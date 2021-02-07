Best Market Research on Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market

Industry / Sector Trends

Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market size was valued over USD 1.2 billion in 2017 and is expected to witness more than 6.8% CAGR from 2018 to 2024.

U.S. craniomaxillofacial devices market, by location , 2017 & 2024 (USD Million)

Increasing incidence in maxillofacial injuries and fractures will be a major market driving factor in the forthcoming years. The incidence of maxillofacial fractures vary from region to region on the basis of local demographic and socioeconomic status. As per the recent research study, the incidence is more in males than in females aged between 20 and 30 years. Factors such as increase in traffic accidents, sport injuries, falls, assaults and motor car accidents are responsible for increasing incidence of facial injuries and fractures, augmenting the market growth.

Growing demand for minimally invasive reconstruction surgeries instead of traditional methods will result in increase in adoption rate of craniomaxillofacial surgeries thereby, fueling the industry growth. According to a recent research, recognized healthcare cost savings and patient-centric benefits have led to introduction of minimally invasive surgical procedures. Hence, recent technological evolution will benefit the growth of craniomaxillofacial devices market in the upcoming years.

High cost of the craniomaxillofacial surgeries will be a major market impeding factor. The high cost of craniomaxillofacial surgeries is unaffordable to low and middle income patient population, thereby declining the demand and growth of the business.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market

Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market, By Product

Germany craniomaxillofacial devices market share, by product, 2017

MF plate and screw fixation system market held the majority of the market share and was valued USD 883.6 million in the year 2017. Growing incidents of craniomaxillofacial surgery procedures, due to rising demand for technologically advanced products, growing geriatric population and minimally invasive devices will boost the MF plates and screw fixation market growth in the forthcoming years.

Temporomandibular joint replacement system market is estimated to grow at a robust CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast timeframe. The major sign of a total temporomandibular joint replacement is due to severely damaged or mutilated joint, that can result from several types of joint diseases or previous surgical procedures. Increase in number of temporomandibular joint fractures due to accidents, assaults or fall will result in enhancing the business growth in the near future.

Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market, By Location

Internal fixators market was dominant in the year 2017 and was valued around USD 895.5 million. The use of internal fixation techniques by a surgeon to minimize operative management complications by reducing soft-tissue disruption will increase the adoption of such devices. Recent technological advancements in treatment of craniomaxillofacial injuries with the help of bioabsorbable internal fixators will drive the business growth.

External fixators market is estimated to grow at a considerable CAGR of 7.2% over the projection period. The use of mandibular external fixator helps to achieve definite bone healing. External fixators are usually used temporarily and repeatedly hence, fuelling the growth of the craniomaxillofacial devices market in the near future.

Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market, By Material

Metal CMF devices market had maximum market share and was valued over USD 858.1 million in the year 2017. The increase in use of metals in maxillofacial surgery to overcome the defects such as metal corrosion, difficult to shape them to the required form, late-onset implant failures, problems related to their cost and presence of scatters in radiographic examination will boost the market growth in the near future.

Bioabsorbable CMF devices market is estimated to grow a at CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period. In the last few years, there has been increase in use of bioabsorbable devices in craniomaxillofacial surgery. These devices are made of polylactic acid and/or polyglycolic acid polymers that provide effective treatment for craniomaxillofacial fractures resulting in growing demand and adoption rate of the bioabsorbable craniomaxillofacial devices.

Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market, By Application

The application of craniomaxillofacial devices in trauma reconstructive surgeries held the majority of market share and was valued around USD 493.5 million in the year 2017. Increase in use of devices for the treatment of craniofacial or maxillofacial trauma will result in growing demand and adoption rate of the craniomaxillofacial devices, augmenting the market growth in the near future.

The application of craniomaxillofacial devices in orthognathic surgery is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast timeframe. Increase in applications of craniomaxillofacial devices in corrective jaw surgery and reconstruction of cleft palate or other major craniofacial anomalies will boost the demand of devices hence, augmenting the business growth.

Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market, By Region

Europe craniomaxillofacial devices market, by country, 2024 (USD Million)

U.S. dominated the North America craniomaxillofacial devices market and was valued at around USD 630.6 million in the year 2017. According to the statistics published by Arnold Palmer Hospital, around 6,000 infants are born with facial condition such as cleft lip or cleft palate that requires coordinated multidisciplinary care. Increase in traffic accidents and accidental trauma cases in the country will enhance the growth of CMF devices market in the region.

India CMF devices market is estimated to grow substantially at a CAGR of 9.5% during the projection period. Growing number of accidents and traumatic facial injuries along with greater healthcare affordability among the patients regarding the treatment related to craniomaxillofacial injuries will increase the demand for craniomaxillofacial devices in the country.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market

Global craniomaxillofacial systems market share is competitive in nature and dominated by limited number of players. Stryker Corporation, KLS Martin LP, Zimmer-Biomet, Inc. and Medtronic are predominant industry players. These companies implement important strategic decisions such as mergers, acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations to expand their product portfolio and geographic reach. Also, new product launches and product innovation will benefit the companies in strengthening their market position.

Craniomaxillofacial Devices Industry Viewpoint

Craniomaxillofacial devices market is dominated mainly by three key players Stryker, Zimmer Biomet and Johnson and Johnson. The growing prevalence of new born infants with defects such as cleft palate or other major craniofacial anomalies along with increase in number of traumatic accidents will require more craniomaxillofacial surgical procedures leading to boosting the demand of craniomaxillofacial devices. Inborn defects in the craniomaxillofacial bones of children represent a significant socio-economic burden as their restoration/regeneration often requires multiple bone grafting procedures for adequate treatment outcomes as the child grows. Recent technological advancements in developing computer-aided manufacturing or computer-aided design (CAD/CAM) technology, the reconstruction of the cranio-maxillofacial defect with accurate presurgical planning, shorter operation times and precise patient-specific implants is driving the market growth. Hence, growing technological development will be one of the major reasons for augmenting the CMF devices market growth in the forthcoming year

Key Insights Covered: Exhaustive Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market

1. Market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Craniomaxillofacial Devices industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Craniomaxillofacial Devices industry.

3. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Craniomaxillofacial Devices industry.

4. Market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2025 of Craniomaxillofacial Devices industry.

Research Methodology: Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

