Best Market Research on Hydropower Turbine Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Hydropower Turbine Market size in 2018 was valued over USD 1 billion and the annual installed capacity is projected to exceed 41 GW by 2025.

China Hydropower Turbine Market Size, By Capacity, 2018 & 2025 (USD Million)

Increasing demand for reliable and continuous electricity from industrial sector will drive the global hydropower turbine market. Mitigation of supply-demand mismatch has been a prime concern for utilities which led to the significant investments toward the development of sustainable power generation sources including hydro. For instance, in April 2019, the U.S. Department of Energy announced to provide USD 26.1 million financial aid to support the use of advanced manufacturing techniques and materials in the development of new water technologies.

Growing investments toward the replacement of traditional power generating technologies with advance sustainable and clean solutions will propel the market. For instance, regulators across European Union has set target to reduce carbon emissions by 20% by 2020 from 1990 levels, by promoting the utilization of renewable resources.

Ongoing technological advancement in turbine design coupled with the integration of IIOT devices to improve efficiency will stimulate market size. For instance, in July 2017, NTN Corporation introduced NTN Micro Hydro Turbine, the independent power type compact hydroelectric generator to produce electricity efficiently by placing it in existing water channel.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Hydropower Turbine Market

Hydropower Turbine Market, By Capacity

Austria Hydropower Turbine Market Share, By Capacity, 2018 (USD Million)

1 MW to 10 MW installation in 2018, accounted for over 5% of global hydropower turbine industry revenue share. Growing demand for the continuous power supply from local communities in off grid areas will enhance the product adoption over the forecast period.

ongoing efforts to sustain peak load demand coupled with rising concerns pertaining to security of supply will stimulate >10 MW hydropower turbine business growth. Long life span, improved efficiency, less operation & maintenance cost and high reliability are some of the prominent features which will encourage the product adoption.

Hydropower Turbine Market, By Head

Canada Hydropower Turbine Market Share, By Head, 2018 (MW)

Low head hydropower turbine industry is anticipated to witness growth over 7% by 2025. Low maintenance & construction cost, minimal ecological & environmental complications and reduce risk of flash flood are some of the prominent features which will drive the product demand.

High head hydropower turbine market is projected to surpass USD 600 Million by 2025. Paradigm shift from coal fired power generating plants in line with initiatives toward clean energy utilizations will encourage the product demand.

Hydropower Turbine Market, By Product

Brazil Hydropower Turbine Market Share, By Impulse, 2018 (USD Million)

Impulse hydropower turbine market is anticipated to grow over 7% by 2025 owing to wide applicability across low flow and high head applications. Simple design, cost effectiveness and low maintenance requirement are few indispensable parameters driving the adoption over other technologies.

Reaction water turbine market will witness substantial growth on account of rising demand for small and medium scale hydropower projects to cater the surging energy needs. Abundant availability of run of river resources along with growing electricity demand across developing economies are some of the vital factors complementing the industry landscape.

Hydropower Turbine Market, By Region

Asia Pacific Hydropower Turbine Market Share, By Country, 2018 (USD Million)

The U.S. market will expand on account of favorable government measures to promote the adoption of renewable technologies. Soaring investments to refurbish the existing hydropower facilities will further compliment the business growth. In 2017, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced to offer USD 30.6 million in Recovery Act funding for seven hydropower projects with an aim to modernize existing facilities.

Rapid adoption of sustainable generation technologies to supplement the nations nuclear baseload will stimulate the France hydropower turbine market. For instance, Government of France has set target to enhance the hydropower capacity by at least 3GW by 2020.

Angola market is predicted to exceed 1 GW by 2025. Continually surging electricity demand along with the governments efforts to diversify the power generation mix will stimulate the industry growth. For instance, in September 2018, Sustainable Energy Fund for Africa (SEFA) has funded USD 1 million to Independent Power Producers (IPPs) in Angola, enhancing private investment in renewable energy.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Hydropower Turbine Market

Notable industry players across hydropower turbine industry include General Electric, Siemens AG, Toshiba, Kirloskar Brothers, Capstone Turbine, Wartsila, IMPSA, Voith, WWS Wasserkraft GmbH, Flovel energy, NTN Corporation, Andritz, Canadian Hydro Components, Canyon Hydro and Cornell Pump amongst others.

Industry has witnessed several inorganic growth ventures and technological advancement in design of system to reinforce their leadership in the industry. Wide distribution network, cost competitiveness, product differentiation, and regulatory conformance are the some of the key strategic assets for an industry player to enhance competitiveness in the business.

Hydropower Turbine Industry Viewpoint

Hydro turbine is a rotary machine that converts the energy from flowing water to a rotating shaft to generate electricity. The commercialization of theses turbines first started in 19th century and with technological innovations & design improvements, hydropower has become one of the prominent energy generation source. Less maintenance requirements, lower emissions, and low running cost are some of the imperative features which will boost the deployment of hydropower turbines.

