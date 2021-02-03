Best Market Research on Isoflavones Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Isoflavones Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ WorldWide Isoflavones Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Isoflavones Market

Industry / Sector Trends

Isoflavones Market size was over USD 13.5 billion in 2018 and industry expects consumption above 650 kilo tons by 2025.

U.S. Soy Isoflavones Market Size, By Application, 2018 & 2025, (Kilo Tons)

Increase in demand for natural based products majorly in nutraceuticals, food & beverages, animal feed and dietary supplements may fuel isoflavones market growth. Rapid urbanization along with health conscious consumers willing to spend in healthy diets majorly in U.S., China, India and South East Asia may further promote industry market growth.

Global cosmetic products market size may surpass USD 800 billion by 2025 owing to increasing consumer focus on personal grooming, rise in aging population giving rise to anti-aging products to minimize wrinkles, dry skin, age spots ad hair damages providing innovations in cosmetics industry thereby stimulating market growth. Additionally, improving distribution channels such as supermarkets, specialty stores, online portals, salons and pharmacies is also positively influencing cosmetic industry size. Isoflavones provides anti-aging and antioxidants benefits exhibiting estrogen properties which further helps in maintaining integrity, skin texture, preventing wrinkles and enhance hair growth.

Isoflavones are class of organic compounds related to flavonoids which acts as phytoestrogens generally sourced from soybeans, red clover, chickpea, lentils, green tea, flaxseeds, and peas. Genistein and daidzein are major isoflavones in soybean which further helps in promoting overall health and wellness. The global soybean industry was valued at over USD 145 billion in 2017 and is expected to witness steady gains pertaining to high amount of minerals, protein, vitamins and insoluble fiber along with preventing diseases such as breast cancer, osteoporosis and type 2 diabetes. Additionally, soybeans are lactose free, high in phytoestrogens and good source of antioxidants and omega-3 fatty acids thereby promoting overall health and growth.

Isoflavones are natural derivatives obtained from various food and plant based products which are available in powdered forms. These products are also used in functional foods and available as phytoestrogen supplements which are mostly used for treating hot flashes, acne treatment, osteoporosis and menstrual relief in women. Moreover, increasing trend of plant based diets owing to its benefits such as weight management, low blood sugar levels, cholesterol, and abdominal fat is expected to boost market growth.

Rising allergies from soy based products and excessive dosage of isoflavones for long durations may have side effects. Some of the major allergies includes cramping, itching, migraine, digestive disorders, headache and stomach irritations which is likely to hinder industry market growth. However, manufacturers are focusing on correct labelling and providing emphasis on instructions regarding dosage of these products which may further provide opportunities in the isoflavones market growth.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Isoflavones Market

Isoflavones Market, By Source

Soy isoflavones market size from cosmetic applications may surpass USD 6 billion by the end of forecast period. These products are similar to estrogens activating estrogen signaling pathways thereby improving skin elasticity, tissue hydration, and reducing the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. Also, these products have powerful antioxidant properties which reduces aging due to free radicals caused by UV rays and other environmental threats. These products help in reducing redness in the skin thereby decreasing the appearance of dark spots and enhancing market growth.

Red clover isoflavones market demand from nutraceutical applications may witness gains at over 11.5% by 2025. It is used for maintaining cholesterol levels, cancer prevention, cough, bronchitis, asthma, skin sores, indigestion, eczema, and chronic skin diseases. These products are available in tablet form, both as sole ingredients or as mixtures of various herbs. Also, red clover in functional foods promotes bone health, improves cardiovascular health, treats skin inflammation and treats respiratory infections which is expected to boost market growth.

Isoflavones Market, By Region

North America led by Canada, Mexico, and the U.S. isoflavones market demand may witness growth at over 13% by the end of 2025. The region is one of leading producers of soybeans which creates ample opportunities for raw material supply. Also, rising obesity is a major concern among youth population in the region, which is increasing consumers focus towards weight management and healthy lifestyle thereby promoting overall health and wellness. Obesity related conditions includes type 2 diabetes, stroke, hypertension, heart disease and various cancer types leading to premature deaths. All these factors are propagating consumers to switch towards healthy food & beverages thereby boosting regional industry growth.

Europe isoflavones market demand led by Germany, UK and France was valued at over USD 3.0 billion in 2018. Increasing demand for protein supplements in Germany and Italy which improves health & wellness without any potential risk and side effects. Also, rising number of health professionals in the region are recommending dietary supplements to patients to overcome health challenges and promote wellness.

Asia Pacific driven by India, Japan, and China isoflavones market size may surpass USD 8.5 billion towards the end of forecast period. Growing nutraceutical industry mainly in China, India, Australia and Japan pertaining to rising consumer awareness regarding weight loss and calorie reduction may drive industry growth. Consumer shift towards preventive healthcare which requires daily functional food & dietary supplements consumption for improving immune system against various diseases.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Isoflavones Market

Isoflavones market share is fragmented and competitive consisting of several key industry participants including NutraScience Labs, Au Natural Organics Company, Vitacap Labs, Perennial Lifesciences, Atlantic Essential Products, Medisys Biotech and Novapac Laboratories. Various isoflavones manufacturers are engaged in new product developments by forming strategic partnerships and joint ventures thereby enhancing global reach.

Isoflavones Industry Viewpoint

Isoflavones are phytoestrogens compounds found in plants which resembles hormone estrogens and are generally sources from soybeans, chickpea, red clover and other legumes. Some of the major isoflavones are genistein and daidzein which contains approximately 50% and 40% of total soy isoflavones respectively. These are also extracted from beans, lentils, green tea, flaxseeds and peas which are available in form of powder used in applications including nutraceuticals, food & beverages, animal feed and cosmetics

What are the Key Insights Covered: Exhaustive Isoflavones Market

1. Market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Isoflavones industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Isoflavones industry.

3. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Isoflavones industry.

4. Market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2025 of Isoflavones industry.

Research Methodology: Isoflavones Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ WorldWide Isoflavones Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580