Best Market Research on In-vitro Fertilization Services Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

WorldWide In-vitro Fertilization Services Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

In-vitro Fertilization Services Market size was valued at USD 10.7 billion in 2018 and is expected to witness more than 7% CAGR from 2019 to 2025.

U.S. in-vitro fertilization services market, by procedure, 2018 & 2025 (USD Million)

Increasing prevalence of infertility will significantly contribute to in-vitro fertilization services market growth in forthcoming years. According to National Center for Biotechnology Information, approximately 8-12% of couples face issues such as infertility and impaired fecundity. Factors such as changing lifestyles, late childbearing, and heredity are the major risk factors that lead to infertility. Thus, rising risk factors coupled with increasing acceptance of IVF procedures will lead to market expansion over the coming years.

Growing awareness about assisted reproductive technology will highly impact utilization of IVF services over the upcoming years. For instance, the Asia Pacific Initiative on Reproduction (ASPIRE), a group of scientists and clinicians, engaged in fertility management and ART. ASPIRE aims at promoting awareness about infertility and IVF procedures and improving infertility-related services in Asia-Pacific region. In addition, understanding and knowledge about the success rate of IVF procedures will further propel market growth.

However, social barriers and lack of advanced infrastructure in emerging economies will hinder market growth. Women belonging to lower-income countries as well as having lower annual income face affordability issues due to lack of insurance policies. Additionally, irregular reimbursement coverage and unorganized regulatory scenario are further hampering market growth.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: In-vitro Fertilization Services Market

In-vitro Fertilization Services Market, By Procedure

Japan in-vitro fertilization services market share, by procedure, 2018

IVF market accounted for a total value of USD 4.2 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a robust rate in the future. Couples across the globe are seeking IVF treatments owing to greater chances of conceiving and high success rate. As per German IVF Registry Annual Report, in 2017, IVF consisted of about 16% of all the assisted reproductive procedures. High success rate coupled with greater awareness about the procedure should augment IVF market growth in coming years.

Intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI) segment dominated the overall market and is forecasted to expand at 6.4% CAGR during the forecast timeframe. The procedure allows men with impotency to impregnate their partners that will increase customer preference in the forthcoming years. ICSI technique is utilized to overcome severe male infertility. Hence, the above-mentioned reasons will propel market growth in the future.

In-vitro Fertilization Services Market, By Age Group

People below the age of 34 years tend to opt for IVF services and accounted for market share of about 40.7% in 2018. Decreasing fertility rate is attributed to growing adoption of IVF services. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data, the number of births dropped by 2% in U.S. between 2017 and 2018. Also, rising awareness about various advantages of IVF services among women aged below 34 years will further propel segment growth.

IVF services procedures are growing at a robust rate among the middle-aged population. Adoption of IVF services among people between the age group of 35-39 years is expected to grow at 7.7% during the forecast timeframe. Factors such as rising infertility, growing awareness about IVF services, improving reimbursement scenario across European countries and growing disposable income are the major factors augmenting the segment growth.

In-vitro Fertilization Services Market, By End-use

Hospitals segment accounted for USD 2.4 billion in 2018. High growth rate is attributed to rising number of patients opting for assisted reproductive technology. As per research paper published in Journal of Pregnancy and Child Health, about 40-60% hospital outpatient consultations in Nigeria were for issues associated with infertility. Thus, high adoption of ART to overcome infertility problems will impel assisted reproductive technology market growth.

Fertility centers market is forecasted to grow at 9.1% across the forecast timeframe. Advancements in assisted reproductive technology coupled with rising demand for infertility treatment will be the major drivers of the fertility clinics segmental growth. As per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report, the number of fertility clinics operating in U.S. rose from 463 to 499 between 2014 and 2015. Increasing procedural number in clinics owing to shorter duration and greater accessibility will highly impact fertility clinics segmental growth in forthcoming years.

In-vitro Fertilization Services Market, By Region

Asia Pacific in-vitro fertilization services market share, by country, 2025 (USD Million)

U.S. IVF services market held majority share of 88.2% in the year 2018. Rising prevalence of infertility coupled with presence of large number of fertility clinics and centers will boost regional growth across the forecast timeframe. As per World Bank Data, fertility rate in U.S. reduced from 2.1 to 1.7. between 2007 and 2017. Growing infertility issues coupled with rising number of fertility clinics and centers will boost market growth in the region.

India is estimated to show significant growth of 16.3% during the forecast period due to rising number of IVF treatments along with various government initiatives to increase awareness about infertility and advantages of IVF procedures among people. For instance, Indian government funds a program named ˜Jiyo Parsi, a program that provides free IVF treatment to Parsi community. Furthermore, growing awareness about advantages of IVF procedures will render positive effect on India IVF services market.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: In-vitro Fertilization Services Market

Few of the notable industry players operating in global IVF services market are IVIRMA Global, Ovation Fertility, AVA Clinic Scanfert, Bangkok IVF Center, Bourn Hall Fertility Clinic, Cardone & Associates Reproductive Medicine & Infertility, LLC, Nova IVI Fertility, Max HealthCare Pvt. Ltd. and Morpheus Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. These industry players implemented various strategies such as collaborations, mergers and acquisitions and new services launch are undertaken by these players in order to capture high revenues. Presence in large number of locations and various discounts for availing IVF services are some of the strategies adopted by various market players to attract large customer base and generate maximum revenue.

In-vitro Fertilization Services Industry Viewpoint

In-vitro fertilization is dated back to the last 1970s when first baby was born through in-vitro fertilization method in 1978. Numerous advancements and changes have been made in the IVF procedures in order to improve the treatment outcome. Currently, various research institutes and medical centers are investing in R&D activities to increase the procedural efficiency and fertilization results. Additionally, various government initiatives to lower the treatment cost are being undertaken to increase the adoption rate of IVF services. However, various government regulations are required to ensure both patient safety and procedural efficiency. Also, further studies are needed to investigate the reproducibility and robustness of novel IVF techniques

Research Methodology: In-vitro Fertilization Services Market

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

