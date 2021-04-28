Best Market Research on Capnography Devices Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Capnography Devices Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Capnography Devices Market

Industry / Sector Trends

Capnography Devices Market size was valued USD 349.8 million in 2018 and is expected to witness 10% CAGR from 2019 to 2025. Also, the number of capnography devices sold were around 200,000 units in 2018 and is set to reach approximately 400,00 million units by the end of the year 2025.

U.S. capnography devices market, 2018 & 2025 (USD Million and Units)

Increasing number of complex surgeries across the world will stimulate global capnography device market growth in upcoming years. Capnometer device is used to monitor and numerically display the concentration of carbon dioxide in exhaled air. Capnography devices are used in operating rooms to monitor ventilation during sedation. Hence, growing number of surgical procedures across the globe will result in high demand and adoption rate of the capnography devices, augmenting the business growth.

Rise in number of respiratory disease in developed regions will enhance the capnography devices market growth in the near future. Capnography can be used as an alternative to spirometry for evaluating chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) patients. Capnography is ideal monitoring device for patients with respiratory distress conditions such as COPD, asthma, bronchiolitis, and heart failure.

However, lack of skilled professionals will be one of the major factors responsible for impeding the market growth. Capnography is a complex device that requires trained and skilled professionals. According to the American Association for Respiratory Care, the procedure can be performed only by trained healthcare staff in the hospital, extended care facility, or during transport for mechanically ventilated patients. Hence, above mentioned factor will be a market hindering factor.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Capnography Devices Market

Capnography Devices Market, By Product

Germany Market share, by product, 2018

Hand-held capnography devices market was valued at USD 172.8 million in the year 2018 and around 100,000 capnography units were sold across the globe. The growth of hand-held capnometers will be attributed primarily to numerous benefits offered by the device. These device are small, portable and lightweight devices designed to fit in the palm for easy movement and convenience. Hand-Held devices are used in adults, pediatrics and infant patients for measuring end-tidal carbon dioxide. Several benefits and advantages provided by hand-held capnography devices will augment the demand and adoption rate, fueling the industry growth.

Multi-parameter capnography devices market is estimated to grow at 10.6% in the forthcoming years and around 50,000 units are estimated to be sold by the end of the year 2025. Multi-parameter capnometers are used to measure two or more parameters simultaneously. They are non-invasive, portable capnography devices used to monitor several patient parameters including oxygen saturation, pulse rate, the pressure of carbon dioxide and end-tidal carbon dioxide. Hence, aforementioned factors will play significant role in the market growth.

Capnography Devices Market, By Technology

Side stream capnography technology market held the majority market share of around 70% in the year 2018. Side stream capnography monitors or technology is designed to divert inhaled CO2 through a tube connected to T-piece. A T-piece is inserted in an endotracheal tube or anesthesia mask for sampling purpose. The sample collected in T-piece is passed to a sensor through the tube. Side stream technology allows monitoring of impulsive breathing in non-intubated patients as sampling can be done directly from the nasal cavity. Aforementioned factors will enhance the business growth in the near future.

Micro stream capnography technology market is estimated to grow at 10.9% over the projection period. Micro stream technology was ideally designed to overcome the problems with conventional capnography devices. Conventional capnography devices use black body emitter as a source of infrared radiation. This type of emitter is inefficient and not precise due to production of broad infrared spectrum. It also emits large amount of heat that interferes with the end result. Hence, owing to recent technological advancements, the micro stream capnography technology market will grow at a robust rate in the near future.

Capnography Devices Industry, By Component

Original equipment manufacturer (OEM) market was valued at USD 260.9 million in the year 2018. An original equipment manufacturer is an establishment that sells the components or parts of capnography devices to a company so that it resells those devices to its customers under its own brand name. An OEM often purchases from a manufacturing company and sells it to specific consumers. For instance, all capnography device components are not manufactured by companies because some parts may be the products of another company.

