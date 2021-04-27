Best Market Research on Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market size surpassed USD 2 billion in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 20% from 2019 to 2025.

APAC Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market Size, By Region, 2018 & 2025 (USD Million)

The geospatial imagery analytics market demand is attributed to the rising demand for GIS services by businesses to understand customer preferences to increase their sales in the targeted demography. The businesses are using geospatial analytics to improve their informative decision making. Government authorities are focusing on improving disaster management by analyzing the data collected by satellites and GIS for reducing the effects of natural calamities such as earthquake, flood, and tsunami. The authorities are investing heavily in satellite technologies to capture high-resolution geospatial images and videos for reducing cross-border terrorist activities for national security. The geospatial imagery analytics market growth is fueled by the adoption of GIS technology across the transportation and logistics sectors. As transportation and logistics companies are looking for cost-effective solutions to optimize their fleet operations, geospatial analytics is helping these companies by providing information related to road conditions and traffic congestions.

The demand for safe & secure mining operations is enabling enterprises to shift toward geospatial imagery analytics solutions. Geospatial imagery analytics is helping mining companies in target mineral exploration, evaluating mining conditions, model mine construction, and displaying geochemical & hydrological data.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market

Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market, By Analytics Type

UK Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market Size, By Analytics Type, 2018 & 2025

Image-based analytics held the majority of the geospatial imagery analytics market share of around 80% in 2018 due to technological advancements in satellite technology, which enabled satellites to capture high-resolution images. The image-based geospatial information captured by such platforms is represented in the form of raster images and vector images comprising points, lines, and tabular images. These high-resolution images are serving as a valuable source of information to support geospatial assessment and modeling. Video-based analytics is expected show rapid growth of over 25% CAGR over the forecast period due to increase in the adoption of drones and surveillance cameras by businesses to analyze and utilize video content to support their daily operations. The companies are also offering video recording and analysis systems, which are ideal for capturing videos for mobile mapping surveys, real-time reporting, and post-mission mapping.

Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market, By Deployment Model

On-premise deployment model held a major share of over 65% in 2018 due to the enterprise-level deployment of geospatial imagery analytics solution on their servers to store their content locally. This deployment helps enterprises to have full control over their existing geospatial databases and perform analysis to find new patterns, trends, and anomalies in data. Enterprises are using desktop-based GIS software, such as ArcGIS, QGIS, ArcMap, and MapInfo Professional, to improve their decision-making capabilities with streamlined processing of geospatial data. The cloud-based deployment model is expected to show the fastest growth rate of over 25% in the geospatial imagery analytics market over the forecast period due to complexities associated with the storage of geospatial data on premise. The growing popularity of cloud platform is enabling enterprises to deploy cloud-based GIS solutions to manage & map geospatial data on cloud.

Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market, By Collection Medium

Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market share, By Collection Medium, 2018

The GIS collection medium held the maximum geospatial imagery analytics market share of over 45% in 2018 due to an increase in the adoption of GIS in remote sensing applications. The increase in the demand for location-based analytics services by businesses to improve their overall efficiency and decision making is enabling businesses to shift toward the GIS data collection method. The UAV segment is expected to show a growth rate of over 25% over the forecast period due to an increase in the adoption of drones for surveying. Enterprises are using drones for collecting timely, accurate, and high-resolution data for mapping and surveying purposes. Reduction in the cost of hardware needed to fabricate UAVs and advancement in sensor technologies are making UAVs more popular for the extraction of geospatial data.

Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market, By Application

The agriculture segment in the geospatial imagery analytics market is expected to show CAGR of over 28% over the forecast period due to the adoption of drones and remote sensing platforms to improve farming techniques by analyzing geospatial data. Geospatial imagery analytics is helping to ensure the safety of crops and judicious use of natural resources in the agriculture sector. The government authorities are taking new initiatives to improve farming techniques by using remote sensing applications. For instance, in March 2017, Punjab state authorities started using services of the Punjab Remote Sensing Center (PRSC) to battle against crop residue burning. The PRSC uses remote sensing, GPS, and GIS to collect geospatial data to check stubble burning. The government application segment held the major market share of over 28% in 2018 due to the demand for improving national security by analyzing cross-border activities through the use of geospatial data captured by drones and satellites.

Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market, By Region

North America geospatial imagery analytics market is projected to account the maximum industry share of over 34% in 2025 due to an increase in investments in new satellite systems in the region. For instance, in December 2017, the federal government of Canada invested around USD 54 million as a part of its commitment to the International Space Station (ISS) to pave the way for the development of new technologies in space robotics. The proliferation of photography & videography services due to the growing popularity of drone technology to cater to industrial clients in sectors including construction, agriculture, and disaster management is spurring the geospatial imagery analytics market growth in the region.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market

The companies operating in the geospatial imagery analytics market are focusing on strategic acquisitions of other companies in the ecosystem to enhance their geospatial capabilities. For instance, in November 2018, Bentley Systems acquired ACE Enterprise Slovakia, a provider of innovative technologies, to interface GIS solutions. This acquisition helped the company in overcoming its IT challenges and expanding the scope of information, digitally aligned within the infrastructure. The companies are also forming strategic partnerships with remote sensing solution providers to develop new geospatial solutions for changing customer demands. For instance, in June 2018, the company partnered with Airbus, a leading remote sensing solution provider, to develop new geospatial solutions. This partnership helped the company in offering new geospatial solutions to match its global customer needs.

Some of the major companies operating in the geospatial imagery analytics market are AeroVironment Inc., Google, Inc., Autodesk, Inc., Bentley Systems, Incorporated, Environmental Systems Research Institute, Inc. (ESRI), Fugro N.V., General Electric Company, Geospatial Analytics, Inc., Harris Corporation, Hexagon AB, KeyW Holding Corporation, Maxar Technologies Inc. (DigitalGlobe, Inc.), Oracle Corporation, Pitney Bowes, Inc., Planet Labs, Inc., PrecisionHawk, Inc., RMSI Private Limited, SAP SE, Satellite Imaging Corporation, SNC-Lavalin Group (WS Atkins Ltd.), TomTom International B.V., and Trimble, Inc.

Geospatial Imagery Analytics Industry Viewpoint

The businesses have been using traditional business intelligence techniques, which involve charts, tables, and grids for improving different business operations. These techniques do not provide real-time data for a particular location. These businesses can add the context of timing & location to traditional data by creating maps that show changes over time and exactly where those changes are taking place. Geospatial imagery analytics uses the time & location information captured by the Geographic Information System (GIS), satellite, and Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) within traditional data processes. It uses this data to build maps, graphs, statistics, and cartograms, making complex relationships understandable. This enabled businesses to analyze events across different time zones and locations simultaneously to make smarter & more accurate decisions.

