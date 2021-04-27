Best Market Research on Flexible Packaging Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Flexible Packaging Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

WorldWide Flexible Packaging Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Global Flexible Packaging Market size was valued at over USD 150 billion in 2015 and is anticipated to witness over 5% CAGR up to 2024.

Europe Flexible Packaging Industry, By Application, 2015 & 2024, (USD Million)

Growing demand for packaging solutions across food & beverage, healthcare and personal care industries that ensures enhanced protection, handling convenience, and packaging design options is anticipated to drive the flexible packaging market demand. Factors such as ability of flexible packages to shape into pouch, bag, liner or overwrap will provide lucrative opportunities for industry participants. Food & beverage, and personal care companies demand for packages that adds value and marketability to their products. In addition, strong appeal for lighter-weight packaging will further propel their product sales over the projected timeframe.

Increasing investment to support innovations in flexible packaging will support the overall market share expansion. New innovations and technology have enabled flexible packaging manufacturers to develop packages that ensures food safety, extend shelf life and provide barrier against moisture and heat. Key aspects such as ease of use, reseal ability and superior printing advantages will further propel the overall industry growth. Additionally, ability of flexible packages to create shelf appeal and provide efficient product to package ratio will further offer growth prospects for industry expansion.

Rising e-commerce industry is anticipated to propel the product application scope over the projected timeframe. Global ecommerce industry valued over USD 2.4 trillion in 2017 and anticipated to register growth over 18% in 2018. Increase in online sales volume has escalated the demand for flexible packages as they are able to support huge range of product sizes and shapes. Strong demand for light packaging to reduce the transportation cost is further expected to support the flexible packaging market share.

Growing environmental concerns have triggered a paradigm shift towards sustainable packaging options. Production process of flexible packaging offers various ecofriendly solutions such as less waste, fewer natural resources for production, reduced water and energy consumption and less greenhouse gas emission. Efficiency of flexible packages to conserve resources and reduce environmental pollution will further provide positive outlook for industry expansion as carbon neutral footprint is becoming part of business zeitgeist.

Stringent government norms and regulations regarding use of thermoplastic polymer will influence the industry trends. For instance, under section 409 of the federal food, drug and cosmetic act, FDA regulates packaging materials with an aim to nullify negative effect of material on food item. Materials that are classified as safe (GRAS) substance under the above-mentioned act can be used for packaging purpose. Growing material cost, labor cost, and processing cost will hamper the amarket growth.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Flexible Packaging Market

Flexible Packaging Market, By Material

Polymers accounted for more than 70% of the total industry share in 2015. Key benefits such as lightweight, low cost, high strength to weight ratio, and recyclable property have augmented the material demand. In addition, polymers ability to ensure product integrity will further accentuate the segment growth for the projected timeframe. Positive application outlook for meat, snack, baked goods, medical application pouches, and boil-in bag packaging owing to low temperature performance and durability will fuel segment growth.

Aluminium material is anticipated to witness significant gains over 5.2% by 2024. Key benefits including chemical inertness along with resistance to gases and vapours fuelling the material demand. Advantages such as decorative potential and high-resolution printability will further support the application scope as it offers distinctive visual appearance and easy brand recognition. Growing application of aluminium foil in confectionary segment for wrapping chocolates and sweets is likely to support the segment growth. Also, versatility of aluminium foil to support complicated product shapes will further augment the overall industry growth.

Analysis, By Product

North America Flexible Packaging Market Share, By Product, 2015 (Volume %)

Pillow pouches registered sales of over USD 55 billion in 2015. Versatile design options that can easily accommodate products in solid, liquid and powder form fuelling the segment growth. Convenience features such as tear notches, and resealable feature, will also upsurge the product demand over the projected period. Flexographic printing, low-cost and convenience are certain key factors that will further contribute to the segment growth.

Stand up pouches will witness over 6% CAGR up to 2024. Key aspects such as structural and functional stability, accessibility, and superior protection against vapor, odour moisture and pest fuelling product demand. Strong visual shelf appeal and low cost is anticipated to fuel product adoption rate among manufacturers and end users. Stand up pouches can be displayed via optional round and sombrero shaped hanged holes which can help to influence consumer sale at point of sale counter.

Analysis Application

Food & beverage application is expected to hold over 55% market share by 2024. Growing demand for packages that ensures nutrient and flavor fortification will support the segment growth for the projected timeframe. In addition, flexible packaging ensures that beverages are bottled efficiently so that they remain fresh and odor free. Stringent government regulations coupled with increasing consumer awareness pertaining to food safety and hygiene will propel the product adoption rate.

Healthcare will witness gains at over 6.5% up to 2024. Growing demand for high barrier packages to minimize product contamination from dust and ensure patients safety and health is further expected to support the industry growth. Flexible packaging ensures medical equipments remain sterile and medicines are dispensed accurately. Increasing concern pertaining to medical devices storage will support product demand as these devices need advance packaging solutions in a bid to increase their shelf life.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific flexible packaging market led by China, Japan, India and South Korea is expected to register CAGR over 6.5% up to 2024. Easy availability of raw material coupled with low-cost labour and improved production facilities will create new growth opportunities for industry participants. Also, increasing disposable income, retail sector expansion with emergence of hypermarkets and supermarkets is likely to support overall industry growth. Favourable government policies & plans for production and use of thermoplastic polymers will further support the market development over the projected timeframe.

Asia Pacific Flexible Packaging Market Share, By Application, 2015 (Revenue %)

Europe accounted for over 30% market share in 2015. European market dominated by Germany, UK and France is largely influenced by changing consumer preferences and need for prolonged shelf life of food & beverage products in colder regions. Increasing personal care expenditures in Germany, UK, France and Italy is likely to support product demand across healthcare sector. However, stringent government regulations with ban on certain materials used for manufacturing pouches might lay pressures on manufacturers and may hinder the market growth.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Flexible Packaging Market

Global flexible packaging market share is fragmented due to presence of multinational, large regional, and medium players. Key industry players include Amcor Limited, Sonoco Products Company, Huhtamaki Group, Bemis Company and Constantia Flexibles Group. Mergers & acquisitions, strategic collaborations, portfolio expansion and material innovation are among the major strategies adopted by the industry participants for enhancing their market share. For instance, in August 2018, Amcor announced that it will acquire Bemis Corporation. This acquisition will help Amcor to acquire all processing and production plants of Bemis which will help Amcor to enhance its overall market share.

Industry Viewpoint

Global flexible packaging market is driven by rapid technological development and innovations. Strong R&D investments & technological innovations are boosting overall industry growth. Transition towards higher consumption of food & beverages due to growing disposable income in low and middle level income countries will substantially impact the product sales. Growth of online shopping and growing presence of hypermarkets and supermarkets will further aid in overall industry growth. Industrialization and rising food service industry in emerging economies including China, and India will further provide strong business outlook.

