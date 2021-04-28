Best Market Research on GPU as a Service Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on GPU as a Service Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

WorldWide GPU as a Service Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

GPU as a Service Market size estimated at USD 700 million in 2018 and will grow at a CAGR of over 38% from 2019 to 2025.

APAC GPU as a Service Market Share, By Region, 2018

The GPU as a Service market is projected to exhibit an accelerated growth between 2019 and 2025 due to the growing crypto mining and the surging cloud gaming market across various regions. The growing demand for 3D rendering and architectural design services in the real-estate sector to represent 3D animated designs of the infrastructure and attract investors and customers is supporting market growth. The increasing need for environmental modeling, molecular, and biotechnological analysis using data analysis and predictive analysis is driving the market growth.

The GPU as a Service will accelerate and simplify deep learning applications by making it easier for developers to take deep learning training sessions, experimentation, and deployment. The hefty amount of data and an increase in the demand for real-time analytics will make high-performance computing technologies grow more. From self-driven cars to quantum computing, AI will be able to enable unparalleled computing capabilities and outmatch humans in many cognitive tasks. Organizations are integrating these applications with GPU to attract a number of customers. For instance, in November 2017, NVIDIA launched NVIDIA Deep Learning SDK, which delivers high-performance multi-GPU acceleration, deep learning algorithms, and is designed for easy drop-in acceleration for deep learning frameworks. Its deep learning will create a dense GPU environment that will be powered by integrated solutions and offer automated and real-time intelligence and insights.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: GPU as a Service Market

GPU as a Service Market, By Component

Europe GPU as a Service Market Share, By Services, 2018

The CAD/CAM sub-segment in the software segment is growing at a significant CAGR due to the growing need for enterprises to create visual effects for developing their products. Majority of the companies are using the software to streamline their process flow from product designing to product development and dispatch it to end-users. The CAD/CAM software demand varies from industries of manufacturing to automobiles depending on the requirement of innovations.

The enterprises are using the software to deal with much complex file nesting and data storage designs, which will help them in keeping information out of visual models that offer the primary means of information. Professional users, such as engineers, architects, and CAD designers, have more stringent requirements for hardware performance than those of gamers and average users. Faster and advanced GPU computing solutions enable greater performance and stability.

The managed services sector is expected to dominate the GPU as a Service market throughout the forecast period with a market share of over 45% by 2025 due to the large-scale adoption for ensuring effective maintenance of the computing infrastructure. The growing adoption of the cloud platform is driving the demand for managed services, such as remote monitoring, and management of computing infrastructure over the forecast timeline.

GPU as a Service Market, By Application

The gaming segment held a significant market share in 2018 and is anticipated to dominate the GPU as a Service market over the forecast timeline. The rising internet penetration coupled with the proliferation of smart devices is expected to increase the number of online gaming users across the globe. The growing disposable income will surge the money spent on games. For instance, in 2018, there were over 2.3 billion active gamers in the world of which 1.1 billion spent money on games. The cloud gaming will provide seamless and high-definition gaming experience to gamers without powerful gaming PCs. This will also benefit game developers by providing them a wider audience, reduced piracy, and increased revenue generation through pay-per-hour subscriptions.

U.S. GPU as a Service Market Revenue, By Application, 2018-2025 (USD Million)

GPU as a Service Market, By Region

North America held a dominant share of over 30% in the GPU as a Service market in 2018. The major share is attributed to the increasing adoption of the IIoT and the availability of extensive cloud infrastructure. The presence of prominent GPU providers including NVIDIA and Intel and cloud providers, such as Microsoft, Google, and Amazon, in the region is contributing to market growth. The region is a growing adopter of GPU as a service due to the presence of a large number of gaming developers such as Epic Games, Electronic Arts Inc, Glu Mobile, and Activision. There is an increase in the usage of graphic & cloud computing technologies in various industries such as education, healthcare, and manufacturing.

Europe is expected to hold a GPU as a Service market share of over 25% by 2025. The emerging cloud gaming market players in the region are expanding their services in the region and in the U.S. as well as improving the gaming experience for gamers through developing new set-top boxes. For instance, in February 2019, French startup Blade, a company behind Shadow launched Shadow Ghost, a new set-top box to access its cloud gaming services. The company provides services in France, Germany, the UK, Luxembourg, Belgium, Switzerland, and parts of the U.S.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: GPU as a Service Market

The GPU as a Service market is a highly concentrated market due to the presence of prominent GPU global players, such as NVIDIA, AMD, and Intel, with a major market share and an extensive global presence. Prominent GPU providers are collaborating with key cloud service providers, such as IBM, Microsoft, Google, and Amazon, to provide cloud gaming experience to gamers, driving the market growth. For instance, in January 2017, NVIDIA launched GeForce Now as a cloud gaming services available on macOS and Microsoft Windows platform. These companies are investing heavily in R&D to develop more robust GPU as a Service and innovate their existing solutions. For instance, NVIDIA Corporation invested USD 2.37 billion in research & development activities to improve its GPU

Some of the key players operating in the GPU as a Service market are Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Autodesk, Inc., Amazon Web Services (AWS), Cogeco Communications Inc., Dassault Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Nimbix Inc., Nvidia Corporation, Penguin Computing Inc., PTC Inc., Qualcomm Technologies, Siemens AG, and HTC Corporation.

Industry Viewpoint

The GPU as a Service is backed by GPU providers and cloud service providers. These market players are focusing on innovating and developing technologies to proliferate market growth. The advent of big data analytics and AI will support market growth. The growth of AR and VR markets will support innovation and market growth. The advent of cloud gaming and crypto mining is expected to support market growth at a significant CAGR. The collaboration and partnership between cloud service providers and GPU providers will be key drivers for the market growth over the forecast timeline

