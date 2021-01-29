Best Market Research on Glycidyl Methacrylate Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Glycidyl Methacrylate Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ WorldWide Glycidyl Methacrylate Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Glycidyl Methacrylate Market

Industry / Sector Trends

Glycidyl Methacrylate Market size in 2018 surpassed USD 135 million and expects consumption of over 40 kilo tons by 2025.

U.S. Glycidyl Methacrylate >=97% Market Size, By Application, 2018 & 2025, (Tons)

Growing requirement for polymers from the consumer goods, electronics, and building & construction industries should stimulate glycidyl methacrylate market growth. Global polymer market witnessed consumption of over 240 tons in 2016 which indicates ample growth potential. This product is routinely used with other monomers for producing polymers with high hardness, strength, water, solvent and thermal resistance. Rising demand for biobased plastics owing to an increase in environmental awareness and booming medical devices sectors should further fuel industry growth.

Significant demand for adhesives & sealants to fulfil the growing packaging requirements of food & beverage and e-commerce industries is likely to accelerate market growth. Global adhesives & sealants market size should exceed USD 80 billion by 2025 which indicates healthy growth potential. These substances promote adhesiveness in hot melt adhesives and are ideal for leather-rubber & leather-leather bonding. Rising preference for lightweight automobiles & aircraft to ensure regulatory compliance along with significant innovation in the development of green adhesives should promote glycidyl methacrylate market share.

Rising prevalence of stringent regulations on the use, sale and labelling of the product is likely to hinder market growth. Europes Classification, Labelling and Packaging regulation classifies this product as a high-risk hazard owing to its ability to cause eye damage, skin burns, organ damage, cancer and reduction in fertility. Code of Federal Regulations of the U.S. FDA allows the use of GMA based adhesives for food packaging provided they are separated from the food product by a barrier and do not exceed prescribed quantities. However, companies are engaging in innovation to enhance safety performance and in production capacity expansion to satisfy rising customer demand which is likely to boost glycidyl methacrylate market revenue.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Glycidyl Methacrylate Market

Glycidyl Methacrylate Market, By Purity

Global glycidyl methacrylate <97% market size exceeded USD 40 million in 2018 on account of growing demand for high performance polymer fibers from defense and aerospace industries. This substance improves the compressive & tensile strengths and elastic modulus of polymer fibers which makes it an ideal raw material. Growing demand of polypropylene fibers from textile industry for carpet production is likely to stimulate market growth.

Global coating applications demand from <97% purity should register over 9.5% gains by the end of the foreseeable timeframe owing to growing residential construction and infrastructure development. This substance is routinely used as a raw material for automotive topcoats, and waterborne coating resins owing to various benefits such as excellent gloss, hardness, weather resistance and adhesion. Booming transportation, industrial, aerospace and marine industries should further accelerate market growth.

Global fiber treatment application market size from <97% purity should surpass USD 6.5 million by 2025 pertaining to growing demand from healthcare and hygiene industries. This product plays an essential role in chemical modification of polymer fibres and is widely used as a raw material in fiber composites of hemp & polypropylene. Growing demand for secondary reinforcement to prevent shrinkage and cracking in construction industry is likely to further escalate the glycidyl methacrylate market growth.

Global manufacturing units market size from <97% purity surpassed USD 20 million in 2018 on account of significant economic growth, improvement in living standards, and technological advancement. The product finds widespread usage in the manufacture of industrial polymer coatings and latex owing to its high functionality, weatherability and chemical resistance. Growing trade activities and increasing investment owing to significant availability of low credit should stimulate market growth. Global printing ink applications market size from >=97% purity surpassed USD 7.5 million in 2018 pertaining to growing demand from packaging and paper media. This product ensures excellent solubility of polyimide oligomers in reactive thinners in the production of photocurable printing inks. Increasing adoption of digital printing, population growth and rising urbanisation are likely to promote glycidyl methacrylate market demand.

Global antistatic additives demand from >=97% purity should register gains over 7.5% in the predicted timeframe on account of antistatic polyurethane foams catering to automotive seats, furniture and beddings. These substances improve conductivity and reduce charges on polymer surfaces which makes them ideal for plastic manufacture. Growing demand for resins and plastics from the packaging industry should further accelerate market growth.

Global packaging units market size from >=97% purity surpassed USD 40 million in 2018 owing to growing demand from healthcare, retail, food & beverage industries. This product enhances copolymerisation functionality in non-aqueous & aqueous solutions which increases its suitability for packaging applications. Booming e-commerce industry on account of substantial smartphone & internet penetration is likely to fuel product demand.

Glycidyl Methacrylate Market, By Region

North America, driven by Mexico, Canada and the U.S. glycidyl methacrylate market demand should register over 8.5% gains by 2025 on account of booming electrical & electronics and construction industries. It finds extensive usage in resins, casting, coating and impregnation composites catering to the electronics industry. Growing adoption of automation and increasing demand of consumer electronic products such as smartphones & tablets should stimulate market growth.

Europe driven by France, UK, and Germany market surpassed USD 22.5 million in 2018 on account of significant economic growth and technological advancement. This product finds extensive usage as base material for automotive topcoats owing to its resistance to scratch and acid rain. Growing demand for alternatively powered automobiles such as hybrid, plug-in hybrid and full-electric cars along with autonomous vehicles is likely to further drive market growth.

Asia Pacific glycidyl methacrylate market size led by India, Japan, and China should exceed USD 100 million by the end of the foreseeable timeframe pertaining to changing dietary habits & lifestyles driving the demand for packaged food. This substance is well-suited for food packaging and coating interior surfaces of beverage & food cans on account of its high suitability as a food contact substance. Growing demand for cereals & bakery products from household sector along with increasing demand for tobacco products should accelerate market growth.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Glycidyl Methacrylate Market

Global glycidyl methacrylate market share is highly consolidated with the presence of various manufacturers such as Dow Chemicals, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical, Jindun Chemical, Hubei Xiansheng Biotechnology, Estron Chemical, and Zhonglan Industry. Certain market participants are engaging in production capacity expansion to satisfy growing product demand from the booming resins and specialty coatings industries.

Industry Viewpoint

The product is an enoate ester produced by the formal condensation of glycidols hydroxy group with methacrylic acids carboxy group and is primarily used for deriving polymers. This epoxide can be polymerized to obtain poly (glycidyl methacrylate). Growing demand for plastics from the packaging sector, expanding polymer industry, and increasing requirement of industrial coatings & adhesives are likely to support the glycidyl methacrylate market value

Key Insights Covered: Exhaustive Glycidyl Methacrylate Market

1. Market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Glycidyl Methacrylate industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Glycidyl Methacrylate industry.

3. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Glycidyl Methacrylate industry.

4. Market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2025 of Glycidyl Methacrylate industry.

Research Methodology: Glycidyl Methacrylate Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ WorldWide Glycidyl Methacrylate Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580