Best Market Research on Micro Data Center Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Micro Data Center Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ WorldWide Micro Data Center Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Micro Data Center Market

Industry / Sector Trends

Micro Data Center Market size valued at over USD 3 billion in 2018 and will grow at a CAGR of around 25% from 2019 to 2025.

U.S. micro data center market, by application, 2018 & 2025 (USD Million)

The increased focus on edge computing and the rising need for real-time data access in remote locations are the major factors driving micro data center market growth. The organizations are dependent on modular solutions that can be easily located at the edge of the network to reduce the latency level, improving the network connectivity for data transferring & processing. Micro facilities offer several advantages, such as mobility, cost-effectiveness, power efficiency, and enhanced networking & connectivity, encouraging businesses to implement these solutions at edge locations. Moreover, the rapid deployment of these smaller or containerized (modular) facilities allows organizations to scale up their business processes during high computing requirements. The traditional IT facilities require over a month to be deployed at the network locations while the micro facilities require around a week to be installed at the needed locations. Such factors will positively impact the market growth.

Moreover, the rise in the demand for cost-effective, scalable, and customizable IT solutions from SMEs is driving the micro data center market. These enterprises are dependent on IT technologies that offer less operational, maintenance, and installation costs to reduce their overall capital expenditure. Several SMEs are installing portable IT solutions, which consume less space and power and can be placed at any corner of a business facility. Furthermore, rapid business expansion and increasing data storage requirements are encouraging SMEs to incorporate additional networking solutions such as servers and storage devices. The micro solutions allow these enterprises to implement IT technologies based on the business requirements and are available in different power configurations ranging from 1kW to 100kW and rack size from 16U to 48U that can be selected based on the cost structure, IT requirements, and business size of SMEs.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Micro Data Center Market

Micro Data Center Market, By Component

North America micro data center market share, by component, 2018 (USD Million)

Increasing technological advancements and innovations for developing cost-effective and energy-efficient data center solutions are predicted to drive the micro data center market growth. In 2018, solutions accounted for 80% of the overall industry share. The all-in-one facilities consist of integrated power, cooling, and networking technologies, that reduce the burden and additional costs of purchasing different components for the IT environment. The fully integrated solution helps in saving money on hardware costs in addition to removing the need for in-room cooling solutions and maximizing network up-time. The micro facilities consume less power and energy in comparison with the traditional IT equipment and offer a Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) of less than 1.5, reducing the overall power consumption of the business facility. Additionally, the integration of DCIM and environment monitoring tools into the facilities aids in managing the efficiency and power consumption of different components. Delta Power Solutions supplies Delta InfraSuite that offers several advantages such as energy saving with PUE less than 1.4, quick deployment, and space saving for self-contained facilities.

Micro Data Center Market, By Application

The IT & telecom sector accounts for the majority of the micro data center market share and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 24% from 2019 to 2025. Rise in the installation of self-contained and modular facilities by telecom operators is a major factor driving the market growth. Telecommunication companies require low latency and scalable solutions to enhance network connectivity. With the increase in the penetration of 5G technologies, the companies are more concerned toward the network and internet bandwidth quality. Companies are investing heavily to improve the network infrastructure that is compatible with the 5G connectivity. The adoption of edge computing solutions allows businesses to provide network connectivity close to the users with lesser latency issues, augmenting the market demand. For instance, in October 2017, Edge Micro announced its plan to develop tower-based micro facilities for improving the experience of video streaming and gaming. The company developed a containerized six-rack facility that supports 48kW of IT capacity, deployed at the base of a cell tower.

Micro Data Center Market, By Region

Asia Pacific micro data center industry size, by region, 2025 (USD Million)

The Asia Pacific micro data center market accounted for around 25% of the industry share and is experiencing high growth due to the increase in number of SMEs and their rapid business expansion. India and China are the major economies with high penetration of SMEs, owing to the increased government support for the establishment of new businesses. The government bodies are providing financial aid to the enterprises for setting up their business base and IT operations. Moreover, the region consists of major telecom operators that are investing highly in establishing modular facilities to enhance their business operations, augmenting the market demand. Some of the major companies investing in these facilities include China Unicom and China Telecom. In January 2019, Tencent announced its plans to build and operate a micro modular facility for China Unicom. Similarly, in May 2016, ZTE and Tencent Holdings jointly developed eco-friendly modular solutions. The micro data center consists of indirect evaporative free cooling technology that helps in energy saving.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Micro Data Center Market

Key players operating in the micro data center market are Attom Technology, Advanced Facilities, Inc., Canovate Group, Dell Inc., Dataracks, Eaton Corporation PLC, Delta Power Solutions, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Company, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Panduit Corporation, IBM Corporation, STULZ GmbH, Schneider Electric SE, Vertiv Co., and Zellabox, among others. The players are engaged in developing cost-effective, energy-efficient, and portable solutions that can be easily deployed with minimum space occupancy in the business facility. In the market, manufacturers are also engaged in developing components such as racks & enclosures of different size ranges. For instance, Schneider Electric SE offers racks of 42U, 40U, 38U, 24U, and 18U. These diversified offerings allow customers to select IT solutions based on their business requirements.

Micro Data Center Industry Viewpoint

Technological advancements and innovations in the micro data center market are the major competing factors among the players. The players are engaged in developing innovative edge micro-solutions that will allow the businesses to implement IT facilities closer to the end users. Several companies operating in the market are collaborating with technology providers and component suppliers to develop innovative solutions. For instance, in March 2019, Schneider Electric SE announced its collaboration with Cisco to offer micro data centers with Ciscos hyperconverged infrastructure solution, HyperFlex Edge, for improving deployment in edge environments. Similarly, in January 2017, HPE announced the launch of all-in-one edge solutions in partnership with Schneider Electric. This data center facility is a rebranded version of SmartBunker FX, offered by Schneider

Key Insights Covered: Exhaustive Micro Data Center Market

1. Market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Micro Data Center industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Micro Data Center industry.

3. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Micro Data Center industry.

4. Market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2025 of Micro Data Center industry.

Research Methodology: Micro Data Center Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ WorldWide Micro Data Center Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580