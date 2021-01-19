Best Market Research on Food Biotechnology Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Food Biotechnology Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Food Biotechnology Market size was valued at over USD 23 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to witness over 10% CAGR up to 2025.

Increasing penetration of advanced technologies to develop new products by modifying plants, animals, and microorganisms genes to provide innovative solutions is driving the market growth. Shifting trends towards healthy lifestyles accompanied by a rise in processed food demand has urged the F&B manufacturers to improve the nutritional content in their products, thereby generating new growth opportunities for the biotech-based industry players. Further, there is a requirement to enhance the shelf life and taste of food by the use of encapsulation techniques and other ingredients.

Strong growth in functional food & beverages and dietary supplements industry is resulting in increased competitiveness, thus propelling the food biotechnology market revenue. As per CCI, the global nutraceutical market including functional F&B and dietary supplements is projected to reach USD 241 billion in 2019, observing around 7% CAGR from 2014 to 2019. Factors such as robust expansion of food industry and low-cost biotech services particular in developing countries has escalated the adoption of services.

Stringent government regulations to enhance product quality and transparency are among the foremost aspects attributing to food biotech solutions. Also, modifications in labeling regulations asking for a declaration of GMOs, allergens, and nutritional content is surging the industry share. Further, consumer-driven movements such as ˜clean label has urged food manufacturers to improve the quality by using natural ingredients instead of artificial constituents.

Changes in climatic conditions over the years has resulted in increased production of genetically modified (GM) crops or ingredients through the use of biotech services. This provides plants with improved resistance to diseases, insecticides, and herbicides, as well as extending the shelf life of the produce. However, growth in the organic food industry can hamper the demand for GM crops, thus affecting the food biotechnology industry share.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Food Biotechnology Market

Food Biotechnology Market, By Type

Transgenic segment dominates the global market accounting for over 75% share in 2018. Increasing demand for genetically modified crops to enhance productivity in low producing or harsh climatic conditions will drive segment growth. According to ISAAA, the global utilized area for biotech crops increased from 148 million hectares in 2010 to 190 million hectares in 2017. Countries including the U.S., Brazil, Argentina, Canada, and India holds over 90% of the total area under GM crop cultivation. Farmers shifting from conventional seeds to bio-seeds to improve their profit margins will escalate the market growth.

Germany Food Biotechnology Market Size, By Type, 2018 (USD Million)

Food Biotechnology Market, By Application

Global food biotechnology market through animal segment holds over 34% share in 2018. Increasing necessity to enhance milk production in dairy cattle with growing demand will propel industry expansion. Robust growth in meat consumption such as processed meat accompanied by increasing consumer awareness on nutritional benefits will drive the biotech applications. As per FAO, global meat production is projected to increase, reach around 48MT by 2025. Further, testing services for developing products to suit the human dietary requirements will drive market development.

Global food biotechnology market through plants is projected to account for over USD 22 billion in 2025. The key growth factors include an increase in the development of GM crops with pesticide resistance and abiotic stress tolerance to increase the yield. Reduction in the arable land area will further shift the preference towards biotechnological products. Enhanced focus on innovation of new food ingredients will surge the business revenues. Strong application outlook of biotech solutions to produce high-quality crops and reduce the health risk will augment business expansion.

Food Biotechnology Market, By Region

North America market is anticipated to cross USD 12 billion by 2025. High investments on technological advancements coupled with high consumer spending on nutritious products will augment the industry share. The U.S. is the largest producer of genetically modified crops with 75 million hectares area for biotech crops. Further, the presence of large multinational corporations, increasing private and government R&D investments, supported by favourable government policies will fuel the market growth. Further, positive application outlook of genetically modified yeast in developing new alcoholic beverages will support regional growth.

Asia Pacific Food Biotechnology Market, By Country, 2018 & 2025, (USD Million)

Asia Pacific food biotechnology market is projected to witness over 11% CAGR from 2019 to 2025. Countries including China, India, and Japan together dominate the regional market share. The demand for dietary supplements is increasing due to a shifting trend towards healthy lifestyles, thus increasing the demand for nutritional ingredients. Also, product innovations supported by the rise in per capita income will drive the biotech solutions on health foods. Further, the necessity to augment the agricultural output owing to the rise in population, along with severe climatic variations will drive the biotechnology industry share.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Food Biotechnology Market

Global market is competitive due to the presence of large multinationals and regional players. Key industry participants in market include BASF SE, Bayer CropScience AG, AquaBounty Technologies, ABS Global, Dow AgroSciences LLC, Arcadia Biosciences, Camson Bio Technologies Ltd, BDF Ingredients Zuchem, and Monsanto. Product development, geographic expansion, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations are among the key strategies observed in the industry. For instance, in 2017, Bayer and Ginkgo Bioworks announced to launch a company to developing new technologies for engineering the plant microbiome.

Industry Viewpoint

Food biotechnology market is driven by the requirement for improving the productivity and quality of the edible items by altering genes. Growth in the food & beverages industry, increasing population, rising disposable incomes, and health awareness are among the major factors creating a long-term positive impact. Biotechnological product innovations among food manufacturers will provide lucrative opportunities for business growth. North America and Europe are among the early adopters of biotech services, however developing regions are also expected to implement advanced solutions in food industry. The penetration rate is high in Asia Pacific owing to strong R&D investments and the necessity for increasing the food productivity and animal milk output

