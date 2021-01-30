Best Market Research on Busbar Trunking System Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Busbar Trunking System Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ WorldWide Busbar Trunking System Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Busbar Trunking System Market

Industry / Sector Trends

Busbar Trunking System Market was valued over USD 1.5 billion in 2018 and is predicted to grow over 9% by 2025.

UK Busbar Trunking System Market Size, By Power Rating, 2018 & 2025 (USD Million)

Increasing regulatory focus toward energy conservation & energy efficiency coupled with accelerating investments to modernize the aging electricity infrastructure will drive the busbar trunking system (BTS) market growth. The Department of Energy states that improvements in energy efficiency could provide electricity savings of around 7,41,000 GWh between 2016 to 2035 in the U.S. Rapid industrialization on account of robust global economic growth along with enhanced efforts to design energy efficient power distribution systems will further complement the industry outlook.

Rising demand for reliable & uninterrupted electricity supply along with the rising adoption of smart grid will boost the market. In addition, significant investment by regulatory authorities to meet the growing demand for energy across both emerging & advanced economies will stimulate the industry outlook. As per the IEA, the global electricity demand rose by 3.1% in 2017, with major contribution from countries including India & China.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Busbar Trunking System Market

Busbar Trunking System Market, By Insulation

Sandwich BTS market will exhibit growth on account of rising need for the replacement of conventional cabling systems. Flexible installation & ability to provide relocation within limited expenditure along with improved mechanical protection and space savings will stimulate the product penetration.

Increasing applicability across construction industries owing to their ability to endure high currents during short circuits will drive the air insulated BTS market. Significant government funding toward construction & infrastructure sector will further stimulate the product adoption.

Busbar Trunking System Market, By Power Rating

Lighting busbar trunking system market in 2018, was valued over USD 280 million. Easy installation, fast joining systems and easy-to-mount attachment structure are some of the prominent parameters that will fuel the systems demand. Increasing demand for disturbance-free power distribution system across raised floors & false ceilings will positively influence the business landscape.

Increasing investment toward the refurbishment of existing commercial facilities along with rising focus toward the development of industrial plants will stimulate the high-power BTS market. Ability to transmit high power in limited space while maintaining reduced energy losses will further enhance the product adoption.

Busbar Trunking System Market, By Conductor

Copper busbar trunking system market will grow on account of higher conductivity, resilience to high temperatures, high threshold from damage and longer lifespan. The systems will witness an escalated demand owing to their high resistivity and the ability to transmit high currents with minimal losses.

Aluminium busbar trunking system market will witness growth of over 11% by 2025. Light weight & high mechanical strength of the metal makes it a preferable choice across high voltage applications. Ability to carry higher loads over longer distances coupled with lower pricing structure of the metal as compared to its counterpart will further stimulate the product adoption.

Busbar Trunking System Market, By Application

Australia Busbar Trunking System Market Size, By Commercial Application, 2018

Massive investments by emerging economies toward establishment of manufacturing industries will propel the industrial busbar trunking system market. For instance, the Make-in-India initiative undertaken by the Government of India focuses on expanding the manufacturing capabilities by setting up manufacturing plants across the nation. In addition, increasing private & public participation toward infrastructure development along with foreign investments directed toward reliable electricity generation & distribution will positively influence the business scenario.

Commercial busbar trunking system market will witness growth of over 9% by 2025. The products ability to meet increasing power demand and deliver large power flows across commercial facilities will fuel the industry outlook. Rising focus toward the implementation of energy saving programs to improve the energy efficiency across various commercial facilities including shopping complexes & business centers will further enhance the business landscape.

Busbar Trunking System Market, By Region

Europe busbar trunking system market size, by country, 2025 (USD Million)

The U.S. market in 2018 was valued over USD 250 million. Rising government measures to replace the conventional cable power distribution systems along with financial aid provided by utilities across the region to adopt energy efficient technologies will stimulate the industry growth.

Continual increase in the electricity consumption trends coupled with the adoption of high voltage transmission & distribution lines will boost the BTS market in Europe. Growing demand for systems security and reliability during power distribution along with considerable funding toward smart distribution systems will further fuel the product adoption. Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) plan provides around USD 7 billion for trans-European energy infrastructure projects including the development of smart grids.

Burgeoning efforts to meet the power demand and supply mismatch along with increasing spending toward grid expansion & modernization will drive the China market. In 2017, the gross electricity consumption in China increased from 400TWh in 2016 to 6308TWh in 2017, accounting for more than 6% rise.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Busbar Trunking System Market

Key participants in the industry include ABB, Siemens, Schneider Electric, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Legrand, General Electric, C&S Electric, Eaton, Godrej & Boyce, ARJ Group, Naxso, Megabarre, DBTS and MK Electric.

Enhanced adoption of cost effective and energy efficient alternatives to obsolete cable power distribution systems will create opportunities for the industry players to develop innovative products thereby improving the business dynamics.

Busbar Trunking System Industry Viewpoint

Busbar trunking system involves electricity distribution through the utilization of conductors including aluminum/copper enclosed inside a suitable insulator holding a high grade of protection against foreign bodies. It features flexible design, high efficiency with minimal energy loss, compact size requiring limited space and tap-off units through which power can be distributed to the required location along with simpler installation

What are the Key Insights Covered: Exhaustive Busbar Trunking System Market

1. Market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Busbar Trunking System industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Busbar Trunking System industry.

3. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Busbar Trunking System industry.

4. Market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2025 of Busbar Trunking System industry.

Research Methodology: Busbar Trunking System Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ WorldWide Busbar Trunking System Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580