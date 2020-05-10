Best Market Research on Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ WorldWide Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market

Industry / Sector Trends

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market Size was valued at USD 1.7 billion in 2018 and is expected to witness 6.4% CAGR from 2019 to 2025.

U.S. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market Size, By Type, 2018 & 2025 (USD Million)

Rising incidences of chronic diseases should positively impact the NPWT market growth. Incidence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and cancer requiring surgical procedures is rising from past few decades. Adoption of wound therapy devices is growing for faster recovery in such conditions. Moreover, awareness regarding availability of upgraded NPWT devices is gradually increasing amongst population in underdeveloped regions that should further spur the industry growth.

Technological advancements in NPWT devices should propel industry growth during forecast period. Since past several years, pace of technological development in wound therapy devices has improved. Key industry players focus on introducing advanced and innovative negative pressure wound therapy devices. For instance, companies such as Cardinal Health develop NPWT devices that are user friendly and highly reliable. Also, newly introduced negative pressure devices are reusable, portable and are highly preferred by the geriatric population at home. Aforementioned factors have surged industry growth. However, high cost of negative wound pressure therapy devices may restrain the industry growth to come extent.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market, By Type

Single-use negative pressure wound therapy type segment was valued over USD 535 million in 2018. Increasing usage of single-use NPWT devices for healing surgical wounds should augment its demand. Recently developed disposable NPWT devices are highly efficient and that reduces the chances of repetitive infections. Hence, adoption of NPWT devices is increasing in hospitals that should elevate the segmental growth.

Conventional NPWT devices segment is expected to witness around 5.5% growth throughout the analysis timeframe. Considerable segmental growth can be attributed to the increasing preference for conventional NPWT devices in ambulatory surgical centres. conventional NPWT devices are affordable in comparison to the advanced portable NPWT devices and hence, ASCs that provide cost-effective surgeries usually rely on conventional NPWT devices.

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market, By Wound Type

Pressure wounds segment is projected to grow over 6% from 2019 to 2025. Increasing prevalence of pressure wounds such as bed sores will positively impact demand for NPWT. Patients struggling with chronic diseases such as diabetes often have slower healing rate and are prone to bed sores. Also, patients with orthopaedic disorders are bed ridden and often suffer from bed sores. These chronic conditions require wound healing by intermittent application of sub atmospheric pressure to wounds surface. Technologically advanced NPWT systems are in demand as they facilitate healing and reduces wound closure time that stimulates the segmental growth.

Venous legs ulcer segment was valued around 230.5 million in 2018. Venous skin ulcer is a sore on the leg that is slow to heal. Venous leg ulcers are often caused due to obstruction in the functioning of blood supply from leg to heart for purification. Veins in the leg can disrupt and stop blood supply causing weakening of skin due to increased pressure on the limbs. This reduces the rate of wound healing and makes a person more susceptible to leg ulcers on occurrence of any sort of minor injury. Aforementioned factors should escalate the demand for NPWT devices for faster and effective recovery thereby, augmenting the segment growth.

Germany Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market Size, By Wound Type, 2018 (USD Million)

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market, By End-use

Hospitals segment was valued over USD 597.5 million in 2018 and considerable revenue size can be associated with increasing number of road accidents and trauma cases requiring surgical procedures. Patients undergoing surgical procedures are prone to surgical wounds that increases the demand for NPWT thereby, positively impacting segmental growth. Furthermore, public healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies is developing gradually and the hospitals covered by the public healthcare systems are ensured optimum supply of advanced wound therapy products such as NPWT devices that should augment segmental growth.

Homecare settings segment will have over 7.5% growth during forecast timeframe due to several benefits associated with it. Homecare settings segment growth can be accounted to growing preference for NPWT by geriatric population. Key industry players have developed portable wound therapy devices that provides operational ease and convenience. Even the elderly population base can operate recently developed wound care devices that escalates its demand in homecare settings.

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market, By Region

North America negative pressure wound therapy devices market was valued more than USD 702 million in 2018 and will witness robust growth over the forecast period. Considerable regional market growth can be associated to the large patient pool suffering from chronic diseases such as diabetes. Diabetic patients prone to diabetic foot ulcers. Therefore, rising number of diabetic injuries in patients can generate huge demand for NPWT. Moreover, positive regulatory scenario for NPWT devices in North America will further enhance industry growth.

Latin America negative pressure wound therapy devices market will witness around 7% growth over the forecast period. Latin America is one of the fastest growing market for NPWT devices. Brazil accounts the significant share in Latin America region. Favourable demographic trends will prove beneficial for regional market growth. Furthermore, NPWT market is still in the developing phase in Latin America. Thus, new players willing to establish themselves in NPWT market have several growth opportunities in this region.

Asia Pacific Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market Size, By Country, 2025 (USD Million)

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market

Prominent industry players operational in negative pressure wound therapy industry are ConvaTec, Cork Medical, Smith & Nephew Inc, Acelity, Cardinal Health, DeRoyal, Genadyne Biotechnologies Inc, Medela Inc, Invacare Corporation, Sanoma Pharmaceuticals. These key industry players adopt various strategic initiatives such as geographical expansions, mergers and acquisitions to maintain their market position. For instance, in December 2015, Acelity acquired SNaP Disposable Negative Pressure Wound Therapy System line of products from Spiracur. The acquisition will help in expanding Acelitys industry-leading sales and service channels.

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Industry Viewpoint

Negative pressure wound therapy devices industry can be traced back to 1908 that marked the introduction of vacuum therapy for healing wounds. Biers hyperemic treatment that was utilized to heal open wounds using vacuum therapy became famous and was proven to be the most effective wound treatment method at that time. Later, in 1952 use of NPWT with rubber sponge, cellulose sponge, gauze and cotton was patented in Germany. In 1970s NPWT was extensively utilized to treat post-surgical wounds. With further advancements, in 1986, Kostiuchenok demonstrated that NPWT when combined with surgical debridement improved wound healing process by reducing the bacterial load in chronic wounds. After several amendments, in 2003, NPWT was commonly accepted and is currently experiencing great demand for healing wounds. This industry is in developing stage and will experience several growth opportunities with advancements in the field of advanced wound therapy devices

Key Insights Covered: Exhaustive Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market

1. Market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Negative Pressure Wound Therapy industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Negative Pressure Wound Therapy industry.

3. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Negative Pressure Wound Therapy industry.

4. Market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2025 of Negative Pressure Wound Therapy industry.

Research Methodology: Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ WorldWide Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580