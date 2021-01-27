Best Market Research on Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ WorldWide Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market

Industry / Sector Trends

Low Power Wide Area Network Market size estimated at over USD 1.5 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of more than 60% from 2019 to 2025.

Europe Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market Share, By Platform, 2018

The growing adoption of machine-to-machine communication devices due to low costs and less power associated with them is expected to propel low power wide area network market growth. Due to the use of IoT for various applications, such as smart metering, smart lighting, and livestock monitoring, organizations face challenges regarding the selectivity of an appropriate connectivity option for specific business use cases. Various wireless technologies, such as Bluetooth and ZigBee prove to be incompetent for long-range M2M communication applications. This fuels the demand for LPWANs that offer requisite connectivity, provide long-range access, and extended battery life for connected devices & sensors.

The market is also driven by increasing investments by LPWAN market players for the development of low power wide area network standards and the ecosystem. The network operators worldwide are introducing licensed as well as unlicensed LPWA variants, such as NB-IoT, LoRa, and Sigfox, to support devices that need to send less data over a wide area while maintaining the battery life. For instance, in January 2019, Telefonica Deutschland launched NB-IoT and LTE-M network in Germany. The company offers machine networks to its business customers for their IoT applications, such as smart metering, that are tailored to their specific requirements. Also, LPWAN networks can be accessed using licensed & unlicensed frequency spectrums. This helps organizations with budgetary constraints to deploy IoT uses cases. This will also drive the adoption of unlicensed LPWAN technologies such as Sigfox and LoRa.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market

Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market, By Component

Germany LPWAN Market Share, By Component, 2018 & 2025

The NB-IoT platforms are expected to dominate the low power wide area network market with a share of over 30% in 2025. These platforms enable the deployment of new IoT use cases by providing high connectivity for devices in a cost-effective manner. As the NB-IoT technology operates in a licensed spectrum, it becomes easy for users to establish a secure & reliable connection, ensuring a high quality of service. LTE-M platforms will also witness an increased demand over the forecast timespan due to the growing installations of LTE-enabled base stations to support VoLTE applications. The LTE-M technology offers higher data transmission rates and is suitable for applications such as asset tracking and fleet management.

The services segment is projected to exhibit a CAGR of over 65% from 2019 to 2025. In this segment, the demand for professional services will increase as these services assist organizations in LPWAN planning & optimization. Professional service providers help customers to smoothly launch LPWAN with a less impact on their existing cellular networks.

Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market, By Deployment Model

Japan Low Power Wide Area Network Market Revenue, By Deployment Model, 2025, (USD Million)

The cloud deployment model is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 68% over the projected time period. The demand for these platforms will rise due to their cost-effectiveness. Organizations prefer cloud-based platforms to deploy LPWAN as these platforms minimize capital expenses through a reduction in spending on equipment and IT staff training. To accelerate the deployment of IoT applications, cloud service providers are relying on LPWAN vendors to choose the best connectivity option to meet business requirements. For instance, in June 2018, Occam Technology Group collaborated with Google Cloud to offer OccamSmart Network Server Stack for LoRaWAN that runs on Google Cloud Platform. This enables organizations to reduce costs and deploy LoRaWAN ecosystem within Google Clouds global infrastructure. To provide high coverage and connectivity to support mission-critical IoT applications, the demand for cloud-managed low power wide area network devices will also increase over the forecast timeline.

Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market, By Application

The asset tracking application segment is projected to exhibit a growth rate of over 60% over the forecast period. Cellular LPWA networks running on LTE-M and NB-IoT technologies are widely used for asset tracking. low power wide area network technologies provide users with insights about their assets location. The demand for these technologies in real-time asset tracking and IoT applications will increase as they offer high connectivity between remote devices and provide increased visibility of assets.

Smart Buildings segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 67% in the low power wide area network market from 2019 to 2025. Smart building products such as door locks, smoke alarms, and thermostats are integrated with LPWAN technologies to remotely monitor smart building operations in commercial & residential buildings. To support smart building IoT connectivity, LPWAN technologies are used as they possess higher ability to penetrate walls and reduce interference as compared to Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and ZigBee.

Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market, By End Use

France Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Industry Revenue, By End Use, 2018, (USD Million)

The agriculture sector in the low power wide area network market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 65% during the forecast timeline. With an increase in the number of connected devices and advanced digital platforms, farmers face challenges related to internet & wireless connectivity. To address the issues of coverage and expensive connectivity costs, LPWAN is used to deploy smart farming applications. IoT-based sensors leverage LPWAN capabilities to gather massive amounts of data related to agricultural conditions, such as soil moisture, chemical composition, and environmental conditions at a very low cost. This makes LPWAN a perfect connectivity option to deploy smart agricultural applications.

Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market, By Region

The Latin America low power wide area network market is expected to show significant growth with a CAGR of over 65% from 2019 to 2025. The LPWAN market in the region is in nascent stages, however, with a rise in the number of IoT applications and government initiatives for the development of LPWAN standards, the demand for low power wide area network solutions will increase. In this region, countries including Brazil and Mexico will dominate the market share due to rising IoT applications and efforts taken by government agencies for the development of communications infrastructure. For instance, in November 2017, the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) invested USD 153 Million in IoT projects in Brazil. IoT investments were focused on the transformation of four vertical markets, health, cities, rural, and industry. As the technology continues to find more applications in diverse industry verticals, the need for effective as well as affordable networking infrastructure to support connected devices and endpoints in the IoT ecosystem will increase over the forecast period.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market

The low power wide area network market is in a growing stage with many players in the market continuously deploying new LPWA networks to meet the demands for low-cost and wide area coverage. The big players operating in the market, including Verizon, AT&T, Cisco, and Vodafone, are introducing licensed LPWA networks to support IoT applications. For example, in July 2017, Verizon launched LTE-M network, which provides wide coverage and security for customers that need wireless access solutions for the IoT. The companys LTE-M network is built on a virtualized cloud environment, which supports quick IoT solution deployment. Vendors, including Orange and SK Telecom, are deploying both licensed as well as unlicensed LPWA variants to capture both the markets. Some companies are also focusing on geographic expansion to spread their LPWAN network for IoT uses cases. In August 2018, SenRa partnered with PNI Sensor to provide smart parking solutions in India. Under this partnership, SenRas LoRaWAN network is combined with PlacePod smart parking sensors to solve the aspects of parking management through real-time vehicle detection and location of parking spaces.

Some of the players operating in the LPWAN market include Actility, AT&T, Avnet, Cisco, CONNIT, Sierra, Kerlink, Link Labs, Ingenu, LORIOT, Nwave, Orange, Qualcomm, Semtech, Senet, Sigfox, Vodafone, WavIoT, and Verizon.

Industry Viewpoint

The rising internet penetration has resulted in various possibilities such as the development of new IoT uses cases or businesses specific applications. With the growing adoption of digital platforms and IoT devices, the telecom industry faces tough competition, compelling telecom operators to differentiate by developing innovative offerings. To provide the benefits of low-cost operations and enhanced coverage, operators are introducing LPWA networks optimized for machine-to-machine communications. Traditional wireless technologies, such as Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, can only serve applications that require low coverage as compared to LoRa and NB-IoT which offer faster data transfers and wide area coverage. The LPWAN technologies are gaining immense popularity in developing countries due to high potential for further adoption of IoT.

Key Insights Covered: Exhaustive Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market

1. Market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) industry.

3. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) industry.

4. Market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2025 of Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) industry.

Research Methodology: Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ WorldWide Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580