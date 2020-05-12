Best Market Research on Cast Polypropylene (CPP) Films Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Cast Polypropylene (CPP) Films Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Industry / Sector Trends

Global Cast Polypropylene Films Market size was more than USD 1.19 billion in 2018 and will witness 5.8% CAGR during the forecast timespan.

U.S. cast polypropylene (CPP) films market size, by product, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

Food & beverages was the largest application segment in CPP films market in 2018. Rapidly growing food & beverages industry across the globe shall fuel the cast polypropylene films demand over the forecast period. Product application in food packaging is increasing with a rapid CAGR from past few years due to its properties such as high clarity & gloss, high seal strength and good moisture barrier. CPP films demand in food & beverages industry forecast to grow with a CAGR over 6% in coming years. Increasing packaged food demand on account of changing lifestyle and increasing disposable income in emerging economies shall drive the packed food demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the global flexible packaging market size was over USD 150 billion in 2018 and likely to expand at over 5% CAGR over the forecast timeframe. Such robust growth indicators from the flexible packaging industry will subsequently boost the overall CPP films market size.

Medical & pharmaceutical was the major application segment in 2018 and projected to grow with a CAGR around 6% during the forecast timespan. Healthcare sector shall have the major market share in plastic packaging market in near future. Cast polypropylene films are gaining popularity in medical & pharmaceutical industry owing to its properties such as high heat resistance, high puncture and tear resistance and excellent packaging integrity at extreme temperatures. Healthy growth in the pharmaceutical industry shall help the CPP films market to grow further in near future. according to the OMICS International global pharmaceutical industry has been growing over 5% CAGR from past several years. Growing preference for the alternative packaging solutions such as BOPP, PET and aluminum is likely to hamper the cast polypropylene films market growth over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Cast Polypropylene (CPP) Films Market

Cast Polypropylene (CPP) Films Market, By Product

General cast polypropylene films were the major product segment in 2018 and generated revenue over UDS 600 million in the same year. Increasing product usage for heat resistance packaging applications are driving the general purpose CPP films market. In addition, high clarity of the general CPP films compared to the other products likely to fuel its demand in next few years. Metallic cast polypropylene films demand is forecast to grow with above average industry CAGR during the forecast period due to its high barrier properties, which makes it ideal for packaging applications across bakery products and confectionaries. Thus, prominently growing food & beverages industry across the globe projected to fuel the metallic CPP films demand over the forecast timespan.

CPP Films Market, By Product

20 30-micron thick CPP films accounted for more than 50% share in cast polypropylene films market in 2018. The product is mostly used for food packaging and is likely to exhibit the same trend over the forecast timespan. High flexibility of the product makes it more suitable for food packaging and other applications. Food & beverages accounted for largest chunk in the market in 2018, which has resulted in highest demand for 20-30-micron thick CPP films in the same year. Additionally, low cost and easy availability in the market of the product will be fuelling its demand in coming years

Cast Polypropylene Films Industry, By Application

China cast polypropylene (CPP) films market size, by application, 2018

Food & beverage lead the application base for CPP films market and accounted for more than 50% of the overall demand in 2018. According to Dow Chemical, global plastic packaging market is projected to reach USD 370 billion by 2020, out of which approximately 40% will be accounted by food & beverage segment.

Stationary application segment in cast polypropylene films market in 2018 is forecast to grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast timespan. Increasing population and literacy across the globe shall fuel the stationary industry growth in coming years. Cast polypropylene films in stationary industry are used for lamination, packaging and other purposes. It is one of the fastest growing and lucrative segments in the market.

Cast Polypropylene Films Market, By Region

Asia Pacific was the largest region in CPP films market with revenue generation of over USD 500 million in 2018. Significantly growing end-uses industries in the region were major will complement industry growth. For instance, according to India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), Indian pharmaceutical sector was valued at USD 33 billion in 2017 and it is projected to exhibit exponential gains over the forecast timeframe. Pharmaceutical was the one of the major application segment in the region and high growth in the industry shall fuel the cast polypropylene films demand over the forecast period. China was the largest textile producer and exporter in 2018. Chinese textile exports accounts for nearly 40% of global textile and clothing exports. This enormous size of the end-use industries in the region shall fuel the product demand over the forecast period.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Cast Polypropylene (CPP) Films Market

Cast polypropylene films market share is diversified with a presence of multinational and local vendors operating in the value chain. Many. Major manufacturers working in the industry includes Profol group, Manuli Stretch s.p.a., Panverta, Polibak, Mitsui Chemicals Tohcello Inc., Jindal Poly Films, Tri-Pack Films Limited, Polyplex, Copol International, Poligal, Uflex Limited, 3B Films Ltd and Plastchim-T. Major players operating in the CPP films market are expanding their production capacity to increase the customer base and to gain the price competitive advantage. For instance, in October 2017, Polyplex incorporated its wholly owns subsidiary in Indonesia, PT Polyplex Films Indonesia. This new production facility in Indonesia will cater domestic as well as regional market.

Industry Viewpoint

Polypropylene films are divided according to the production process such as CPP films, BOPP and IPP. Cast polypropylene films are produced by an extrusion process. These films vary according to the thickness, which makes it ideal for various applications including food & beverage, stationary, agriculture, etc. Cast polypropylene films are majorly used for packaging and laminating purpose. They are known for their moderate elasticity, excellent machine suitability, superior moisture proof properties, good heat sealability, and exceptional wear resistance. Metallized and general CPP films are the leading product types in the market

