Best Market Research on Frozen Bakery Additives Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Frozen Bakery Additives Market size was over USD 1.5 billion in 2018 and industry expects consumption of above 350 kilo tons by 2025.

U.S. Frozen Bakery Additives Market Size, By Application, 2018 & 2025, (Kilo Tons)

Increasing demand for improved nutritional quality and preservation will drive frozen bakery additives market size. Significant development in food industry for on-the-go foods while being fresh and healthy edibles may propel industry size. Positive government regulations pertaining to utilization of natural additives will enhance product demand.

Growing product utilization in cakes, bread and crusts processing owing to property of reducing baking time along with maintaining natural flavours is anticipated to fuel frozen bakery additives market size in forecast timeframe. Global baked product market size is anticipated to surpass USD 500 billion by 2021. These product help to restrict microbial and bacterial growth ensuring hygiene and quality of food propelling frozen bakery additives market size in foreseeable timeframe.

Rapid technology expansion in the industry pertaining to customer demand for natural and healthy food options may favour frozen bakery additives market growth. Preservatives, leaving agents and flavours can be derived from natural sources and are available at moderate prices which provides cost advantage to the producers. Natural products require less processing as compared to artificial sources thereby reducing overall manufacturing cost, thereby driving product demand.

Global packaged food market size is projected to surpass USD 3 trillion by 2020. Stored baked product undergoes physical and chemical changes which can deteriorate quality and freshness of edibles. Addition of additives in food products enhance shelf life and reduce food decomposition. Growing demand for packaged food owing to its easy availability may stimulate frozen bakery market growth.

Synthetic chemicals including artificial colorants and flavours may cause chronic medical ailments including high blood pressure, obesity, heart diseases and cancer if consumed in large amount or for long period of time. This may hamper frozen bakery additives market price trends industry profitability.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Frozen Bakery Additives Market

Frozen Bakery Additives Market, By Product

Frozen bakery flavors & enhancers industry size is projected to surpass USD 125 million by 2025. These additives intensify food flavor without changing its properties including texture and appearance. Synthetic flavors and enhancers are utilized to impart specific taste to breads, cakes, pastries and biscuits which may stimulate frozen bakery additives industry size.

Frozen bakery colorants market is projected to witness gains over 5% by 2025. Colorants are used to amplify visual appearance of bakery products including frozen pastries and cakes. Growing usage of natural products in food sector in order to reduce synthetic colorants which can cause medical ailments will boost industry size by 2025.

Frozen bakery additives Market, By Application

Frozen bakery additives market size from frozen cake & pastries application is projected to surpass USD 230 million by 2025. Rising demand of cakes and pastries owing to westernization of culture may foster industry growth. Leavening agents in cake processing is utilized for maintaining fluffiness, taste and texture which may fuel industry size by 2025.

Frozen bakery additives industry demand from frozen bread application is forecasted to witness growth of 5% by 2025. The product owing to its rancidity preventing activities is used for production of breads. Increasing demand for multigrain and gluten free breads owing to rising health awareness will foster industry growth by 2025.

Frozen bakery additives market size from frozen pizza crust application is anticipated to surpass USD 750 million by 2025. Reducing agents are used in fermentation of pizza crust owing to their property of delaying autoxidation. These products are used by fast food manufacturing chains including Dominos and Pizza Hut to enhance flavour and increase shelf life of edible products stimulating market size in the estimated timeframe.

Frozen bakery additives Market, By Region

Asia Pacific led by Japan, South Korea, India and China frozen bakery additives market size may surpass USD 300 million in the estimated timeframe. Expanding online food delivery channels in the region is anticipated to surge demand for bakery products. Leavening agents and emulsifiers are used by restaurants for maintaining high shelf life and inventory levels which may foster industry growth by 2025.

Europe led by Italy, UK and France frozen bakery additives market size may record gains over 5.5%. Shifting consumer preference towards health and fitness has surged demand for low calories ready to eat products. Frozen bakery additives are used for reduction of lipid and carbohydrate content in order to make processed food nutritious and healthy which may fuel industry size by 2025.

Brazil frozen bakery additives market size may witness strong gains due to changing consumer preference towards light snacks. Bakery manufacturers are focusing on producing frozen dough owing to its utilization in products including cookies, pastries and plum cakes. They are also focusing on procuring wheat from local farmers at low cost to reduce production cost to make baked items, thereby propelling product demand.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Frozen Bakery Additives Market

Global frozen bakery additives market share is moderately fragmented with major manufacturers including Puratos, Cargill, ADM, DDW The Colour House, Carmi Flavours, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Corbion N.V. and DSM. Major players are involved in strategical alliance along with tactical associations including joint ventures, collaborations, mergers & acquisitions and capacity expansion to implement innovative technologies to increase manufacturing of product to cater rising demand.

Frozen Bakery Additives Industry Viewpoint

These products are utilized in bakery food processing to increase shelf life and reduce oxidation cycle. Additives including colorants, emulsifiers, reducing and leavening agents are utilized for fermentation and increasing product yield. These agents help in dough conditioning thus increasing during cake, bread and pizza crust manufacturing

