Best Market Research on Kidney Stones Management Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Kidney stones management market size was valued at USD 1.5 billion in 2017 and is expected to witness 4.6% CAGR from 2018 to 2024. Additionally, the global number of procedures for extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy (ESWL) is anticipated to reach 23,729 (000) by 2024.

U.S. Kidney Stones Management Market Size, By Type, 2017 & 2024 (USD Million)

Rising prevalence of kidney stones globally will positively influence the industry growth during forecast timeframe. Individuals in the age group of 55 years and above are more susceptible to kidney stones and hence, growing ageing population will increase the demand for diagnostic procedures that will significantly augment the industry growth. Also, geriatric population suffering from various chronic diseases and is prescribed certain medications that may hamper kidney functioning. For instance, topiramate, a drug utilized in treatment of migraine and seizures can increase the risk of individuals acquiring kidney stones. Moreover, people suffering from vitamin D deficiency are prescribed with vitamin D and calcium supplements and prolonged use of these medications can also develop kidney stones amongst these people surging the demand for diagnostic procedures such as abdominal MRI and computed tomography thereby, augmenting the industry growth.

Growing awareness regarding overall kidney health amongst the people residing in developed as well as developing countries will propel demand for diagnostic procedures and non-invasive treatment available for treating kidney stones. Many public organizations are actively involved in undertaking various programs to raise level of awareness regarding kidney health amongst the population. For instance, WHO implements certain initiatives that helps in increasing awareness of kidney health to reduce the impact and frequency of kidney diseases that will prove beneficial for industry growth. However, continuous exposure to treatments such as lithotripsy may have adverse effects on kidney as it damages the surrounding healthy tissues will hamper its demand to some extent.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Kidney Stones Management Market

Kidney Stones Management Market, By Type

Calcium oxalate segment was valued at USD 1.1 billion in 2017 and considerable revenue size can be associated with the increasing incidences of formation of calcium oxalate crystals. Calcium oxalate is amongst most commonly occurring kidney stones in the body and major causes include diabetes and obesity. Also, continuous intake of high protein diet may lead to formation of calcium oxalate crystals in body escalating the demand for imaging thereby, significantly contributing to the industry growth.

Uric acid segment will experience 4.3% CAGR during the forecast timeframe. High levels of uric acid in the body may lead to formation of kidney stones. Diabetes and other hormonal diseases obstruct the functioning of kidney retaining large amount of uric acid in kidneys. High prevalence of metabolic diseases in geriatric population will boost the demand for kidney stones treatment such as extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy and other non-invasive treatments augmenting segmental growth.

Kidney Stones Management Market, By Diagnostics

Abdominal X-ray segment accounted for 16.1% in 2017 and is expected to show similar growth trends over the upcoming years. Availability of technologically advanced abdominal X-ray devices possessing high accuracy will positively impact the segmental growth. Moreover, since, more than 75 percent of kidney stones can be detected on an abdominal X-ray device, it is one of the most preferred imaging modalities utilized for diagnosing kidney stones.

Ultrasound segment will experience 5.4% CAGR during the forecast timeframe. Segmental growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption of kidney ultrasound. Kidney ultrasound is a non-invasive diagnostic procedure and has the ability to detect even the small size kidney stone that increases its preference for kidney ultrasound treatments thereby, escalating the segmental growth.

Germany Kidney Stones Management Market Size, By Diagnostics, 2017 (USD Million)

Kidney Stones Management Market, By Treatment

Ureteroscopy segment was valued at USD 363.3 million in 2017 and is expected to have substantial revenue size during the forecast timeframe. Ureteroscopy is most commonly used procedure for treatment of kidney stones in the ureter and is also the most effective treatment of kidney stones in lower half of the ureter. Ureteroscopy method is an ideal choice for pregnant ladies, obese and patients with blood clotting disorder that increases its demand augmenting the segment growth in forthcoming years.

Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL) segment accounted for 58.9% revenue share in 2017. ESWL procedure involves use of shock waves that are provided externally to fragment kidney stones. Fragmentation of the kidney stones with non-invasive treatment offers less discomfort as compared to other treatment options and also makes removal of kidney stones easy. Therefore, high preference for ESWL non-invasive treatment amongst the geriatric population will boost segmental growth.

Kidney Stones Management Market, By Region

U.S. kidney stones market will experience 4.0% CAGR and is expected to grow substantially during the forecast timeframe. Increasing adoption of technologically advanced ultrasound and computed tomography devices that provides accurate diagnosis will foster the industry growth. Moreover, high awareness regarding availability of various kidney stone treatments amongst the U.S. population will boost the industry growth.

India kidney stones market was valued at USD 37.7 million in 2017. Kidney stones industry growth in India can be attributed to the high prevalence of diabetes. For instance, according to International Diabetes Federation, in 2017, 72.9 million people were diagnosed with diabetes. Diabetes is an endocrine disorder that increases the risk of causing kidney stones. Majority of geriatric population suffers from diabetes and has high tendency of kidney stone formation that will escalate the industry growth.

Asia Pacific Kidney Stones Management Market Size, By Country, 2024 (USD Million)

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Kidney Stones Management Market

Prominent industry players operational in kidney stones market includes Allengers Medical Systems Ltd, Boston Scientific Corporation, Coloplast A/S, Cook Medical LLCC. R. Bard, Inc, DirexGroup, Dornier MedTech, EDAP TMS S.A., Elmed Medical Systems, Karl Storz GmbH, Medispec Ltd, Olympus Corporation, Richard Wolf GmbH, Siemens Healthineers. Key industry players implement strategic initiatives such as new product launch to maintain their market share. For instance, in November 2016, Boston Scientific launched Dakota Nitinol Stone Retrieval Device with OpenSure Handle in U.S. and Europe. The device allows physicians to capture and release kidney stones of multiple sizes. This product launch will expand companys product portfolio.

Kidney Stones Industry Viewpoint

Kidney stones industry has evolved significantly since 1980. In early 1980s extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy (ESWL) was introduced and it revolutionized the kidney stones treatment. ESWL is a non-invasive treatment and was highly preferred amongst the population in developed countries. Currently, with technological advancements, variety of other treatments such as PCNL and others are also being extensively used. Moreover, industry players such as Siemens and Boston have integrated advanced technology within the computed tomography and ultrasound devices used in diagnosis of kidney stones. Also, kidney stone industry experiences high competition and hence, key industry players take efforts to introduce technology within the devices that have helped them to sustain industry competition

