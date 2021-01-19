Best Market Research on Containerboard Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Containerboard Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Containerboard Market size was over USD 160 billion in 2018 and industry expects demand of above 250 million tons by 2025.

U.S.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Containerboard Market

Containerboard Market, By FMCG Application, 2018 & 2025, (Kilo Tons)

Growing demand for lightweight packaging material in order to increase supply chain efficiency and product safety will promote containerboard market in forecast timeframe. These sheets are used in producing cardboards which are utilized in drugs, food, chemicals and engineering goods packaging. Beneficial government norms regarding recycled paper usage in order to protect environment is likely to prompt product demand by 2025.

These products possess toughness, high resistance to stacking and vibration along with minimal impact from side or top pressure & crushing. These are beneficial in reducing shipping and transportation cost which decrease overall packaging and carriage cost. These factors are likely to propel the market size in projected timeframe.

Global crop protection market size is anticipated to surpass USD 75 billion by 2023 owing to its benefit in increasing crop yield in order to maximize agricultural output. Paperboard Containers are extensively used in paper boxes manufacturing which are used in transporting and carrying crop protection products. Growing usage of agricultural chemicals including pesticides and herbicides in order to protect crop from insects and worms is anticipated to fuel market growth by 2025.

Global beverage industry is projected to surpass USD 1.9 trillion by 2021. Paperboard containers are utilized in product packaging and beverage transportation owing to its property to protect beverages from outside influences like bacteria contamination and microbial growth. It enhances thermoforming properties thereby safeguarding beverages from direct sunlight and UV rays which may stimulate the market growth by 2025.

Chemical processing and harvesting of wood for paper manufacturing has resulted in deforestation which has deleterious effect on environment will hamper industry growth. In addition, fluctuating wood pulp prices which is a key raw material for commercial production may limit industry profitability, thus affecting market price trend.

Containerboard Market, By Product

Global Kraft liners market size is projected to reach 70 billion square meters by 2025. This product has wide application in paper sacks production which is used in cement, food, chemicals, consumer goods and flour bags. It has high tensile strength making it relatively strong and coarse. Kraft liner are considered as an economical option for materials packaging and conveyance which may foster market size by 2025.

Global containerboard market share from test liners is projected to witness gains at over 4% by 2025. This material finds application in consumer durables packing which includes processed food, home & personal care and meat products thus stimulating industry growth. It is also used in lowering carbon emission levels owing to its recyclable nature which and upholds high reliability, quality and finishing characteristics.

Containerboard Industry, By Application

Processed food application of containerboard is anticipated to surpass USD 60 billion by 2025. Processed food items including tinned vegetables, cheese, sausages and pies require food stability in order to maintain its taste and texture. These products are utilized in shielding consumables from contamination and tempering which may boost industry growth.

Pharmaceutical application is estimated to witness gains at over 5% by 2025. These products are utilized in maintaining sterilized environment, stacking efficiency and fragile product protection. It also protects drugs from radiations which may deteriorate medical formulations along with loss of therapeutic values, thus driving market demand.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific led by, South Korea, Australia, Japan, India and China market is projected to surpass USD 110 billion by 2025. Meat consumption in this region is poised to increase owing to westernization of dishes which require animal-based food ingredients for preparation. Meat products are more prone to microbial contamination and contagious infections owing to its high acidic nature which can cause food spoilage. To prevent food deterioration, these establish an anti-microbial environment and protects meat products from direct influence of exterior environment, thus driving industry growth.

Europe driven by France, Italy, UK, and Germany containerboard market share may account for over 85 billion square meters by 2025, owing to growth in personal care & cosmetic market in the region. Rising exports owing to growth in cosmetic manufacturing mainly in France and Germany will fuel regional product demand in this sector. It is utilized for consumer care products easy conveyance owing to its property of preventing spillage and pilferage which may propel the market by 2025.

Brazil containerboard industry is anticipated to witness strong gains owing to growing flower commercialization. Growth in small supplementary agribusiness supported by increase and development of retail flower distribution channels will favor product demand for effective packaging, thus driving industry growth.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Containerboard Market

Global containerboard market share is moderately fragmented with major industry players includes, Smurfit Kappa, Kraft Liner SA, Mondi Group and International Paper. Companies are involved in sourcing quality raw material including pulp in order to manufacture quality products. New industry participants are anticipated to enter this industry owing to its growing industrial applications including food, pharmaceutical and meat industry.

Industry Viewpoint

Paperboard containers are manufactured using fibres made from recycled material, cellulose and mixture of both. It is used for cushioning, packing, stacking and transportation purpose in packaging industries. They offer high tensile strength, mechanical stability and sustainability which may drive the market growth by 2025

