Best Market Research on Electronic Logging Device Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Electronic Logging Device Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ WorldWide Electronic Logging Device Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Electronic Logging Device Market

Industry / Sector Trends

Electronic Logging Device Market size estimated at around USD 11.5 billion in 2018 and will grow at a CAGR of over 4% from 2019 to 2025.

U.S. electronic logging device market size, by component, 2018 & 2025 (USD Million)

The electronic logging device market is expected to grow over the forecast timeframe due to the growing need to improve the efficiency in fleet management services. The devices are used mainly to record the driving hours of commercial vehicles. The countries in Europe and North America have witnessed rapid growth in the market due to the stringent regulatory framework in countries such as the U.S. The U.S. Department of Transportations Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) has provided a mandatory rule for all motor carriers to use Electronic Logging Devices (ELDs) on all trucks and commercial buses, which came into effect from December 2017.

In addition, the benefits offered by these devices such as vehicle monitoring, driver safety, fleet management, and integrated supply chain are creating several opportunities for the market growth. The ELDs not only record the driving hours but also detect a vehicles location via GPS, read the ignition & power status, mileage, motion status, and engine hours. Moreover, these devices are used to report tampering or detect malfunctions. These devices offer secure & reliable features for tracking various vehicle situations.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Electronic Logging Device Market

Electronic Logging Device Market, By Component

The telematics segment is projected to contribute significantly to the electronic logging device market over the forecast period. Increasing developments in telematics services are enabling enhanced connectivity within the value chain requiring a smaller number of trucks to handle a greater transport volume, driving the industry demand for improved operational efficiency. The technology is also used to measure the performance of drivers and vehicles and is a core component in the industry.

The telematics software services can provide information regarding fuel efficiency, temperature monitoring, vehicle tracking, vehicle condition monitoring, tax report, and data transmission through a GSM module. The market is expected to witness a significant increase in the use of telematics units due to a wide range of features and ease of operation. The growth in electronics and computer technologies has pushed the capabilities of telematics units to collect & transmit the information for the high productivity of vehicles.

Electronic Logging Device Market, By Form Factor

The integrated electronic logging device market will grow significantly in the future due to its low cost compared to the embedded system. Embedded systems consist of a display implemented in the device itself for providing information and other operations such as vehicle monitoring & diagnostics. Omnitracs, one of the leading players in the market, provides such display embedded ELDs. The Intelligent Vehicle Gateway (IVG) introduced by Omnitracs comprises a touchscreen to operate the electronic logging device. Such embedded devices offer comparatively more features and are also secure & reliable, witnessing wide adoption in the industry.

Many commercial vehicles are factory implemented with such devices, especially in the developed countries. However, the embedded systems incur high vehicle costs, which are not preferred by fleet owners. On the other hand, the integrated systems, which use mobile devices, such as smartphones, are much cheaper and do not require high installation cost.

Electronic Logging Device Market, By Vehicle Type

The trucking industry dominates the global market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% from 2019 to 2025. There has been a high demand for the transportation of varied goods globally while challenges, such as a shortage of drivers and truck capacity, have made it crucial to manage the available resources with high efficiency. This has given a considerable lift to the use of advanced fleet management systems and technology in trucks. The global industry is expected to benefit from the growth of the commercial vehicle industry driven by countries including India and China. The LCV has been in demand, especially in the countries in Asia Pacific, due to growth in the middle-class population. The sensor technology developments, artificial intelligence, and advanced computing capabilities are pushing forward the implementation of these advanced devices in light commercial vehicles.

Electronic Logging Device Market, By Region

Europe electronic logging device industry size, by country, 2018 & 2025 (USD Million)

The European region has a mandatory regulation for implementing a type of electronic logging device known as digital tachograph. This device has been made mandatory in Europe since 2006 on all commercial vehicles having GVWR more than 3.5 tons. As a result, the region has most of its commercial vehicles embedded with these devices, driving the electronic logging device market growth. The growing demand for operational efficiency and considerably large sales of commercial vehicles are the key factors for the industry growth in Europe.

The enforcement of several stringent regulations for the deployment of ELDs in the U.S. will be a major driver for the market in the region. The U.S. trucking industry has flourished over the years. According to the American Trucking Association (ATA), the U.S. freight transport will increase to 20.73 billion tons by 2028.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Electronic Logging Device Market

Keeptruckin, Omnitracs, Teletrac Navaman, and Geotab Gand Donlen are some of the leading players in the electronic logging device market. Moreover, there are several regional & local companies providing these devices and solutions. The companies are focusing on new product developments to gain a competitive advantage in the industry. Manufacturers are now focusing to add value to the devices with more enhanced software & hardware solutions. In March 2019, Omnitracs acquired Blue Dot Solutions to increase the companys focus on the development of advanced fleet management software. The companies providing the fleet management software are focusing on implementing multiple functionalities in the devices. Donlen, in April 2019, partnered with an AI technology company, Nauto to develop safer AI-based solutions for fleet management.

Industry Viewpoint

The electronic logging devices came into focus with the growing demand for consistent vehicle data monitoring and effective management of fleet. Earlier, Electronic On-Board Recorders (EOBR) was used to measure a vehicles hours of service. However, the data formats were not consistent with these systems. The digitalization in the trucking industry is pushing forward the use of telematics solutions & displays in the market. The developments in electronics and communication technologies have played a major role in industry growth. The trucking industry has been inclined toward increasing efficiency & productivity, which means fewer commercial vehicles will be expected to carry a greater number of goods.

Key Insights Covered: Exhaustive Electronic Logging Device Market

1. Market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Electronic Logging Device industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Electronic Logging Device industry.

3. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Electronic Logging Device industry.

4. Market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2025 of Electronic Logging Device industry.

Research Methodology: Electronic Logging Device Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ WorldWide Electronic Logging Device Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580