Best Market Research on Nutrigenomics Testing Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Nutrigenomics Testing Market Size was valued at USD 359.5 million in 2018 and is expected to witness 13.3% CAGR from 2019 to 2025.

U.S. Nutrigenomics Testing Market Share, By Application, 2018 & 2025 (USD Million)

Increasing prevalence of obesity across the globe will prove beneficial for nutrigenomics testing industry growth over the analysis timeframe. One of the prominent reasons for obesity is genetic variations associated with lipid and carbohydrate metabolism disorders. Nutrigenomics testing enable detection of interaction between nutrients and genome at molecular level. This helps scientists to design and develop functional food for managing body weight control system and metabolism. Thus, increasing number of obese people will raise demand for nutrigenetics testing, thereby propelling market growth.

Rising popularity for personalized diet will surge demand for nutrigenomic testing kits that will augment industry growth in coming years. People in developed economies are now a days inclined towards personalized diet in order to stay fit and maintain health. Additionally, changing lifestyle and consumption of junk food results in various deficiencies and chronic disorders. Nutrigenomic testing is new approach that analyzes individuals response to beverages, foods and supplements that enable physicians to manage patients cardiometabolic health and food intolerances. However, stringent regulatory scenario may hamper the market growth to certain extent.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Nutrigenomics Testing Market

Nutrigenomics Testing Market, By Application

Diabetes segment of the market was valued around USD 70 million in 2018 and it is anticipated to witness robust growth over the analysis timeframe. Lucrative revenue can be attributed to increasing prevalence of diabetes across the globe. Alteration in gene expression and dietary transitions distorts metabolically sensitive cells that causes diabetes. Food stuffs consisting saturated fatty acid and high sugar elicit glucolipotoxicity that negatively impacts beta cell insulin secretion. Nutrigenomics testing plays pivotal role in elucidating contribution of nutrients in pathogenesis of diabetes. Increasing prevalence of diabetes coupled with benefits of nutrigenomics testing will escalate business growth over the forecast period.

Cardiovascular segment of nutrigenomics testing market is anticipated to witness around 14% growth over the forecast timeframe. Significant growth can be attributed to increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases across the globe. Candidate gene association and whole genome are major approaches used in cardiovascular genetics to recognize disease-causing genes. Thus, nutrigenomics testing provides scientific evidence for defining individuals personalized nutrition to prevent cardiovascular diseases and promote health. Above mentioned factors will raise its demand that will exceed segment revenue of nutrigenomic testing market.

By Distribution Channel

Hospitals and clinics segment of nutrigenomics testing market was valued more than USD 117 million in 2018 and it will grow significantly over the analysis timeframe. Patients suffering from chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disorders, cancer and diabetes are often recommended by nutritionists and physicians to perform nutrigenomics test. Some of the companies also market their products to healthcare providers that positively impact segment growth. Patients opting treatment from hospitals and clinics for such several diseases will boost segment revenue.

Online platform segment is anticipated to witness around 16% growth over the forecast timeframe. Now-a-days people are opting online purchase of nutrigenomics testing due to low cost and convenience associated with this platform. Other factors such as increasing digital literacy and penetration of internet in developing and underdeveloped region are propelling the segment growth over the forecast period.

Germany Nutrigenomics Testing Market Share, By Distributional Channel, 2018 (USD Million)

Regional Insights

Europe nutrigenomics testing market accounted for around 28.5% revenue share in 2018. Favourable government initiatives to promote health and wellness will augment the demand for nutrigenomics testing in coming years. Moreover, nutritionist in the European region are recommending these tests for personalizing diets. Industry players also provide consumers with innovative solutions on nutritional advices based on their DNA. Aforementioned factors will accelerate demand for nutritional genomic testing over the analysis timeframe.

Asia Pacific nutrigenomics testing market was valued more than USD 64 million in 2018 and it is anticipated to witness robust growth over the forecast timeframe. Changing lifestyle and lack of exercise is resulting in numerous disorders and deficiencies. Increasing disposable income will rise the adoption of nutrigenomics testing in the region. Aforementioned factors will create demand for nutrigenomics test to maintain healthy lifestyle that will escalate regional growth over the forecast timeframe.

Europe Nutrigenomics Testing Market Size, By Country, 2025 (USD Million)

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Nutrigenomics Testing Market

Some of the notable players operating in the nutrigenomics testing market are Holistic Heal, GeneLink, Cura Integrative Medicine, Nutrigenomix, GX Sciences, Interleukin Genetics, NutraGene, Metagenics, Pathway Genomics, Salugen, Genelex, Gene Box, Xcode Life and Sanger Genomics. Industry players are implementing several strategic initiatives such as mergers, acquisitions, product launches, geographical expansions, emphasis on R&D activities in order to capture higher market share, gain competitive advantage and sustain the competition.

Recent industry developments:

In April 2019, Nutrigenomix launched genetic test for vegetarians and vegans that is plant-based personalized nutrition. Nutrigenomix has developed nutrigenomics test and is first in the world to provide plant-based diets. Innovative product launches will enable company to gain competitive advantage.

In July 2019, GX SCIENCES announced global partnership with GX SCIENCES Asia to diversify and broaden companys work internationally. Global expansion will enable GX Sciences to escalate growth in laboratory and biotechnology medical domain. Objective behind this collaboration is to expand genetic testing in new region and witness positive impact of nutrigenomics in Asia Pacific community. Geographical expansion will enable company to garner higher industry share.

Industry Viewpoint

Nutrigenomics testing market can be traced back to late 1900s. In 1980s companies started commercializing nutrigenomics products. In 1990s extensive study on Human Genome Project was conducted that lead to better understanding of nutrigenomics. It described role of inheritance in metabolism of nutrients and benefits as well as risks of consuming various types of nutrients and foods. Key findings helped to give recommendations to normalize genetic characteristics to reduce and recover from diseases. Additionally, studies stated the interaction amongst inherited genes and food known as inborn errors of metabolism. Through the study, concept of personalized diet was developed. Later, in 2007, scientists discovered several interrelationships amongst nutrition, disease and genes. After several experiments and researches nutrigenomics testing is now increasingly recommended by nutritionists. Nutrigenomics testing industry is well established has abundant opportunities in developing and developed countries in the coming years.

