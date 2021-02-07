Best Market Research on Lanolin Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Lanolin Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Lanolin Market size was over USD 200 million in 2017 and industry expects consumption of above 50 kilo tons by 2024.

U.S. Lanolin Market Size, By Application, 2017 & 2024, (Kilo Tons)

Emerging widespread trend of health and wellness lifestyle has led to rise in demand for natural and organic ingredients in personal care products which may drive market size. Global organic and natural cosmetics products market size may surpass USD 20 billion by 2024. Lanolin is an ointment like material which is obtained from the sebaceous secretion of the sheep extracted from the wool fleece of the animal. It is a natural moisturizer which protects and nourishes skin from environmental conditions. In addition, it is nontoxic and safe due to its compatibility with skin oil and sebum secretions, thus propelling product demand.

Global pharmaceutical products market may exceed USD 1.15 trillion by 2024. Growth in health care spending owing to growing occurrence of various medical conditions has led to increase in pharmaceutical products development for specific conditions which will propel industry growth, thus driving lanolin demand. Wool grease has antifungal & antibacterial properties which helps in preventing skin from dermatological issues. It is also use in ointments to treat skin rashes, burns and wounds which will boost market growth.

Growing application potential in industrial usage including, anticorrosion products, bio -lubricants, automotive, metal cutting, and leather industry will have positive impact on market growth. It is referred as a natural non-corrosive, water repellent alternative in petroleum-based lubricants which helps in protection against rust, acid and salts. Rising demand for bio-based alternatives to reduce dependence on conventional petrochemical based lubricants will favour product demand in this sector.

Complex refining process may lead to some left-over impurities in the product causing health risk which is likely to hamper industry profitability. High dependence on availability of sheep wool as the only source for commercial production act as another restraining factor which is likely to affect lanolin market price trends.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Lanolin Market

Lanolin Market, By Application

Lanolin market size from personal care & cosmetics applications is anticipated to reach 35 kilo tons by 2024. It is a multifunctional ingredients which acts as a natural stabilizer and emulsifiers in ointments and all skin care formulations. It also has wide applications in hair care preparations as a conditioner against drying, brittle and scaling of the hairs along with this wool grease acts as a plasticizer in hair sprays. Recent hair dressing trends which includes hair coloring, styling and other grooming treatments has led to rise in hair & scalp issues which has promoted use lanolin in improving hair & scalp condition, thus escalating industry growth.

Lanolin market size from baby care application may observe gains at over 5% at the end 2024. It helps in treating nappy and dribble rash by acting as a barrier for treating and soothing skin. Wool grease acts as a safe, natural, effective relief for the breast feeding moms in soothing cracked and sore nipples. Changes in lifestyle and rising living standards supported by government initiative to promote baby and mother care programs will promote baby care products demand, thus stimulating lanolin industry growth.

Lanolin Market, By Region

Europe led by France, UK, Germany market size will surpass USD 110 million by 2024. Growth in cosmetic & personal care manufacturing mainly in France and Germany owing to increasing exports will drive regional industry growth. Presence of major cosmetic manufacturers mainly in UK, France and Germany focusing on natural & organic ingredients supported by high investments in new products launch along with emerging new entrants in this market may act as another contributing factor towards regional market growth.

Asia Pacific driven by India, Japan, South Korea and China lanolin market size should witness strong gains at up to 6% by 2024 owing to high wool production in this region. Asia Pacific accounts for 40% of the total wool production in the world which may favor industry growth. Easy availability of financial assistance from government subsidies and schemes will flourish animal husbandry industry mainly in India and China which will boost wool fat production, thus driving industry growth.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Lanolin Market

Global lanolin market share is moderately fragmented and competitive. Key players operating in this industry includes Rolex, Lubrizol, Suru chemicals, Lanotech, Croda, WellMan and NK Chemicals. Other players in the industry includes Sancai ,Orthochem, Nippon Chemicals, Tallow Products and Yinxin Chemicals. Companies are evolving refinement techniques to eliminated toxicity issues along with many personal care manufacturers using wool grease in natural and organic cosmetic will positively favor industry growth.

Lanolin Industry Viewpoint

Lanolin is natural waxy substance derived from crude wool wax. It is obtained from the liquids resulting from scouring sheep wool. The high purity wool grease consists of long chain waxy esters, alcohols acids and hydrocarbons. The wax is separated from the liquid using high speed centrifugation, where it is processed and refined through different stages including reducing free fatty acid soap & water content, eliminating contaminants, deodorising and bleaching. Growing influence on multifunctional and natural ingredients in cosmetic formulations will propel industry growt

