Best Market Research on Embolic Protection Devices Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Embolic protection devices market size exceeded USD 993 million in 2018 and is expected to witness around 11.2% CAGR from 2019 to 2025.

U.S.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Embolic Protection Devices Market

Embolic Protection Devices Market, By Product, 2018 & 2025 (USD Million)

Growing burden of chronic diseases in developed as well as developing countries will drive embolic protection devices market during the forecast period. According to American Heart Association, more than 92 million Americans are living with some form of cardiovascular disease. Additionally, cardiovascular disease account for around 2,300 deaths in America each day. Rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases will surge the demand for various surgical and non-surgical interventions. Thus, increasing adoption of embolic protection devices to capture and remove debris that may be extricated during procedures are factors that will accelerate embolic protection devices industry growth during the forthcoming years.

Technological advancement in embolic protection devices will serve to be another positive impact rendering factor for business growth. Focus of industry players on development of innovative and affordable devices will favour industry growth. For instance, Medtronics Mo.Ma Ultra proximal cerebral protection device is a double-occlusion balloon system that ensures proximal embolic protection prior to crossing a carotid lesion. Development of these products will drive embolic protection devices market growth. Moreover, favourable reimbursement policies for these systems will further increase its adoption thus, augmenting industry growth. However, stringent regulatory framework may impede embolic protection devices industry growth over the analysis period.

Embolic Protection Devices Market, By Product

Proximal occlusion systems segment held over 17% revenue share in 2018 and is anticipated to grow significantly by 2025. Ability of proximal occlusion devices to avoid plaque disruption during embolic protection device placement that fosters segment growth. It allows crossing of stenosis under protection that will increase its adoption in various surgical and non-surgical interventions thus boosting segmental growth.

Distal filters segment is projected to witness robust CAGR of around 11.3% over the analysis timeframe. Benefits offered by distal filters such as ease of use, availability of filters in different specifications as well as non-interference with lesion visualization will surge its demand during the forthcoming years.

Embolic Protection Devices Market, By Application

Cardiovascular disease segment was valued over USD 380 million in 2018 and is estimated to witness similar growth during the forecast period. Rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases including stroke, arrhythmia and coronary artery disease in developed as well as developing countries will drive the segmental growth. Growing demand for embolic protection devices in transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR), percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) and other cardiac interventions will surge its adoption in the foreseeable future.

Peripheral disease segment held considerable revenue share in 2018 and is anticipated to witness more than 10.5% CAGR over forthcoming years. Segment growth is attributable to increasing number of patients suffering from peripheral arterial disease (PAD). Such patients are highly prone to acute limb ischemia (ALI) that arises from thromboembolic disease in atherosclerotic plaques thereby will increase the demand for embolic protection devices.

Germany Embolic Protection Devices Market Size, By Application, 2018 (USD Million)

Embolic Protection Devices Market, By Material

Nitinol segment accounted for more than 60% revenue share in 2018 and will exhibit substantial growth during the analysis period. Thin film nitinol-based embolic protection devices have ability to collapse and enter significantly small diameter catheters. Easy delivery of these devices through highly convoluted or narrow vascular system will increase its usage in wide range of catheter-based procedures.

Polyurethane segment is anticipated to witness around 10.8% CAGR over the forthcoming years. Wide usage of polyurethane in development of embolic medical devices for various minimally invasive biomedical applications will favour segmental growth. Capability of polyurethane materials to be stored in a secondary shape and regain its primary shape on exposure to external stimulus such as water and heat exposure will further surge its adoption in the coming years.

Embolic Protection Devices Market, By End-use

Hospitals segment held over 45% revenue share in 2018 and will exhibit momentous growth over the forecast timeline. Rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases coupled with increasing demand for surgical procedures in hospital settings will drive the segment growth. Availability of skilled healthcare professionals and technologically advanced medical devices in hospitals will accelerate industry growth over the coming years.

Ambulatory surgical centers segment was valued more than USD 300 million in 2018 due to increasing patient preference towards these centers. Benefits offered by ambulatory surgical centers such as quality treatment at affordable prices, short stays and reduced risk of hospital acquired infections will fuel the business growth. Growing inclination of people towards ASCs for surgical procedures will foster segment growth over the analysis period.

Embolic Protection Devices Market, By Region

North America embolic protection devices market will witness around 10% growth over the analysis timeline. Rising prevalence of cardiovascular and neurovascular diseases in the region is the key factor driving embolic protection devices business growth over the coming years. Increasing incidence of obesity, lifestyle patterns and unhealthy dietary habits will positively influence the regional market growth. Strong foothold of major industry players in North America will further boost embolic protection devices industry growth.

Asia Pacific embolic protection devices market was valued more than USD 180 million revenue in 2018. Regional growth can be attributed to rapidly ageing population prone to various neurological, cardiovascular and other chronic diseases. Urbanization, changing lifestyle and increasing prevalence of risk factors such as obesity and hypertension in the region will favor segmental growth. Increasing government support and healthcare reforms in countries such as China will further drive Asia Pacific embolic protection devices industry growth in the coming years.

Asia Pacific Embolic Protection Devices Market Size, By Country, 2025 (USD Million)

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Embolic Protection Devices Market

Prominent industry players operating in embolic protection devices market include Abbott Laboratories, Allium Medica, Boston Scientific, Cardinal Health, Contego Medical, Edwards Lifesciences, Gore Medical, Innovative Cardiovascular Solutions, Keystone Heart, Medtronic, Metactive Medical and Transverse Medical. These industry players implement various strategies such as acquisition, partnership and novel product launch to capitalize on market opportunities and sustain market competition. For instance, in October 2017, Claret Medical introduced Sentinel Cerebral Protection System, the first FDA-cleared cerebral protection device for transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) procedures. This strategy enabled company to enhance its product portfolio and increase customer base.

Embolic Protection Devices Industry Viewpoint

Use of embolic protection devices for carotid artery stenting (CAS) is considered as the standard of care by most of the healthcare professionals. Abbott, in June 2009, launched next generation Emboshield NAV6, an embolic protection system used in carotid artery stenting procedures. Further, the first FDA approved cerebral protection device was developed by Claret Medical, Inc. In 2014, Sentinel Cerebral Protection System (CPS), an innovative solution for embolic protection, received CE Mark, for use during Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) and was launched in selected CE countries. This system was developed for embolic protection during vascular interventions, structural heart interventions and other cardiac surgery procedures. Later, in June 2017, Sentinel CPS received regulatory approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), enabling its commercialization in the U.S. Advent of technology. Focus of industry players on introduction of novel and advanced products have led to launch of various embolic protection devices over the recent years. Market players such as Abbott, Boston Scientific, Medtronic and others are focusing their efforts in R&D for development of technologically advanced products. Growing adoption of such products in various surgical and non-surgical interventions will surge the demand for embolic protection devices thus driving industry growth during the forthcoming years.

