applicable in the food industry as a thickening agent owing to its easy dispersibility in water to form colloidal solution. It can stabilize milk beverage and can increase stickiness of yogurt owing to its hydrophilic nature and rehydration properties. Furthermore, it is also used to extend the shelf life of food products and improve its texture. For example, it can be used as an edible coating material by compounding with other thickeners, smearing on the food item surface to keep it fresh. It is an ideal food additive and do not have any adverse impact on human health. These trends are likely to make a notable impact on the bleached linter cellulose market in the forecast timeframe.

Strong growth indicators in the pharmaceutical industry in North America which is mainly due to substantial investment in their R&D facilities by the key players to innovate and develop advanced drugs. These trends will in turn trigger product demand and thus will drive the overall market size by 2025. For instance, CMC is a commonly used as an excipient in the pharmaceutical industry. It has excellent binding or matrix forming property and is used in solid dosage formulation such as tablets or capsules.

Bleached linter cellulose production is largely dependent on the cotton production. Henceforth, declining cotton production will result in increasing cotton prices and thus abruptly restricting the supply for bleach linter cellulose in the market. In 2011, floods in Pakistan and China washed away cotton crops which led to a global supply crunch. However, securing cotton supply from other countries such as India, Egypt, etc. in times of crisis may help attain significant gains to the market size.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Bleached Linter Cellulose Market

Bleached Linter Cellulose Market, By Grade

Based on grade, the market is segmented into high grade and technical grade. Bleached linter cellulose market size for technical grade constituted the major chunk of the overall industry share in 2018. The technical grade is applicable across several end-user industries such as pulp & paper, textile, leather, personal care, paints & coatings, packaging industries, among various others. Bleached linter cellulose has long and strong fibers which contribute strength to paper and can be used for preparing packaging boxes.

Bleached Linter Cellulose Industry, By Application

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into viscose, acetate, ethers, nitrate and others. Bleached linter cellulose market share for acetate constituted close to 15% of the overall industry share in 2018. Acetate is used in production of cigarette tows; these tows are cellulose acetate tow fibers which are thinner than sewing thread and are generally packed closely to create a filter. The cigarette market was worth more than USD 815 billion in 2018, selling approximately 5.5 trillion cigarettes to over 1 billion smokers. These trends will have positive impact on the product demand, thereby likely to propel the overall market size by 2025.

Viscose application segment captured the maximum share in the bleached linter cellulose market in 2018. Viscose fibers are soft and are mainly used in textile production such as jackets, dresses, coats, shirts, etc. Rising disposable incomes and growing urbanization have led to rise in the number of fashion outlets and supermarket for textiles. With growing textile industry, the demand for viscose will rise which will have a positive outlook for the market size in the near future.

Bleached Linter Cellulose Industry, By End-user

On the basis of end-user, bleached linter cellulose market size for textile industry captured the major chunk of the overall market size in 2018. Product is widely applicable in the production of viscose which is a synthetic fiber used in the production of textiles. On the other hand, bleached linter cellulose also finds application in pulp & paper industry. For instance, it is widely used in CMC production, which finds usage in pulp making to improve the wet strength and surface sizing in paper production. It also acts as the excipient of pigment to enhance the internal cohesion, reduce printing dust and enhance the printing quality. According to Confederation of European Paper Industries (CEPI), the paper industry in Europe grew by 7.5% in 2017 to USD 6.21 billion. The aforementioned trends will make prominent contribution to the overall market size in the coming years.

Bleached Linter Cellulose Market, By Region

Global Bleached Linter Cellulose Market By Region, 2018

North America bleached linter cellulose market size is expected to rise with 3% CAGR during the forecast time period. This is mainly attributed to strong growth parameters in pharmaceutical industry in the U.S. which is attributed to significant investment in R&D facilities for innovation and development of new medicines. Product is widely used in the production of cellulose ethers which are used as viscosity modifiers and thickening agent in drug manufacturing. For instance, drug manufacturing in the U.S. was valued at over USD 160 billion in 2017, which is expected to rise significantly in the coming years and thereby likely to make a huge impact on the market by 2025.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Bleached Linter Cellulose Market

Bleach linter cellulose market is highly fragmented due to presence of several small and medium scale manufacturers in the market. Prominent market share contributors are Georgia Pacific, Shandong Silver Hawk Chemical Fibre Co., Linter Pak Co., GRN Cellulose Pvt. Ltd. Most of these industry players are focusing on their R&D activities to develop new products with improved properties, so as to gain an edge over its their competitors. In August 2015, Georgia-Pacific invested close to USD 20 million for maintenance projects at Memphis Cellulose Mills and Cellulose Technology & Innovation Center. The Memphis Cellulose produces cotton linter pulp which is used in LED/LCD display films, currency paper, automotive papers, thickeners for foods and paints, etc.

Industry Viewpoint

Bleach linter cellulose is high viscosity cellulose with homogenous nature. It is made from cotton linters and its chemical ingredients are semi-cellulose, cellulose and lignin. With its non-toxic, easy-absorbent and odorless nature, bleach linter cellulose is used for preparing cellulose ethers, viscose, acetates, nitrates, etc. Based on grade, it is available in high grade which include food & pharma based products and technical grade for its use in paper, textile, leather, personal care, paints & coatings, packaging, etc. Rising product demand from food and pharmaceutical industry in emerging economies is likely to be a major contributor to the overall bleached linter cellulose market growth in the coming years

