Best Market Research on HVAC Air Quality Monitoring Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

WorldWide HVAC Air Quality Monitoring Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

HVAC Air Quality Monitoring Market Size was valued over USD 3.5 billion in 2018 and the industry will grow by a CAGR close to 7% up to 2025.

U.S. HVAC Air Quality Monitoring Market Size, by Product, 2014 2025 (USD Million)

Growing popularity of green buildings and environment friendly industries due to increasing environmental and healthcare implications of indoor pollution are the main factors contributing towards HVAC air quality monitoring market growth. Government and associations of developed nations have formulated supportive regulations for HVAC indoor air quality control. For instance, IAQA (Indoor Air Quality Association) and ASHRAE (The American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers) have proposed a guide for inspection of moisture intrusion and mold growth in educational facilities; it is important as biological contaminants like molds and fungi will trigger asthma and allergic response in individuals. LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) which is the green building rating system used in 165 countries across the globe, use ASHRAE regulations to evaluate indoor air quality and to comply with these standards most of green buildings are installed with HVAC air quality monitoring systems. In 2016, 20.2% of Manhattan offices were certified by LEED as compared to 0.3% in 2006, and all of them are using such products to comply with certification requirements. In various industrial sectors such as food & beverage air quality monitoring is also becoming important. In the U.S. it is regulated by Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP), which is a system through which food safety is ensured by identifying and controlling the chemical, physical and biological pollutants in food & beverage sector. It is expected that with rising pollution levels and increasing public as well as private investments for effective indoor HVAC air quality monitoring market demand will escalate over forecast timeframe.

Topmost polluted cities in world belong from emerging nations such as India and China, due to rapid industrialization and construction activities going on. The indoor air quality in such countries is at hazardous level and governments are now planning to formulate regulations and policies for controlling & monitoring air quality. However, technical limitations, high product cost and low public awareness associated with HVAC indoor air quality monitoring products are restraining the market growth rate in the small and medium sectors, representing majority of the regional industry.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: HVAC Air Quality Monitoring Market

HVAC Air Quality Monitoring Market, By Product

On the basis of product, HVAC air quality monitoring market is categorized into portable and stationary. The stationary monitors hold largest share of the overall product market. This growth is attributed to their technological benefits such as limited sample requirement for air quality analysis and real time monitoring.

Most of the commercial buildings such as shopping complexes, malls, offices and hotels prefer to monitor air in ducts and vents so they prefer monitors that can be fixed there itself. With growing concerns about problems developed from indoor air pollution, the demand for HVAC air quality monitoring systems is expected to escalate in near future.

HVAC Air Quality Monitoring Market, By Pollutant

Based on pollutant, global HVAC air quality monitoring market is categorized into biological, chemical, and physical pollutants. The biological pollutants segment will witness a growth rate of more than 6.5% from 2019 to 2025. These contaminants cause infectious illnesses such as chicken pox, influenza, and measles, while mildews and molds are the source of disease-causing toxins. These can be prevented by maintaining the relative humidity levels in buildings.

HVAC air quality systems monitoring moisture levels are thus used for such applications. With changing weather conditions, the demand for such products is expected to spur in tropical countries as these regions have more favorable conditions for such biological pollutants.

HVAC Air Quality Monitoring Market, By Application

Global HVAC air quality monitoring market find application in industrial, commercial, institutional as well as residential sectors. The residential sector held a significant share generating over USD 800 million in 2018. Rapid urbanization and economic growth in developing countries have improved the standards of living and people are spending more in luxurious interior decorations which release VOCs (volatile organic compounds and carbonyl compounds). These factors along with high insulation and airtightness have provoked indoor air quality problems.

It is expected that stringent regulations regarding effective monitoring and analysis of indoor air quality for residential buildings in emerging countries such as Mexico, Brazil, China, and India will bolster overall HVAC air quality monitoring market over forecast time period.

HVAC Air Quality Monitoring Market, By Region

Europe HVAC air quality monitoring market registered a revenue of more than USD 1 billion in 2018 and will show a healthy growth in coming years. Europe has a mature construction market, with increasing penetration of air quality monitoring technologies and public awareness about such products. In 2018 Germany is expected to dominate the market in this region due to significant presence of industries and rising number of green buildings.

The factors that are driving the market growth in Europe comprise of investments and funding done by both public and private sectors for indoor pollution related researches and technological advancements. In Middle East and Asia Pacific region, countries are planning to develop various smart cities and indoor air quality monitoring products will be used extensively in these buildings, contributing towards the growth of HVAC air quality monitoring market in coming years.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: HVAC Air Quality Monitoring Market

Some of the prominent players operating in the global HVAC air quality monitoring market are 3M Company, Emerson Electric, Testo, Siemens, Honeywell International, TSI Incorporated, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Aeroqual, Air Monitors, Rave Innovations, Oizom Instruments, and Forbix Semicon. These companies are adopting organic growth strategies such as new product launch and expanding their product lines to meet the increasing demand.

Industry Viewpoint

HVAC air quality monitoring market is driven by rapid growth in green building initiatives taken by various countries along with rising concerns towards the health problems caused by indoor air pollution. It is expected that the increasing public and private funding along with policies formulated to control indoor air quality will result in catapulting the product demand in coming years

