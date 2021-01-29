Best Market Research on E-Learning Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on E-Learning Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ WorldWide E-Learning Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: E-Learning Market

Industry / Sector Trends

E-Learning Market size valued at around USD 190 billion in 2018, will grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2019 to 2025.

U.S. e-learning market, by application, 2018 & 2025 (USD Million)

The rise in the adoption of technology-enabled teaching & training techniques is driving the e-learning market growth. Some of the major emerging technologies in the industry include AR & VR devices, AI platform, Big Data, machine learning, and wearable devices. These technologies are allowing several businesses as well as institutions to share and deliver education-based content in innovative and interactive methods. For instance, QuoDecK is offering a SaaS-based e-learning platform that uses gamification for enterprise learning and training purposes. The platform utilizes games and interactivity to engage the learners and provide them the required training to perform their job roles. Moreover, several service providers are offering learning platforms to students to help them access study materials online and attend virtual classrooms & chats with any course specialist to clear queries related to various subjects or topics. Increased effectiveness of these programs with the help of PPTs, videos, and animated clips or images is a major factor driving the market growth.

In recent years, cloud computing has grown in prominence and is anticipated to replace conventional systems over the forecast timespan. As e-learning systems require many hardware and software resources, cloud-based e-learning provides massive reductions in operational costs, allowing users to have exposure to the content through the internet, eliminating the need to download and install specific software requirements for applications. For instance, Duolingo is a cloud-based and free learning platform that educates users on a variety of languages including Swahili, German, and French and does not require the need for specialized hardware for usage. Learning games in phones and televisions combine entertainment and education for the younger age group. Such factors are anticipated to positively impact the market size.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: E-Learning Market

E-Learning Market, By Technology

In 2018, learning management system (LMS) technology will witness high adoption in academic and corporate sectors to reduce the training expenses and offer integrated training or learning modules to the employees or students. These software technologies help businesses in documentation, administration, recording, and tracking the employees performance or scores. With content delivery, LMS also handles course administration, registering courses, and skill gap analysis. These software tools are witnessing increased applications in different scenarios such as compliance training, financial services, online assessment, computer-based training, application sharing, and collaborative learning. Moreover, companies are also utilizing LMS tools as performance management systems that encompass competency management and employee appraisal, augmenting the e-learning market demand.

E-Learning Market, By Provider

The content providers operating in the market are witnessing high growth due to the increased demand for course materials to train or educate employees or students. These providers are partnering with companies that offer LMS solutions. Software companies are incorporating the content offered by these providers into their solutions to deliver complete training modules to end users. For instance, in July 2018, UpsideLMS, a technology provider, partnered with BizLibrary, a content provider. This partnership will allow UpsideLMS to add new and ready-to-use video-based training content and off-the-shelf courses to its business portfolio. These providers collect and offer content on a diverse range of topics by contacting field experts that aid them to develop the learning content. Some of the major content providers in the market include SweetRush, Kineo, Infopro Learning, and AllenComm.

E-Learning Market, By Application

E-learning market, by corporate users, 2018 (USD Million)

The corporate sector is witnessing high adoption of these technologies due to the increased demand for effective training courses for employees. The sector is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 8% from 2019 to 2025. The corporate businesses are investing highly in incorporating modern learning technologies into their facilities to help employees to understand business policies and their job roles through an interactive medium. These businesses are transforming their traditional training techniques that include workshops and conferences to more affordable and efficient electronic training platforms. They allow companies to train new or promoted employees through video or software-based training programs. It becomes difficult for the corporate sectors to employ a different trainer, every time a new employee is appointed. Such factors are encouraging these businesses to implement an advanced knowledge base for their staff, providing an impetus to the e-learning market share.

E-Learning Market, By Region

Latin America e-learning industry, by country, 2025 (USD Million)

The Latin America e-learning market is anticipated to grow to reach over USD 10 billion by 2025, due to development of educational institutions for uplifting the literacy levels of the region. In markets including Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina, the government bodies are investing highly for developing education platforms for students. For instance, in May 2018, the Brazilian government announced investments of around USD 270 million in training the teachers throughout the country. With the rise in such investments, the demand for cost-effective learning technologies is growing rapidly in the market. Moreover, the rise in the internet access to citizens in the region is accelerating the demand for online courses. The Brazil higher education market has witnessed quantitative and qualitative levels of significant advancements and developments. The development has been the result of an increase in significant enhancement in the quality of education imparted and the number of institutes.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: E-Learning Market

Major players operating in the market are Adobe Systems, Inc., Aptara, Inc., Citrix Education, Cornerstone, Meridian Knowledge Solutions, NetDimensions., Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Learning Pool, Cisco Systems, Inc., Apollo Education Group, Allen Interactions, Inc. and CERTPOINT Systems, Inc., among others. These companies are providing wide range of solutions and services to government, academic and corporate sectors. Moreover, the industry is experiencing increased partnerships between service & technology providers for enhancing business offerings to customers. For instance, in January 2017, Coursepath and ILT Solutions announced an e-learning partnership, to offer its partners and employees a tailor made and fast access to the software tools.

E-Learning Industry Viewpoint

The e-learning market includes a large number of players that are expanding their business operations around the world. The strong presence of global players that are investing highly in setting up their business base in different countries, driving the industry growth. The players are focused on offering their solutions and services to the countries, where favorable government policies and high development in the education sector can be witnessed. Increased government push toward online courses and education platform is providing great opportunities to the market players. Moreover, the corporate sectors are focused on hiring skilled and well-trained employees that will offer value to business operations and enhance enterprise productivity.

Key Insights Covered: Exhaustive E-Learning Market

1. Market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of E-Learning industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of E-Learning industry.

3. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of E-Learning industry.

4. Market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2025 of E-Learning industry.

Research Methodology: E-Learning Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ WorldWide E-Learning Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580