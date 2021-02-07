Best Market Research on High Speed Blowers Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on High Speed Blowers Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

High Speed Blowers Market size was over USD 670 Million in 2018 and is projected to rise at a CAGR of over 4% over the forecast timeframe.

High speed blowers industry is majorly augmented by the rapidly growing environmental concerns regarding wastewater treatment. This is primarily due to the wastewater released from different industries and households leading to waste congestion and impurification of marine bodies and stringent mandates imposed by various regulatory bodies. In addition, driven by the need to keep environment and marine life safe, wastewater treatment becomes a necessity. These turbo blowers owns extensive benefits over conventional blowers, such as greater efficiency, wider operating range, highly integrated & simple instrumentation and minimum operating sound. Generally, the traditional roller bearings are unable to endure the standard bearing lifespan. However, the advanced High Speed Turbo (HST) blowers, that revolve between 15,000 and 50,000 RPM are effective in wastewater treatment. This results in transforming released wastewater from households and industries to potable water. Moreover, the product is widely applicable for temperature control operations in the air-cooled heat exchangers, which helps in reducing the water temperature in the oil and gas extraction processes.

High product costs primarily owing to its capability to achieve elevated and high efficient aeration speed, will likely hamper the turbo blowers market size in the upcoming years. Similarly, its intricate functioning involves trained individuals for its operations, that may impede the HST blowers market over the forecast period. However, vast product usage in the oil industry for rapid aeration and sturdy demand for consumable water that is sure to fuel the market size in the near future.

The HST blowers with airfoil bearings recorded a market share for over 65% in the turbo blowers market in 2018. Product with these bearings are commonly used for light load applications and continuous speed situations. Various blower producers including Honeywell, Hamilton Standard, Sunstrand, Mechanical Technology, Tupolev and ABG-Semca made noteworthy efforts to improve the design, for escalating their load capacity, enhanced stability for shock loads and anti-friction foil coatings. The aforementioned trends are likely to have a significant influence on the product market size by 2025.

Turbo blower market in the oil & gas sector was valued around USD 160 million in 2018. It is vastly used in the oil and gas sector for airing cooling pumps and hydraulic energy stations. Additionally, the product is also used in the ventilation for refinery furnaces by ignition of air transfer in reforming and cracking processes. Conferring to International Energy Agency (IEA), nations including Norway, Russia and the U.S. are manufacturing over 190,000 barrels of crude oil every day since 2018, that is expected to grow substantially, and hereafter will attain potruding profits to the turbo blowers market size in the coming years.

Europe high speed blowers market size captured over 30% of the HST blowers market share in 2018. The mounting wastewater treatment methods, driven by stern regulations employed by environmental regulatory agencies in the region. Droughts are a serious concern in many European countries affecting over 10% of their inhabitants and currently more than 15% of the locations are clouted by water inadequacy. The United Nations (UN) and European Union (EU) jointly has imposed Strategic Implementation Plan of the European Innovation Partnership on Water (SIPEIPW) to amplify water reuse. The plan focuses to offer a considerable boost in water levels by 2030, coupled with a surge in the wastewater treatment plant numbers, that will propel the turbo blowers market size by 2025. Various key market players in France, Italy and Germany are providing investments to advance present technologies for treating wastewater due to insufficiency of clean water in the region.

The high speed blowers market share is highly competitive and is distributed within several medium and large scale market participants. Some key market contributors are Xylem, Atlas Copco, Atlantic Blower, Aerzen, HSI Blower, Eminent Blowers, Zi-Argus, Spencer Turbine, United Blower, and APG-Neuros.

The turbo blowers market contributors are making significant investments in research and development to design and launch upgraded products, therefore expanding their product diversity to obtain competitive edge. As an example, in December 2015 Atlas Copco introduced a new turbo blower termed as ZB 250. This technology offers wastewater aeration with a high efficiency, featuring two-pole rare earth magnet motor.

High speed blowers are popularly used in wastewater treatment sector. These equipments generate air with high efficiency consuming lower energy than other conventional blowers. Turbo blowers with airfoil bearings find extensive applications for wastewater treatment due to its ability of a continuous supply of air. Magnetic bearing blowers have speeds exceeding 25,000 RPM and are a popular choice in oil and gas sector.

