Best Market Research on Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

WorldWide Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Electronic Design Automation Market size valued at over USD 8.5 billion in 2016 and will grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2017 to 2024.

Growth of the Internet of Things (IoT) coupled with connected devices is driving the electronic design automation (EDA) market growth. With the rise in the adoption of sensors, the revenue for the IoT industry from sensing devices will witness rapid growth owing to two key trends, decreasing Average Selling Prices (ASPs) and advances in sensor technologies. The electronic design helps companies design low-powered, tiny, and innovative platforms. For instance, in February 2014, Freescale Semiconductor, Inc., a semiconductor manufacturing company, introduced Kinetsis KL03, a MCU platform, that measures less than 2 mm square and can be included in a golf ball, eaten through a pill, and worn invisibly. The transition toward smaller and efficient semiconductors will positively impact the industry growth over the coming years. Moreover, the adoption of these tools is helping reduce errors and design time & cost, driving the demand for the solutions from aerospace & defense, consumer electronics, and automotive sectors.

Advancements in System on Chip (SoC) is driving the semiconductor IP market growth. Growing intricacies in programmable components is demanding innovative design methodologies. Product architects need to evaluate numerous design constraints in a short time and develop tools for the new/upcoming architecture. While processor modelling and SoCs have been around since sometime, newer design methodologies are being presented to overcome limitations such as slower simulation speeds, issues with synthesis, less/little validation support, and limited architecture modelling capabilities. The most common method used is raising the level of abstraction for describing processor architecture. Several industries are demanding software tools such as Model-Driven-Architecture (MDA), rule-based approach, extensible architecture, and Architecture-Description-Languages (ADL). With the increasing demand for modelling activities, research companies and market vendors are offering innovative design methodologies.

PCB design software is used to design and construct the layout of a circuit of an electronic device. Electronic components such as ICs, capacitors, transistors and resistors are mounted on a PCB. The software assists in verifying the working of the circuit and also provides visualization of the circuit. The software aids in significant increase in accuracy and productivity of the design process owing to the elimination of manual interventions. The software is utilized in the designing and manufacturing of advanced automotive & medical electronic devices, industry control systems, and communication systems. The global economy is witnessing technological advancements, driving the demand for PCBs. The ongoing digitization trend has led to the high demand for electronics from several markets. Multi-Chip Module (MCM) and Printed Circuit Board (PCB) are vital components in every vertical. Moreover, the rapid growth of IoT-enabled devices will drive the demand for PCBs from Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) of devices such as smartphones, smart watches, and tablets.

The automotive sector is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10% over the forecast timespan. The sector is offering incredible growth prospects to the Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) and semiconductor IP industries owing to growing applications of analog, interface, processor, and memory systems in safety applications, majorly in parking sensors, navigation, drive assistance systems, and energy-efficiency applications. The SIP market for automotive witnessed a high demand owing to rise in the penetration of autonomous and Electric Vehicles (EVs). With environmental pressures mounting and oil prices and resources shrinking globally, customers and government administrations are looking for cleaner, efficient, and better alternatives for diesel and petrol cars. Countries including the UK, Germany, France and Norway have put forth legislation that ban the sale of new non-EVs as early as 2025.

The rising penetration of smartphones across the Latin American education sector will fuel the demand for electronic design tools. These tools are aiding in boosting the accessibility and availability of electronic design services to a larger target audience. As students have distinct learning speeds & styles, mobile technology can track and respond to real-time data and parameters and allow teachers to customize instructions for each student. Brazil accounts for the highest internet usage in the Latin American region with approximately 120.7 million users that comprise around 59% of the overall population. Government focus on the provision of distance learning and online education courses has led to an increase in investments to develop the supporting infrastructure.

The players operating in the electronic design automation market are Synopsys, Inc., Mentor Graphics, Cadence Design Systems, Zuken, Inc., Sigasi, Xilinx, Inc., National Instruments, JEDA Technologies, Intercept Technology Inc., Pulsonix, CadSoft Computer, Keysight Technologies, Silvaco International, Solido Design Automation, and Invionics. The industry is highly labor-intensive and requires a highly skilled talent pool. EDA software licensing for users is provided by two entry variations. While most software tools are available for free usage, most organizations tend to acquire the usage license from companies such as Cadence and NVIDIA. EDA tools are generally very expensive and are essential to R&D work. Players are facing rivalry with several companies based on services, brand, price, distribution, and technology. They are adopting several strategies such as collaborations, partnerships, agreements, and Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A).

The EDA market players are offering attractive services along with their software packages, which comprise maintenance services, fault tracking, training, and troubleshooting, providing a distinct advantage to players seeking licensed software as opposed to free or open source software tools. A very prominent strategy noticeable among software developers is heavily investing in R&D activities to expand the functionality of their service and solution offerings. For instance, in December 2017, Autodesk launched Altium Designer 18, which was an upgrade in functionality of its PCB design tools, allowing consumers to offer a smoother experience and higher productivity from their software tools. Moreover, players are offering models as per the offerings and pay-per usage subscription services. The industry is reliant on electronics and semiconductor industries that are unpredictable in nature.

