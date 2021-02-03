Best Market Research on Foldable Display Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Foldable Display Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Foldable Display Market

Industry / Sector Trends

Foldable Display Market size was valued at over USD 65 million in 2018 and will grow at a CAGR of over 75% from 2019 to 2025. The global shipments are expected to exceed 155 million units by 2025.

Asia Pacific foldable display market, country, 2025 (USD Million)

Rapid transformations and changing display technology in upcoming smartphones are creating several opportunities for the foldable display market growth. The demand for such products is attributed to increased customer awareness about the latest technologies in large economies and manufacturers strategies of providing innovative offerings. Several smartphone and tablet manufacturers across the globe are working on the market offerings by integrating them into the newly developed products. For instance, in October 2018, Royole Corporation announced the launch of its new smartphone plus tablet offering, FLexPai, with a display supporting both folded and unfolded usability. The new product addresses several applications including office, gaming, and entertainment.

Technological advancements in OLED display technology is one of the major drivers for the foldable display market. The benefits of OLED technology in integration with foldable displays & screens are gaining high popularity among electronic device manufacturers due to the flexibility, better picture quality, and efficient lighting benefits. The utilization of OLEDs in smartphones provides thinner, lighter, and highly durable features compared to the conventional screens.

The foldable display market growth is hindered mainly due to high-cost factors associated with the technology. Due to high cost, device manufacturers are unable to deploy them in the new products owing to less customer buying capacity. Commercialization of technology globally over the forecast timespan can overcome such challenges. Moreover, the hardware & software incompatibility issues and technical defects occurring in the existing offerings are also hindering the market development. Enhancement in the manufacturing capabilities and better integration of the hardware & software components by manufacturers will eliminate the compatibility issues.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Foldable Display Market

Foldable Display Market, By Application

Smartphones and tablets are expected to gain high traction over the forecast timespan in the foldable display market due to increasing technological innovation and deployment activities by the leading smartphone manufacturers globally. Device producers, such as Samsung, LG, and Huawei, are working to successfully integrate this technology into their new phones, which is a major factor accounting for the foldable display market expansion. Several phones are expected to launch in 2019 including Samsung Galaxy X, Motorola Razr, LG folding smartphone, Apple foldable iPhone, and Huawei folding phone. Owing to the high investments and rapid technical developments, the folding phones are expected to gain commercialization in the coming years. For instance, in November 2018, Huawei announced that it is working on the development and launch of its first foldable phone with 5G capabilities. All these factors along with the picture quality & innovative benefits of the emerging technology are creating the foldable market growth prospects.

In the foldable display market, notebooks are predicted to witness exponential growth owing to the product development plans adopted by few manufacturers such as Samsung and Lenovo. Compared to the smartphone industry, notebooks and laptops are growing at a slow pace and are expected to gain high speed after the foldable smartphone commercialization. Folding notebooks will provide several typing and convenience benefits compared to the traditional laptops in the market. In October 2018, Samsung announced its plan to launch a laptop integrated with this technology.

Foldable Display Market, By Region

The Asia Pacific foldable display market is witnessing rapid expansion compared to the other markets owing to the continuous launching plans and technical activities carried out by the Asian manufacturers such as Huawei, Samsung, and others. Also, the presence of several leading display manufacturers in the Asian countries is creating several market expansion opportunities. Additionally, the launch of the first smartphone, FlexPai, by Royole Corporation is also a key factor that adds up to the industry expansion in the Asia Pacific region. The penetration of manufacturing companies in this region is attributed to the low operational costs and easy & cheap availability of raw material & components required to develop the industry products.

North America is expected to witness a high growth in the foldable display market due to the early adoption of all digitized and technically-advanced products in the U.S. High disposable income & spending capacity of the American citizens to consume costly electronic devices is also a reason for the industry expansion prospects. Moreover, the technology development initiatives by the U.S.-based companies including Apple and Microsoft is a major driver for the market.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Foldable Display Market

The foldable display market comprises several component suppliers and product developers including the key players such as Samsung, LG Display, Royole Corporation, BOE, Semiconductor Energy Laboratory, and Tianma. Prominent companies are working on developing new smartphones & laptops integrated with this technology and are competing in the run to launch their products earlier than their competitors. This is due to the presence of only a few companies and chances of becoming the industry leader. Manufacturers are heavily investing in R&D capabilities related to the technology to gain a competitive edge globally. Additionally, device producers are collaborating with the display component providers to develop technically-equipped smartphones & laptops.

Smartphones and display manufacturers including LG Display, Samsung, and BOE are innovating flexible OLEDs to develop efficient products, supporting the foldable display market growth. For instance, in December 2018, BOE announced its plan to launch a new fourth-generation OLED production line in Fujian. The development of a new facility will increase the companys flexible OLED capacity to about 192,000 units monthly. Additionally, in January 2019, Samsung revealed its new foldable phone with a 7.3-inch bendable screen at CES 2019. The device is expected to get commercialized in the coming years after the elimination of structural faults in the phone.

Foldable Display Industry Viewpoint

The foldable display market consists of a few players mainly from the Asia Pacific region and is highly competitive as manufacturers compete to gain early product commercialization benefits over the competitors. The industry is experiencing steady growth due to high technology & component costs and high initial investments required for product development. However, the leading manufacturers are expected to launch their products over the forecast years and revolutionize the global smartphone industry. Additionally, the increasing focus on R&D activities and technology development trends is supporting the industry growth

Key Insights Covered: Exhaustive Foldable Display Market

1. Market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Foldable Display industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Foldable Display industry.

3. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Foldable Display industry.

4. Market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2025 of Foldable Display industry.

Research Methodology: Foldable Display Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

