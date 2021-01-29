Best Market Research on Body Fat Reduction Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Body Fat Reduction Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ WorldWide Body Fat Reduction Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Body Fat Reduction Market

Industry / Sector Trends

Body Fat Reduction Market size was valued at over USD 8.2 billion in 2018 and is expected to witness growth of over 10.5% CAGR from 2019 to 2025.

U.S.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Body Fat Reduction Market

Body Fat Reduction Market, By Procedure, 2018 & 2025 (USD Million)

Growing number of obese and overweight population worldwide will stimulate body fat reduction market growth in the upcoming years. According to WHO, about 13% of individuals aged 18 years and above were obese while 39% were overweight across the globe. Sedentary lifestyle and binge eating habits are the major reasons contributing to growing prevalence of obesity in adult population as well as children. Hence, rising concern among youth regarding excess weight will spur the number of body fat reduction procedures, thereby impelling body fat reduction market growth.

Increasing focus on body aesthetics in developed countries will positively influence body fat reduction business growth in the coming years. Based on the annual Global Aesthetic Survey, 2016 by The International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, over 17% of the total cosmetic procedures were performed in the U.S. followed by Brazil. Growing number of baby boomers, rising acceptance of body contouring procedures, high disposable income coupled with increasing expenditure on cosmetic procedures in such countries form the primary factors for growing body fat reduction procedures. Aforementioned factors will highly impact body fat reduction market share.

However, risk of complications such as seroma, infections, necrosis as well as hematoma after fat reduction procedures may slow down the adoption of body fat reduction procedures in the coming years.

Body Fat Reduction Market, By Procedure

Surgical fat reduction market accounted for the largest share of over 80% in 2018 and is estimated to hold considerable segmental size in the upcoming period. Liposuction is commonly and largely adopted by several women for effective and significant fat reduction. As per American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), liposuction was the most common procedure in 2016 across the U.S. Liposuction is also being done in addition to abdominoplasty procedures that will further expand its revenue share, thereby accelerating surgical procedure segment growth throughout the forecast period.

Non-surgical fat reduction procedure market is forecasted to progress at over 15% CAGR over the projected timeframe. Higher affordability, less invasiveness as well as minimal pain are the major segmental growth contributing factors. Non-surgical procedures such as cryolipolysis offers shorter downtime and quick recovery coupled with minimum risk of complications. Furthermore, numerous market players are introducing innovative products for non-invasive fat reduction, that will augment non-surgical procedure segmental growth in the forthcoming period.

Body Fat Reduction Market, By Gender

Female fat reduction market accounted for over USD 7.0 billion segmental size in 2018 and will dominate the body fat reduction market till 2025. Rising preference of women to achieve more attractive look and eliminate excess fat deposits will serve as a primary influencing factor for increasing body fat reduction procedures. Many women seek numerous non-invasive body contouring procedures post pregnancy to diminish additional fat deposits. Moreover, increasing obesity rate among female population will boost the segment size over the upcoming years.

Male fat reduction market will grow at significant pace of 11% CAGR throughout the forecast timeframe. Several men are adopting liposuction procedures for eliminating loose skin and for getting tighter skin surface. Aging men in developed countries are preferring such procedures to get rid of fat accumulated in flanks as well as breast area. Thus, with rising geriatric population around the globe, body fat reduction procedures will witness a spur in the coming years.

Brazil Body Fat Reduction Market Size, By Gender, 2018 (USD Million)

Body Fat Reduction Market, By Service Provider

Body fat reduction procedures in hospitals service provider segment accounted for the largest market share of about 50% in 2018. Surgical procedures such as abdominoplasty and liposuction are being majorly conducted in hospital settings and its outpatient facilities. Hospitals are equipped with high-end fat reduction devices with latest innovative technology. High percent of skilled professionals as well as accreditation are the crucial factors that positively further influence patient preference of undergoing cosmetic surgeries in hospitals, thereby impelling segmental growth in the coming years.

Medical spas service provider segment is projected to pace at more than 13% CAGR throughout the forecast timeframe. Development of infrastructure such as spas and beauty centres in emerging countries including India and South Korea will act as high impacting factor for segmental growth. Moreover, facilities such as medical spas offer convenience, affordability and shorter downtime for cosmetic procedures to patients that will aid rise in segmental share in the upcoming period.

Body Fat Reduction Market, By Region

U.S. body fat reduction market accounted for the largest value of over USD 1.6 billion in 2018. Growing number of women opting for plastic surgeries owing to enhance aesthetics coupled with rising expenditure of the U.S. population will boost body fat reduction market growth across the country. For instance, in 2016, U.S. population spend more than USD 1,300 million on liposuction, as per American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery. Availability of sophisticated infrastructure as well as technology for such procedures will further impact U.S. body fat reduction industry growth in the foreseeable future.

India body fat reduction market is forecasted to proceed at more than 12% CAGR during the projected timeframe. Increasing obesity along with rising awareness about fat reduction in the nation will pose to be a high impacting factor for India body fat reduction business growth. Based on OECD Health Statistics 2017, about five percent of Indians were obese in 2015 and is rapidly increasing. Furthermore, emergence of numerous facilities including beauty centres, clinics as well as medical spas with specialized fat reduction treatments in India will augment demand for body fat reduction in the coming period.

North America Body Fat Reduction Market Size, By Country, 2025 (USD Million)

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Body Fat Reduction Market

Major organizations operating in body fat reduction industry include Apollo Cosmetic Clinics, The Plastic Surgery Clinic, VLCC Wellness among the other industry players. These organizations are emphasizing on adopting new technologies for enhancing their customer base. For instance,

Body Fat Reduction Industry Viewpoint

The industrial history of body fat removal can be traced back to the 1920s when a French surgeon, Charles Dujarrier attempted to remove excess subcutaneous fat using a sharp uterine curette in 1921. Although the procedure was successful at removal of fat layer from lower limb, it led to leg amputation as a result of injury. This attempt was followed by several alternatives and advancements for body contouring as well as was subjected towards many other areas of the body in addition to lower limbs. The traditional suction-assisted industry further evolved through development of various techniques such as ultrasound-assisted liposuction, power-assisted liposuction, laser-assisted liposuction and some others. In addition to frequently performed lipectomy, a demographic shift is currently being witnessed towards non-invasive body fat reduction techniques such as Cryolipolysis, radiofrequency, high-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) and other technologies that employ high energy-based devices to reduce body fat with a shorter downtime and with higher affordability. Such non-invasive procedures hold high growth potential for the body fat reduction industry in foreseeable future owing to minimal pain and invasion in comparison with surgical procedures.

Key Insights Covered: Exhaustive Body Fat Reduction Market

1. Market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Body Fat Reduction industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Body Fat Reduction industry.

3. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Body Fat Reduction industry.

4. Market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2025 of Body Fat Reduction industry.

Research Methodology: Body Fat Reduction Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ WorldWide Body Fat Reduction Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580