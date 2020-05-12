Best Market Research on Electrical Safety Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Electrical Safety Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Electrical Safety Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market size was over USD 10 billion in 2018.

Growing electrical safety PPE demand due to employers inclination towards workers safety should increase market size. Stringent occupational health & safety regulations amendments by government agencies including OSHA and EU union mandating types of safety equipment utilised for respective industries which should accelerate electrical safety PPE product demand.

Electrical safety PPE is utilised by facility personnel to reduce electrical exposure in workplaces which may result in severe fatalities should stimulate product demand. Utilitarian attributes including flame resistance, insulation, tear resistance & dimensional change and arc thermal resistance which should propel industry growth.

Rising innovations in PPE manufacturing owing to utilisation of premium quality fabrics resulting to light weight products should accelerate product demand. Shift consumer preferences towards combination of superior safety along with enhanced aesthetics should drive industry growth.

Increasing electricity demand owing to rapid urbanization and industrialization has propelled power distribution market. Rising incidents including electrocution, falls from elevation, injuries from falling objects, over exertion, electrical shock injured, sprains, strains, & laceration, and contusion during power distribution should propel electrical safety PPE product demand. Growing smart grid technology development to facilitate efficient power distribution along with government support will foster PPE product demand during installation phase which should stimulate industry growth.

Prevailing dermatitis allergens on protective gloves utilisation owing to dirt, sweat and bacteria accumulation inside PPE will reduce workers efficiency should hamper product demand. Stringent regulations on safety equipment manufacturing owing to high quality fabrics utilisation resulting in surging compliance cost may challenge electrical safety PPE industry profitability, thus affecting market price trends.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Electrical Safety Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market

Electrical Safety PPE Market, By Product

Arc rated clothing market size is estimated to surpass USD 3.5 billion at the end of 2025. Arc rated clothing is predominately utilized during wastewater management development owing to arc welding equipment usage to fabricate infrastructural facilities including tanks and pipes. Arc rated clothing offers absorption during carbonization process, air circulation and electrical insulation which should stimulate product demand. Rising wastewater management development in industries including food & beverages, pharmaceuticals and paper & pulp should accelerate electrical safety PPE market growth.

Protective footwear market size is projected to witness gains of over 5.5% by 2025. Protective footwears are predominantly utilised in construction sector owing to gain protection against live wire exposure causing electric shock, burns and explosion which should accelerate product demand. Wide utilisation of rubber, leather, nylon mesh and composite materials for electrical protective footwear manufacturing for construction sector owing to flame & electrical resistance, wear & tear resistance and breathability should stimulate electrical safety PPE market growth.

Electrical Safety PPE Market, By End-Use

Electrical safety PPE market size from mining sector may witness gains over 6% by 2025. Equipment including hard hats, safety glass and hearing, hand & head protection are majorly used for safe mining operations. Rising arc flash accidents in mining sector from energized electrical equipment use for transmission and drilling activities should stimulate product demand. Expanding mining industry owing to rising commodities demand including iron ore, copper and coal should promote product demand.

Electrical safety PPE market size from machinery application may anticipated to exceed USD 800 million by 2025. Safety glasses, hearing protection and safety shoes are largely utilized during machinery operations which should accelerate product demand. These products provide protection against electrocution hazards raised from electrical, hydraulic and pneumatic power supplies which should propel industry growth.

Electrical Safety PPE Market, By Region

Asia Pacific led by China, Japan and India electrical safety PPE market projected to witness gains at over 6.5% by 2025. Increasing manufacturing activities mainly in India owing to Make In India initiative encouraging FDI inflow fostering manufacturing sector which should propel electrical safety equipment product demand. Increasing product demand in manufacturing sector owing to hazards including fire, explosion and arc flash should stimulate industry growth.

Europe driven by UK, Italy, France, and Germany electrical safety PPE market may exceed USD 5.5 billion by 2025. Rising government investments on renewable energy sources supported by development incentives should accelerate power generation industry mainly in Germany and France should stimulate regional PPE product demand. Supportive government regulations including EU Directive 2016/425 of 9 March 2016 on personal protective equipment ensuring quality standards for safety products sold in European market will favor regional industry growth. This regulation focuses on PPE equipment quality to provide highest level of protection against risks for facility personnel which should drive product demand.

Brazil electrical safety PPE market may witness growth in the forecasted timeframe owing to growing automobile industry. Supportive government projects including Route 2030 assuring investors security that have increased FDI on automotive sector which will favor electrical safety PPE industry growth.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Electrical Safety Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market

Global electrical safety PPE market share is competitive and moderately fragmented. Key manufacturers include UVEX Safety Group Gmbh, Rock Fall Limited, Baymro Safety, MSA Company, UDYOGI safety appliances private limited, Paulson Manufacturing Corporation, COFRA S.R.L., Ansell Ltd, 3M Company, Honeywell International, Inc., Oberon Company, Boddingtons Electrical Ltd, National Safety Apparel, Protective Industrial Products and Black Stallion Inc.

Electrical safety PPE products manufacturers are engaged into product improvement including high performance, lightweight, breathability and durability along with aesthetics characteristics of their products which will promote industry growth. Companies are partnering with different research institutes to develop new products and cater rising global demand.

Electrical Safety PPE Industry Viewpoint

Electrical safety personal protective equipment is a safety gear which worn to reduce electrical exposure in industries or workplaces which cause serious fatalities. These fatalities may cause by direct or indirect contact with faulty electrical junctions that may result to serious injurious or death. It possesses characteristics including flame resistance & flame spread, tear resistance & dimensional change and arc thermal resistance.

These products find application in electrical, oil & gas, mining, machinery, construction and automotive industries. The type of products used includes head protection, eye & face protection, hearing protection, arc rated clothing, protective footwear and hand protection. Rising awareness towards workers safety along with stringent government regulations will favour electrical safety PPE market growth

