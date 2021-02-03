Best Market Research on Metal Structural Insulation Panels Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Metal Structural Insulation Panels Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Metal Structural Insulation Panels Market valued at around USD 39.5 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 3.5% to 2024.

North America

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Metal Structural Insulation Panels Market

Metal Structural Insulation Panels Market, By End-Use, 2017 & 2024, (USD Million)

Strong outlook in commercial applications including cold storage warehouses & government institutions along with robust growth in the construction sector are propelling the metal structural insulation panels market share. Increasing frozen foods demand owing to busy lifestyles and urbanization is positively influencing the cold storage warehouses growth, thereby fuelling the metal structural insulated panels market expansion.

Increasing structural insulation panels demand owing to the necessity to enhance the energy conservation accompanied by government initiatives for promoting green buildings construction are propelling the metal structural insulated panels market size. Higher strength-to-weight ratio along with the advantage of termite protection is fuelling the industry expansion. Significant fire resistance properties and ease in product availability will escalate the business demand. Enhanced durability and water resistance as compared to OSB panels will positively influence the product penetration over the forecast timeframe.

Ease in raw material availability owing to the presence of multiple suppliers is stimulating the business growth. Shifting trends towards green insulation products accompanied by the metal structural insulation panels benefits will generate new growth opportunities. However, fluctuating raw material prices can hamper the industry expansion over the forecast period.

Metal Structural Insulation Panels Market, By Application

Walls segment accounted for over USD 37.5 billion in 2017 and is projected to witness significant gains over the forecast timeframe. Higher product adoption in commercial sector along with applicability in building partitions will escalate the industry demand. High tensile strength along with lower preferences towards roof-based building structures will positively influence the wall-based metal structural insulation panels market share. Increasing design & colour options accompanied by ease in isolating bedrooms, kitchen, garage, bathroom, and other rooms are proliferating the segment revenue.

Metal SIP market from roofs will generate notable gains over the forecast timeline owing to enhanced climatic protection Europe and North America. In addition, growing residential construction in developed economies will fuel the market share.

Metal Structural Insulation Panels Market, By End-Use

Commercial metal structural insulation panels market is expected to account at over 1,200 million square feet by 2024. Increasing product demand in cold storages, bank buildings, manufacturing facilities, offices, and sports facilities will boost the industry share over the forecast timeframe. Growing commercial construction along with favourable FDI policies are positively influencing the business development.

Metal Structural Insulation Panels Market, By Region

Europe metal structural insulation panels market was valued at over USD 18 billion in 2017. High product adoption rate along with stringent EU regulations on energy efficiency are proliferating the business growth. Growing residential construction supported by government focus on improving the fire resistance will escalate the business advancement across the region. Increasing product innovations along with rising industry competitiveness will fuel the industry development. High strength and improved biological resistance are among the key factors supporting the product demand.

Asia Pacific metal structural insulation panels market revenue is forecast to witness gains at 5% from 2018 to 2024. Increasing product awareness supported by competitive product pricing will boost the regional share. Increasing FDI inflows along with government initiatives to improve the count of green buildings are escalating the product demand. Growing commercial construction sector particularly in China, India, Australia, Indonesia, and South Korea will further support the industry expansion over the forecast timeframe.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Metal Structural Insulation Panels Market

The global metal structural insulation panels market share is highly fragmented with presence of multiple multinationals and regional players. The key industry participants include Kirby Building Systems, Kingspan, Centria, Arcelor Mittal, Jindal Mectec, and Tata Steel. Other prominent players include Gor Stal, Permatherm, Nucor Building Systems, MIB Facades Limited, and Structall Building Systems. Technological advancements, product innovation, and geographic expansion are among the key strategies observed in the industry. For instance, in 2018, Kingspan launched its Quadcore technology-based Metal structural insulation panels with improved thermal performance and fire protection to enhance its revenue.

Industry Viewpoint

Stringent government norms to improve the energy efficiency in the residential and commercial sector is driving the structural insulation panels industry market growth. For instance, European Union regulatory framework such as the Energy Efficiency Directive will promote the product demand. Design innovations and improved product quality will boost business revenues over the forecast timeframe. Enhanced thermal efficiency accompanied by easy installation will positively influence the industry development. Rising awareness on building safety and along with government focus on minimizing the property damage during fire incidents will escalate the market growth.

