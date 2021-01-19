Best Market Research on Conveyor Belt Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Conveyor Belt Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ WorldWide Conveyor Belt Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Conveyor Belt Market

Industry / Sector Trends

Conveyor Belt Market size was valued close to USD 4 billion in 2018 and the industry will grow by a CAGR over 3.5% up to 2025.

U.S. Conveyor Belt Market Size, by Product, 2014 2025 (USD Million)

Rising industrial development activities in emerging economies owing to major reforms made by respective governments is the prime factor driving the growth of conveyor belt market over the forecast timeframe. The product is used for carrying materials or components of different sizes, shapes and weights from one place to another in various end-user industries. Conveyor belts subsequently reduces the operation time, cost, and material losses and are important parts of automation solutions in manufacturing plants. In iron and steel industry, the product plays an important role in iron ore mining, transporting and smelting processes. According to world steel association, total crude steel production in 2009 was close to 1,200 million tons, and it increased by 450 million tons to cross 1,650 million tons by 2017. This growth is expected to follow and will boost the market over the forecast time period.

In cement industry, the product is used to carry crushed limestone blocks, rocks, and for transportation of hot clinkers while providing excellent impact resistance and good troughability (transverse flexibility). Rapid urbanization and infrastructure development projects in developing nations such as China, Indonesia, South Africa, India, etc. along with escalating building and construction activities due to high population growth will fuel the growth of cement industry over the forecast period, thus catapulting the overall product demand in near future.

Although popularly used for proper conveying of various materials and components, conveyor belts need to be carefully maintained or it can lead to partial or total shutdown. These belts are prone to abrasive wear, mechanical damages, loss of flexibility, etc. and thus require periodic maintenance and inspection for smooth operations, increasing the overall maintenance cost. This factor may hinder the overall product market growth rate over forecast time spell.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Conveyor Belt Market

Conveyor Belt Market, By Material

Based on material, the global conveyor belt market size is segmented into metals, polymers and others. The polymer segment is further bifurcated into polyester, nylon and other polymers including all thermoplastics, rubber-based belts, etc. Metal conveyor belts are used in various end-use industries such as in glass & ceramics, food, metal working and general industries. The segment will witness growth by around 4% CAGR up to 2025. Increasing disposable income has resulted in high growth in consumer goods sector, which will boost general manufacturing industries, and thus will provide a thrust to the product demand over forecast time spell.

Conveyor Belt Market, By Product

On the basis of product, the market is classified into flat belts, modular belts and cleated belts. Flat belts held more than 80% in the overall conveyor belt market share in 2018, as these are preferred choices for various industrial applications. They are used to transfer medium and heavy weights in mining, stone crushing, quarrying, cement manufacturing, etc. as well as transporting light-weight materials such as food products and consumer goods.

Conveyor Belt Industry, By Installation

Based on installation there are two types of conveyor belts such as portable and stationary. Stationary ones are more popular due to their large conveying capacity over long distances and are used in coal, construction, chemical, mining, port, metallurgy, hydropower, etc. Less maintenance requirements and reliability in operations will catapult the demand for stationary conveyor belts in future.

Conveyor Belt Market, By Application

Belts used for medium and heavy weight application majorly include EP and NN belts, and steel cord reinforced belts and had a combined share of more than 75% in 2018. The belt tensions are high for such applications as they carry heavy and abrasive materials, thus requiring high impact resistance and superior mechanical strength. Increasing mining activities, manufacturing plants, recycling facilities, and supply chain sector in the developing economies will boost the demand for medium-weight conveyor belts over the forecast timeframe.

Conveyor Belt Industry, By End-use

Based on end-use, mining and general manufacturing sectors held significant conveyor belt market share due to increasing demand of minerals and intensifying building & construction activities and infrastructure projects. Mining sector generated more than USD 1.5 billion in 2018, leading the market and was closely followed by the general manufacturing sector. Power generation held a considerable share in the market as these are used to transfer coals in to thermal power plants.

Conveyor Belt Market, By Region

Asia Pacific holds substantial share in the product market and will grow at CAGR more than 4% due to the high growth of regional end-user industries such as mining, steel, cement and food & beverage sectors. The region accounts for approximately half of the global mining production and will experience tremendous growth due to rising demand for various minerals and supportive investments. Rising employability and per capita income will lead to growth in consumption of convenience food and other consumer products. These vigorous growth trends will trigger the demand for conveyor belts across the region in near future.

North America conveyor belt market size will be majorly propelled by the demand from mining and manufacturing industries in the U.S. The region also has a large number of cement manufacturers with the U.S. as one of the key construction markets of the world. These factors along with technological advancements such as automation in food & beverage, supply chain, and recycling sectors will boost the product demand over the forecast period.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Conveyor Belt Market

Some of the key industry players in the conveyor belt market share are ContiTech AG, Bridgestone Corporation, Fenner Dunlop, Zhejiang Double Arrow Rubber, Bando Chemicals, Forbo, Ammeraal Beltech, The Yokohama Rubber, Nitta Corporation, Sempertrans, etc. The market is moderately fragmented with a few large scale global players and several small and medium regional players catering to local demand.

Industry Viewpoint

The global conveyor belt market size is fragmented with presence of large, medium and small enterprises all across the globe. The major players are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies of increasing the product range and expanding line capacities, along with merger and acquisitions in order to increase penetration in key geographical regions which will help them to increase their market shar

What are the Key Insights Covered: Exhaustive Conveyor Belt Market

1. Market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Conveyor Belt industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Conveyor Belt industry.

3. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Conveyor Belt industry.

4. Market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2025 of Conveyor Belt industry.

Research Methodology: Conveyor Belt Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ WorldWide Conveyor Belt Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580