Best Market Research on Disposable Incontinence Products Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

WorldWide Disposable Incontinence Products Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Disposable Incontinence Products Market size was valued USD 9.5 billion in 2018 and is expected to witness 7% CAGR from 2019 to 2025.

Growing incontinence prevalence across the globe will be a major market impact rendering factor. As per the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, around 13 million people in the U.S. suffer from urinary incontinence. This condition is more prevalent in women as compared to men. Also, in the general population aged between 15 to 64 years old around 1030% women are affected as compared to just 5% males. Hence, growing prevalence of incontinence will boost the business growth in near future.

Rise in geriatric population in the developing regions will witness rapid growth in the disposable incontinence products market. Incontinence may happen to any individual however, it is more common in geriatric population. As per the recent research article, the incidence of incontinence increase with advancing age, polypharmacy, comorbidities, cognitive impairment, and functional impairment. Increase in geriatric population that are more prone to incontinence will enhance the business growth over the forecast period.

However, increase in preference of reusable incontinence products will be a major market hindering factor. Several benefits such as discreetness, fully washable and reusable will lead to high demand and adoption rate of reusable incontinence products. As per a recent statistics, annually around 20 billion sanitary products are dumped in North American landfills. Hence, environmental factors and reusability of the products will impede the growth of disposable incontinence products market growth.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Disposable Incontinence Products Market

Disposable Incontinence Products Market, By Product

Germany disposable incontinence products market share, by product, 2018

Protective incontinence garments market was valued at USD 7,949.8 million in the year 2018. Protective incontinence garments are the most common product available in the market and are essential for people suffering from incontinence. Products in protective incontinence garments include absorbent incontinence products such as adult diapers, disposable and reusable underpass, protective underwear and incontinence liners. These products are specially designed for bowel and urinary incontinence and absorb efficiently and rapidly leaving the skin dry and comfortable. Hence, above mentioned factors will play substantial role in the market growth.

Urinary catheter market is estimated to grow at 6.8% over the forecast period. Urinary catheter market will hold a significant revenue size over the forecast years due to the increasing incidence of renal diseases, prostate cancers, heart diseases, urinary tract infections, and kidney failure. A urinary catheter is a hollow, partially inserted tube made up of either rubber, silicone or plastic and are used to collect urine from the bladder. Increase in urology disorders across the globe will enhance the disposable incontinence business market growth in the near future.

Disposable Incontinence Products Market, By Application

The use of incontinence products in urine incontinence will hold majority market share and was valued at USD 5,435.4 million in the year 2018. Urine incontinence is defined as the condition that occurs due to loss of bladder control, and thereby results in involuntary loss of urine after laughing, sneezing or coughing. There are various urinary incontinence conditions such as urinary retention, overactive bladder, stress urinary incontinence, functional incontinence, bedwetting and mixed incontinence (stress incontinence and urgency incontinence). Rise in number of people suffering from urinary incontinence problem will lead to growing demand and adoption rate of disposable incontinence products, fueling the market growth in future.

The use incontinence products in fecal incontinence is estimated to grow at 7.3% over the projection period. Fecal incontinence is defined as the condition that occurs due to loss of bowel control and thereby results in an unexpected leak of stools from the rectum. The causes include constipation, diarrhea, gas and bloating, hemorrhoids, muscle or nerve damage related to aging or giving birth. Aforementioned factors will influence the market growth.

Disposable Incontinence Products Market, By Incontinence Type

Stress incontinence market captured maximum market share and was valued at USD 4,646.0 million in the year 2018. Stress incontinence is unexpected urine leakage caused by pressure or sudden bladder muscle contractions due to some physical activity. According to a recent research article, about 50% of women suffer from stress urinary incontinence. It is rare in male unless the person has undergone prostate gland surgery. Stress incontinence usually occurs during heavy weightlifting, sneezing, exercise or laughing and is common in young and middle-aged women. Growing number of stress incontinence cases will enhance the business growth in forthcoming years.

Urge incontinence market is estimated to show rapid growth at 7.8% over the forecast timeframe. Urge incontinence is also known as overactive bladder and detrusor overactivity. The prevalence of urge incontinence is more in men than in women. According to recent study, prevalence of urge incontinence is 3% to 17% in 40% to 80% of male patients. Urge incontinence is a sudden and frequent urge to pass urine even when the bladder is not full. Increase in number of urge incontinence cases will augment the market growth.

Disposable Incontinence Products Market, By Disease

Disposable incontinence products for feminine health was valued at USD 2,828.0 million in the year 2018. Feminine health issue will be major reason for the sales of disposable incontinence products. Vaginal health is an important part of womens total well-being. There are various vaginal problems that can affect womens overall health such as vaginal infections, vaginal odor, vaginal irritation, and itching, chafing and razor burn, and vaginal discharge. Feminine incontinence products are designed to support the bladder neck in order to reduce stress urinary incontinence in women. Increase in number of feminine health issue will boost the business growth.

Disposable incontinence products for chronic disorders will witness a growth at 7.1% over the upcoming years. Chronic disorder such as chronic kidney failure will be a major reason for the growing use of incontinence products. The most common causes of chronic kidney failure are hypertension and diabetes mellitus. Other causes such as the obstruction of urinary tract, glomerulonephritis, polycystic kidney disease, and other certain autoimmune disorders will lead to increase in use of incontinence products, boosting the business growth.

