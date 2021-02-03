Best Market Research on Fish Protein Hydrolysate Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Fish Protein Hydrolysate Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Fish Protein Hydrolysate Market size was over USD 370 million in 2017 and industry expects consumption at over 100 kilo tons by 2024.

U.S. Fish Protein Hydrolysate Market Size, By Application, 2017 & 2024, (Kilo Tons)

High nutritional value of fish protein hydrolytes in animal feed enhances the overall livestock metabolism & health. Growing awareness about the toxic effects of chemical fertilizers along with the increasing demand for healthy & safe animal feed will propel fish protein hydrolysates market size. Global fertilizer market is estimated to surpass USD 1.85 billion by 2020 pertaining to the rising demand for biofertilizers, which represents ample growth opportunities. The product has been considered as a significant feed ingredient as it has a rich content of collagen and peptides which increases the growth rate of swine, poultry, goat, equine, and sheep thereby stimulating industry demand.

Increasing product appeal among seafood processors for generating additional revenue should stimulate the market growth. Global seafood market size exceeded USD 120 billion in 2017, owing to rising disposable and premium food consumption which represents healthy market growth potential. These products are majorly manufactured from low-value aquaculture waste, which ensures an inexhaustible supply of raw materials which is further estimated to increasing product demand.

High production cost of fish protein hydrolysates may impact market growth. These products are primarily produced by enzymatic hydrolysis which requires the use of expensive enzymes. However, attempts by manufacturers & distributors to reduce preservation and shipping expenses should make the product more economical and accelerate the market growth.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Fish Protein Hydrolysate Market

Fish Protein Hydrolysate Market, By Technology

Fish protein hydrolysate market size from acid hydrolysis surpassed USD 45 million in 2017. The ability to create a low pH for activating natural enzymes occurring in the fish viscera to stimulate hydrolysate production will boost industry growth. This process requires lesser time, achieves higher yields, and is considered as a very cost-effective and common hydrolysis method, which should increase its demand.

Fish protein hydrolysate market from enzymatic hydrolysis is likely to register gains over 4.5% by 2024. This method possesses the ability to retain valuable fish nutrients and shorten the reaction time. Moreover, it avoids the development of an off-flavor, high salt content or solvent concentration in the final product which should stimulate product demand.

Fish Protein Hydrolysate Market, By Form

Powder form of fish protein hydrolysate is projected to reach USD 450 million up to 2024 on account of rising usage as an organic fertilizer. These products are valued for their dryness which allows easier handling, low shipping costs, and stability. Moreover, these products have an excellent amino acid profile and a high-water solubility, making them suitable for nutraceutical and pharmaceutical formulations which should increase product demand.

Liquid form of fish protein hydrolysate industry demand may register gains close to 4% by 2024 pertaining to increasing demand for water soluble and fast-acting fertilizers. These products retain more nutrients such as vitamins and amino acids as compared to fish emulsions which are treated with strong acids. Moreover, these products can be foliar sprayed which increases the bioavailability of nutrients to the plants roots thus accelerating industry growth.

Fish Protein Hydrolysate Market, By Source

Fish protein hydrolysate market demand from anchovy is likely to register gains of over 5% in the predicted timeframe. High nutritional value and the ability to scavenge for free radicals has led to rising demand from functional food manufacturers. They offer an excellent amino acid profile and generate fishmeal during manufacture which should further stimulate product demand.

Fish protein hydrolysate market size from tuna is estimated to exceed USD 80 million by 2024. It offers several benefits such as high antioxidizing ability and solubility. Moreover, this product finds wide usage in aquatic feed, food ingredient and flavor enhancers industry which should further propel market growth.

Fish Protein Hydrolysate Market, By Application

Fish protein hydrolysate market demand from agricultural applications should witness a growth of about 4% by 2024. There is a growing demand for natural and safe fertilizers to treat soil damage by heavy metals, drought, salinity and excessive chemical fertilizer usage. Also, these products contain sugars which restrict the growth of disease-causing bacteria and fungi thus ensuring crop protection and stimulating industry growth.

Fish protein hydrolysate market size from food applications was valued at over USD 55 million in 2017. They are used to manufacture a diverse range of condiments, sauces and seafood products. Various beneficial properties such as water retention, foaming, emulsifying, solubility and oil holding capacity should increase product demand as a food ingredient.

Fish protein hydrolysates market demand from pet food application may witness significant gains at over 5% by forecast period. They benefit pets from inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and enhances their performance & growth.

Fish Protein Hydrolysate Market, By Region

North America, driven by Canada and the U.S. market size exceeded USD 100 million in 2017. Rising consumer affluence and increasing health awareness has led to growing adoption of these products in functional food products, which help in treating chronic disorders such as obesity and anemia. They offer a high content of peptides, fats, vitamins, and collagen which has led to increasing demand from livestock feed manufacturers, further promoting regional industry growth.

Europe market demand led by Germany, UK, France, Italy and Netherlands, should witness about 4% gains over the predicted timeframe. Nutraceutical companies are offering products which are incorporated with fish protein which boost mineral and vitamin supplements. Increasing adoption in elderly food formulation to increase lean body mass while treating obesity owing to their high collagen content should stimulate product demand in the region.

Asia Pacific driven by India, Japan, China market size should surpass USD 180 million by 2024. Growing marine aquaculture production has led to a rise in salmon, mollusks, and shrimp feed owing to technological advancement which should further increase product demand. The improvement in the cultivation technology along with a rise in per-capita consumption pattern of aquatic products has led to a rise in the Chinese fishery industry.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Fish Protein Hydrolysate Market

Global fish protein hydrolysate market share is competitive and fragmented among various market participants such as SOPROPECHE, Diana Aqua, Copalis Sea Solutions, Scanbio, Hofseth Biocare, and TripleNine. Prominent manufacturers are adopting strategic acquisitions and partnerships to expand their customer base, achieve technological expertise and optimize their production process, thereby increasing market growth

