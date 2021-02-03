Best Market Research on Microencapsulation Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Microencapsulation Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Microencapsulation Market size was over USD 7 billion in 2017 and is projected to expand at over 9% CAGR over the forecast timeframe.

Rapidly transforming lifestyles towards healthier regime combined with changing eating habits of individuals are the primary reason to drive the microencapsulation market growth by 2024. Microencapsulation technology captures the vital dietary nutrients and supplements in edible enclosing additives, as it may directly affect the taste and color of the end product. Moreover, the procedure offers several benefits such as protection of core materials, controlled release of core and improved handling of ingredients. Increasing use of the technology in masking taste, odor and activity of encapsulated materials is anticipated to fuel the product demand in edible product sector. Surging awareness regarding the benefits of microencapsulated medicinal capsules and dietary supplements is propelling the market growth.

Microencapsulation improves drug delivery and is used in a variety of novel drug administration practices. The prime reason for microencapsulating drug molecules is to ensure controlled drug distribution. This enables sustained and prolonged distribution of a drug in the body. For instance, its benefits can be seen in the case of Aspirin, as direct consumption of product can cause peptic ulcers and bleeding. Therefore, microencapsulated Aspirin works best in releasing a significant amount of the active ingredient. Moreover, the process ensures certain organoleptic properties such as off-flavors and smell of medicines can be masked, thereby increasing patient compliance.

Necessity for detailed research in order to choose the suitable method and core materials for the procedure is the key restraining factor for microencapsulation market growth throughout forecast period. Significant new material development and other experiments must be carried out before choosing the encapsulating material and technology which is required to enclose the core material. This continuous research and development activities incur an excessive cost and eventually it increases the overall product price, thus hampering the industry growth by 2024.

Based on technology, the market is categorized into physiochemical, chemical, mechanical and electrostatic segments. Amid these, the mechanical technology segment is leading the microencapsulation market product segment accounting for around 60% of the overall industry due to its low cost. This process consists of numerous procedures such as air suspension, centrifugal process, spray congealing, pan coating and drying. Mechanical microencapsulation is broadly used in many end-user industries to produce microcapsules and microspheres.

Microencapsulation market is segmented according to core material which include solid, liquid and gas. In these cores, liquid core registered a substantial share of over 70% of the product market in 2017. Liquid core items involve oils, solvents, perfumes, pigments, solvents, fungicides, insecticides, dyes etc. These materials contain additional property of getting dissolved and dispersed.

According to the coating materials the microencapsulation market is divided in polyvinyl alcohol, gelatin, ethyl cellulose, cellulose acetate phthalate and few other coating materials. Ethyl cellulose accounted for close to a third of the overall market in 2017 and is likely to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period. These resins are water insoluble and widely used in the pharma industry in viscosity increasing agent, form of filler, flavoring fixative, coating agent, and also employed as an emulsifier in food additive industry.

Gelatin is a widely used coating material surging at a considerable rate of more than 10% CAGR over the forecast spell. As the product is a water-soluble resin, it finds extensive usage in pharmaceutical, food, and agriculture industries.

The microencapsulation market is parted into four main sections that consists of food additives, pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, household applications and few other applications. The pharmaceutical & healthcare products dominated the market in 2017 since microencapsulated medicines and dietary supplements are highly popular across the globe. This is followed by household & personal care products where a large number of fragrances, foaming agents, vitamins, essential oils, skin moisturizing agents, skin cooling agents, and anti-aging agents are manufactured using this technology.

The microencapsulation market was led by the North American region in 2017 owing to the dominating pharmaceutical and healthcare industries in the region. The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period since the demand from the food & beverages industry is expected to increase in the near future. Other factors accountable for the product growth in Asia Pacific are their technological advancements, emerging economies and rapid industrialization in the region.

Microencapsulation market share is consolidated owing to the presence of few large-scale manufacturers. Prominent industry share contributors are Dow Corning, BASF, Syngenta Crop Protection, Encapsys, 3M, Evonik Industries and Bayer. Other important players in the market include Balchem Corporation, Ronald T. Dodge Company, Aveka, Reed Pacific, Capsulae, Taste Tech, Lipo, Microtek Laboratories, and GAT.

The manufacturers are making significant investment in R&D and collaborating with other organizations to expand their product portfolio and attain competitive edge over its competitors globally. For instance, BASF announced in November 2016 that it will enter into a collaboration with University of California, Davis for the development of new microencapsulation technology. The university has developed a technology combining multiple energy-intensive processing steps into one industrially efficient and scalable spray-drying step.

Microencapsulation is a technology which involves coating an active ingredient in a shell. This allows sustained release of the active ingredient. Microencapsulation is deployed to increase stability and product life of the core material. This technology helps in controlled release of the encased active ingredient, thereby offering sustained benefits. The technology is broadly used by several end-user industries such as pharmaceuticals, food, agrochemicals, etc. Most of the industry players employ this technology to produce their final products such as drugs, detergents, fertilizers, etc

