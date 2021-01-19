Best Market Research on Industrial Protective Fabrics Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Industrial Protective Fabrics Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Industrial Protective Fabrics Market size was over USD 2.9 billion in 2018 and industry expects demand of above 500 million square meters by 2025.

Germany Industrial Protective Fabrics Market Size, By application, 2018 & 2025, (Million Square Meter)

Growing industrialization has led to increase in manufacturing activities globally which will drive industrial protective fabrics requirement. The product owing to its cut resistant, heat & flame proof, chemical and hazardous aerosol resistant properties are used for manufacturing industrial protective clothing which will positively impact industrial protective fabrics market size.

Stringent safety regulations by NIOSH and OSHA will fortify protective apparel utilization and will thereby boost industry growth. Aramid fibres owing to high strength, abrasion resistance, and low flammability are used in manufacturing fire suits for firefighters. Increasing fire accidents and hazards owing to behaviour-based safety issue at workplace will increase fire suits demand.

Protective fabrics including polyester, cotton, and polycotton are used for manufacturing clean room apparel owing to their comfortable, antistatic, and air permeable properties. Global pharmaceutical industry is estimated to grow at 5.5% during the forecasted timespan. Clean room apparel prevents contamination from personnel. Increasing clean room apparel demand owing to maintaining hygienic conditions for drug manufacturing will boost industrial protective fabrics market growth.

Industrial protective fabrics are used for manufacturing military clothing owing to its tough and moisture transferring properties. Global military camouflage uniform market is estimated to grow at 3.0% during the forecast period. Increasing research and development activities to manufacture bullet proof suits for U.S. Army will enhance industrial protective fabrics market size.

Industrial protective fabrics owing to their flame resistance and thermal properties is widely used for manufacturing spacesuits. Global spacesuit market is forecast to grow over 7.0% during the forecasted time span. Increasing investments in space programmes globally will foster spacesuits demand which will further boost industrial protective fabrics market size.

Rising awareness about human resource safety and changing regulations for health & safety in several industries including oil & gas, chemical, and construction will increase the utilization of industrial protective clothing. This will positively impact the market owing to the products flame and chemical resistant properties.

Duplicate and inferior quality products due to their low cost may impact industry growth. Rise in prices of high-performance fibres due to inconsistent supply pattern may hamper industrial protective fabrics market profitability and affect industry price trends.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Industrial Protective Fabrics Market

Industrial Protective Fabrics Market, By Raw Material

Polyester based industrial protective fabrics market size may witness significant gains over 7.5% by 2025. The product owing to its abrasion & wrinkle resistant and durable nature is used for manufacturing fire suits and personal protective clothing. Changing safety regulations and increasing fines for violating safety rules in industries will positively impact personal protective clothing production thus, will foster the market size.

Cotton fibres based industrial protective fabrics market size is anticipated to surpass USD 250 million by 2025. Cotton fibres retains and absorbs fire retardant chemicals during treatment process, thereby making it suitable for manufacturing fire suits and military uniforms. Increasing forest fires due to global warming and rising temperatures will propel firemen suits utilization hence, propelling industry growth.

Polyamide based industrial protective fabrics market size may observe significant gains over 7.0% by 2025. Nylon in its raw form or in combination with other fabrics is used for manufacturing flame retardant fabrics owing to its heat and UV rays resistant properties. Fire retardant fabrics are used for several applications including firefighter uniforms, air force pilot, and industrial work wear for oil & gas and chemical markets. Increasing R&D activities in chemical industry in order to innovate new products will foster utilization of fire-retardant fabrics which will further enhance market.

Industrial Protective Fabrics Market, By Application

Industrial protective fabrics industry size from arc flash suits application is estimated to surpass USD 800 million by 2025. The product including cotton, cotton blends, and aramid fabrics are used for manufacturing arc flash suits owing to comfortable, durable, and heat resistant properties. Arc flash suits helps to prevent workers from arc flashes and burns in industries including oil & gas, manufacturing plants, and infrastructure. Increasing construction activities due to rising urbanization will foster electric arc suits utilization which will stimulate industry growth.

Industrial protective fabrics market size from healthcare & laboratories application may record robust gains over 6.0% by 2025. Polyester and cotton fabrics are used for used for manufacturing medical gowns owing to their comfortable and breathable nature. The fabrics are treated to make them microbe resistant and waterproof. Increasing awareness regarding infections will foster medical gowns demand which will further propel industry growth.

Industrial protective fabrics market size from chemical defending garment application is estimated to surpass USD 1.4 billion by 2025. The product owing to its chemical and organic solvent resistant properties is used for manufacturing chemical defending apparel. Rising safety concerns among risky work environment leading to health hazards will foster the demand for chemical resistant fabrics which will fortify the market size.

Industrial Protective Fabrics Market, By Region

Asia Pacific led by South Korea, Japan, India and China industrial protective fabrics market is estimated to surpass USD 2.3 billion in the estimated timeframe. The product owing to its impact resistant properties is used for manufacturing mechanical protective clothing for workers of automotive sector. Rising production of electric vehicles in the region to reduce carbon emissions will boost automotive industry growth hence fortifying protective clothing demand.

Europe led by UK, Italy, France and Germany industrial protective fabrics market may record robust gains over 7.0%. The products including cotton and polyester due to skin friendly nature is utilized for manufacturing medical gowns in order to protect people from hospital acquired diseases. Increasing concerns to prevent hospital acquired contagions in the region will foster hospital gowns utilization which will further amplify market growth.

Brazil industrial protective fabrics market may witness significant gains in the estimated timeframe. The products including aramid, cotton and polyester fabrics are used for manufacturing protective clothing for oil & gas industry workers owing to flame proof and durable nature. Increasing number of probable gas reserves in the region will propel production activities hence, increasing protective clothing requirement for employees.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Industrial Protective Fabrics Market

Global industrial protective fabrics market share is moderately fragmented and competitive with major manufacturers include DowDupont, Teijin Limited, Milliken & company, TenCate Protective Fabrics, and W. Barnet GmbH & Co. KG.

Companies are involved in strategic alliances including mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, partnership, and production capacity expansion to implement innovative technologies with growth in production capacity to cater rising product demand. In September 2015, Milliken & Company announced its acquisition of Springfield LLC, which is manufacturer of technical, performance and flame resistant (FR) fabrics for the safety apparel, fire service, military and occupational markets.

Industrial Protective Fabrics Industry Viewpoint

Industrial protective fabrics offers wide range of functional and technical properties including heat resistance, fire proof, low smoke production, cut resistance, and chemical resistance. These properties make them suitable for developing protective apparel for industries including oil & gas, chemical, healthcare, and construction. The product protects workers from hazards which are life threatening and can cause major injuries.