Disposable Incontinence Products Market, By Material

Super absorbents incontinence products held majority market share and was valued at USD 2,524.1 million in the year 2018. Superabsorbent polymers or SAP contains a material absorbs more moisture than its own weight. When soaked in water it can absorb up to 300 times and do not release it. It turns into gel after absorbing moisture. Due to high absorbency property this are ideal for use in products that are designed to absorb fluid such as adult diapers, incontinence products and female hygienic pads. Hence, enhanced absorption qualities will increase the use of super absorbent materials in disposable incontinence products.

Cotton fabrics incontinence products are estimated to grow at 7.3% in the upcoming years. Cotton fabric is used in disposable cloth incontinence pads. The disposable cloth incontinence pads are composed of an outer layer of cotton with absorbent cotton inner layer. Cotton fabric pads are cost-effective and less expensive, reduces the amount of waste and have health benefits. Hence, several benefits offered by cotton fabrics will boost the market growth.

Disposable Incontinence Products Market, By Gender

Female disposable incontinence products market was valued at USD 6,901.2 in the year 2018. The prevalence of urinary incontinence is more in females than in males. Stress incontinence is most common type of incontinence seen in women after childbirth or during menopause. Stress incontinence is observed in women that have undergone multiple vaginal surgeries. Hence, high feminine health issues in the women will show rapid growth in the use of disposable incontinence products.

Male disposable incontinence products market will witness a significant growth at 7.4% over the forecast timeframe. Urinary incontinence is more common in older men than in young men. According to the Continence Foundation of Australia, nearly 5 million Australians have bladder or bowel control problems. Urinary incontinence affects up to 13% males across the region. Increase in number of incontinence problems in males will augment the business growth.

Disposable Incontinence Products Market, By Age

40 to 59 years age group market segment generated maximum revenue share in the year 2018 with a value of USD 3,901.6 million. Factors such as aging population and increasing cases of incontinence that are extremely common in 40-59 years of age category is driving the market growth.

60-79 years age group market segment is expected to experience robust growth at 7.1% over the projection period. Increasing incidence of bladder control problems along with growing risks factors for urinary incontinence associated with obesity and smoking will drive the growth of disposable incontinence products market in 60-79 years age group.

Disposable Incontinence Products Market, By Distribution Channel

Retail stores captured the largest market share in 2018, valued at USD 6,809.7 million. Retail stores supply a wide range of incontinence products that are appropriate to men, women, and children. These products are widely available in supermarket, drug store, and medical supply store, hence boosting the segmental growth.

E-commerce as a mode of distribution channel will expand at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period. Various advantages associated with e-commerce over offline stores such as reduced product costs, lesser travel time, and availability of comprehensive range of benefits to retailers and merchants, will propel the growth of e-commerce in disposable incontinence products market.

Disposable Incontinence Products Market, By End-use

Hospitals as an end-use segment dominated the market in 2018. Factors such as increased application of disposable devices for the treatment of incontinence along with rising hospital admissions will augment the growth of hospitals in disposable incontinence products market. Additionally, the availability of registered medical practitioner 24 hours along with reimbursement policies make hospitals preferable over other treatment centers.

Long term care centers are estimated to grow at 7.3% during the forecast period. Nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and skilled nursing facilities are together known as long-term care facilities. Various residents in long term care facilities are exposed to incontinence. Effective incontinence care includes accurate assessment and care planning, consistent implementation and monitoring of care plan, effective incontinence management, and providing resident comfort, that will eventually drive the segmental growth.

Disposable Incontinence Products Market, By Region

Europe disposable incontinence products market, by country, 2025 (USD Million)

U.S. dominated the North America disposable incontinence products market and was valued at USD 2,345.6 million in the year 2018. The regional disposable incontinence products market is estimated to foresee a lucrative market growth over the forecast period due to the growing incidence of chronic kidney failure, diabetes, mental disorders, and other renal diseases coupled with rising geriatric population pool. Also, growing awareness towards personalized care and hygiene, technological advancements in the material used for disposable incontinence products and a robust distribution channel for these products will drive industry growth.

India disposable incontinence products market is estimated to witness rapid growth at 7.8% in the upcoming years. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2018, about 69.2 million people suffer from diabetes in India and is estimated to rise to 98 million individuals by 2030. Also, raising awareness about disposable incontinence products and increasing opportunities for manufacturers in this region will stimulate market growth.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Disposable Incontinence Products Market

Major industry players involved in the disposable incontinence products market include Attends Healthcare Products, Inc., B.Braun, C.R. Bard, Cardinal Health, Coloplast, DSG International, Fu Burg Industrial, HARTMANN, Kimberly Clark, Medline Industries, Inc., Nippon Paper Crecia, Ontex, Prevail, Procter & Gamble, TENA, Tranquility, and UniCharm, Vlesi, among other market players. These players have implemented several strategic initiatives such as collaborations, merger and acquisitions, new product launches and partnerships that have enhanced their financial stability, helped them evolve as major industrial players and gain strong market position.

Disposable Incontinence Products Industry Viewpoint

The most primitive incontinence devices can be traced back to Egypt, when nothing much was known about such products. Earlier, an incontinence apparatus was invented that consisted of a belt attached to a bag; it fundamentally acted as a portable restroom. After years, incontinence device inventors made minor updates and adjustments with the latest technologies available. Companies are continuously focused on developing new products that deliver superior benefits and comfort. For instance, Attends Healthcare Products, Inc. focuses on manufacturing incontinence products using the absorbent core technology to avoid heavy and fluffy materials. This helps the company to manufacture products that are thin, elasticated, conforming to the body, along with resistance to abrasion and improved breathability.