Capnography Devices Market, By Application

Application of capnography devices in emergency medicine held the major market share and was valued at USD 115.7 million in the year 2018. Real-time monitoring is needed when a patient is critically ill and is being transported from ambulance or any other carrier to emergency department or from emergency department to other areas of hospital. Capnometry in emergency setting is used to sensitively measure and correctly adjust the ventilation parameters within short time span. Hence, rise in incidence of emergency cases in healthcare centers will augment demand and adoption rate of capnography devices, boosting the capnography devices market growth.

Application of capnography devices in pain management is estimated to grow at 10.3% over the forecast period. The use of capnography for adequately monitoring ventilation during the administration of benzodiazepines and narcotic pain medications is considered to be ideal. These medications are often associated with respiratory depression following intravenous administration. Hence, growing application of capnography devices in pain management will boost the market growth.

Capnography Devices Industry, By End-use

Hospitals as an end-use segment was valued at USD 189.4 million in the year 2018. Capnography is primarily used by anesthesiologists to monitor carbon dioxide in patients receiving general anesthesia. The capnography devices are used for monitoring the effectiveness of cardiopulmonary resuscitation and constant monitoring of patients admitted in ICU. Hence, increase in number of surgical and other complicated procedures will augment the growth of capnography devices market.

Use of capnography devices in ambulatory surgical centers is estimated to increase and grow at 10.3% in the near future. Ambulatory care centers also known as outpatient care centers refers to medical services provided to an outpatient basis without hospitalization. The procedural sedation may be required in ambulatory care centers for performing minor operations such as cardiac catheterization, endoscopy, and in case of emergency transfer of patient form care centers to hospitals. Hence, above mentioned factors will play significant role in the market growth.

Capnography Devices Market, By Region

Europe Capnography Devices market, by country, 2025 (USD Million)

U.S. dominated the North America capnography devices market and was valued at USD 144.4 million in the year 2018. The large market size is attributed to increase in prevalence of cardio-respiratory disease and huge patient population. According to the American Thoracic Society, respiratory failure due to pneumonia and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease is third-leading cause of death in U.S. Hence, increase in number of respiratory disorders and surgical procedures will enhance the market growth in the country.

India is estimated to grow at 12.7% in the near future owing to increase in prevalence of respiratory diseases due to cigarette smoking. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), it is estimated that India is home to around 10% of smokers. The market growth in India is also attributed to improved healthcare system, rise in awareness among the people and growing geriatric population.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Capnography Devices Market

Some of the significant market players involved in the capnography devices market include CareFusion, Masimo Corporation, Medtronic, Smiths Medical, among other market players. These players have executed several strategic initiatives such as merger and acquisitions, collaborations, new product launch, new product development and partnerships that have enhanced their financial stability and assisted in evolving as major market players.

Recent industry developments:

In October 2018, Masimo announced the launch of Rad-97 Pulse Oximeter integrated with Nomoline. The company€™s strategy was to attract customer base via technological enhancement that may accelerate growth of the company.

Industry Viewpoint

Since the past few years, anesthesiologists have used capnography devices to monitor end-tidal carbon dioxide (ETCO2) in the patients getting general anesthesia. ETCO2 monitoring with the help of capnography devices has various application in several healthcare facilities such as hospitals and pre-hospital settings. Also, growing need and use of capnography devices including monitoring of effective of cardiopulmonary resuscitation, continuous patient monitoring in emergency room, intensive care unit, ambulatory transport and monitoring of post-operative patients that have sleep apnea history will boost the market growth. As per the clinical application, the technology is at various significant stages of adoption. Increase in use of ETCO2-monitoring in several clinical settings along with several uncertainties regarding the clinical cost-effectiveness of capnography devices and device implementation issues will be the main market drivers for the growth of capnography devices market.

Key Insights Covered: Exhaustive Capnography Devices Market

1. Market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Capnography Devices industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Capnography Devices industry.

3. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Capnography Devices industry.

4. Market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2025 of Capnography Devices industry.

Research Methodology: Capnography Devices Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

