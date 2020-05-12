Best Market Research on Homopolymer Acrylic Filter Bags Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Homopolymer Acrylic Filter Bags Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Homopolymer Acrylic Filter Bags Market

Industry / Sector Trends

Homopolymer Acrylic Filter Bags Market size was over USD 810 million in 2018 and industry expects demand of above 125 million units by 2025.

Germany Homopolymer Acrylic Filter Bags Market Size from Singeing & Calendering Surface Finish, By Application, 2018 & 2025, (Million Units)

Rapid growth in power sector due to increasing electricity utilization in commercial spaces including retail stores and shopping complexes has up surged homopolymer acrylic filter bags market growth. The product owing to its anti-static and high mechanical properties is utilized in power generation processes. Increasing power consumption due to growing industrial and commercial activities will fortify product demand.

Global limestone industry may witness strong gains over 5.5% by 2024. Limestone is widely used for producing cement. Increasing demand for constructing hospitals, schools, homes, and institutes due to growing population will increase cement production. It is used owing to its dust cake release properties in finish mills and dryers in cement industry hence, fostering market growth.

Homopolymer acrylic based filter bags helps to capture airborne dust in numerous industries including chemicals, metals, cement, and pharmaceuticals. The size of these particles may be less or equal to 10 micrometers. These particles may harm human beings by entering the body through inhalation or skin absorption. Increasing levels of suspended particulate matter in the air will stimulate market growth.

Global specialty chemicals industry size may witness gains over 5.0% in the estimated timeline. It is utilized in manufacturing applications owing to its mineral and organic acids resistance properties. Increasing chemicals demand to cater the needs of paint and plastics industry will positively impact homopolymer acrylic based filter bags industry size.

Global beverage industry may witness gains over 3.0% by 2021. The product helps to control contamination of food and beverages owing to its fine particles and dust holding capacity. Strict FDA regulations will boost filter bags utilization in beverage production industries which will stimulate homopolymer acrylic filter bags industry growth.

Acrylic is costlier than polypropylene & polyester filter bags and has low resistance to alkalis. The products exposure to extremely high temperatures for longer duration may lower its efficiency. These factors may hamper industry profitability and homopolymer acrylic filter bags market price trends.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Homopolymer Acrylic Filter Bags Market

Homopolymer Acrylic Filter Bags Market, By Surface Finish

Plain homopolymer acrylic filter bags market size may exceed USD 16.5 million by 2025. The product owing to its high hydrolysis resistance is utilized in clinker coolers and reactor exhausts in cement plants. Rising construction activities due to growing urbanization will boost cement demand hence fostering cement industry growth which in turn will fortify the market growth.

Homopolymer Acrylic Filter Bags Industry, By Coating

Anti-static coated homopolymer acrylic based filter bags market size is expected to gain up to 4.0% by 2025. The product owing to its anti-static nature helps to prevent fires resulting from external ignition of chemical, coal, and surface dust. Strict health, safety & environment regulations in industries including pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and metals to prevent accidents at workplace will foster product demand.

Flame retardant coated homopolymer acrylic based filter bags market size may exceed USD 170 million by 2025. These filter bags are treated with flame retardant chemicals in order to make them fireproof. This makes it suitable for utilization in oil & gas and chemical industries where there are high chances of fire incidents. Rising oil & gas operations due to escalating energy requirements will foster demand for flame retardant filter bags hence fortifying industry size.

Homopolymer Acrylic Filter Bags Market, By Application

Pharmaceutical application is predicted to exceed USD 31.5 million by 2025. The product captures harmful bacteria and contaminants while manufacturing of pharmaceutical drugs which in turn will foster market growth.

Coal application is expected to gain up to 5.0% by 2025. Coal is the primary source of energy for power generation. Filter bags owing to its fine particles collecting properties is widely used in coal mills. Governments initiatives for complete electrification globally to control pollution levels will boost power industry hence, escalating product demand.

Homopolymer acrylic filter bags market size from metal application is predicted to exceed USD 170 million by 2025. The product owing to high porosity and abrasion resistant quality is utilized in baghouses in base and lead metals production industries. Lead is majorly used in lead acid batteries which are further utilized in electric vehicles. Rising demand of electric vehicles to reduce greenhouse gas emissions will foster lead acid batteries utilization. This will boost lead production which will have a positive impact on filter bags market growth.

Homopolymer Acrylic Filter Bags Market, By Region

Asia Pacific led by India, South Korea, China and Japan homopolymer acrylic filter bags market is predicted to grow up to 5.5% by 2025. The product has applications in chemical industries owing to its hydrolysis and acid resistant properties. Increasing technological advancements to manufacture safe chemicals will enhance chemical industry size which will further foster bag filters demand.

Europe driven by Italy, France, UK and Germany market size is predicted to exceed USD 260 million by 2025. The product is used in pharmaceutical industry due to its harmful dust holding capacity. Increasing investments and R & D activities in pharmaceutical sector due to growing chronic diseases including diabetes and cancer will fortify product demand.

Brazil may witness substantial growth in the forecasted timeframe owing to increasing petroleum operations. The product has applications in capturing fine particles in refineries and other midstream processes. Growing probable gas reserves in the region will fortify market growth.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Homopolymer Acrylic Filter Bags Market

Global homopolymer acrylic filter bags market share is moderately fragmented with major players including SLY Inc., HL Filter USA.LLC., Amrit Filter, Zonel Filtech, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Donaldson Company Inc. Companies are involved in strategic alliances including mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, partnership, and capacity expansion to implement innovative technologies with growth in production capacity to cater rising product demand.

Homopolymer Acrylic Filter Bags Industry Viewpoint

Homopolymer acrylic filter bags are made up of acrylic needle felt and has good abrasion resistance, energy absorption, and moisture heat hydrolysis properties. The product owing to its cleaning efficiency is used in industries including cement, power generation, pharmaceutical, metal, and oil & gas. The product helps to increase system filtration capacity by 50 to 150 % as required without altering dust collectors

