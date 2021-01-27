Best Market Research on Oxygen Scavenger Masterbatch Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Oxygen Scavenger Masterbatch Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Oxygen Scavenger Masterbatch Market for Food Packaging size estimated at over USD 17 million in 2018 and will grow at a CAGR of more than 7.5% from 2019 to 2025.

Ongoing technological innovation and trends in the food & beverage packaging industry is likely to drive the global oxygen scavenger masterbatch market demand for food packaging in the forecast period. Oxygen scavenger masterbatch, also known as oxygen absorber masterbatch or additives, are used in active packaging applications in order to absorb oxygen from the packaging environment of food products and to extend the shelf life of the item. These products help in maintaining freshness, taste, color, etc. in a range of packaged foods including processed meat, pet treats, packaged coffee powder, dried meats and ready to eat meals. Increasing consumer demand for portable, easy to open, resealable and tamper-proof food packaging is likely to increase oxygen scavenger masterbatch demand in the coming years. Major countries including, India, China, the U.S., etc. have experienced substantial growth in their respective food & beverage industry in the past few years driven by rapid urbanization and increasing disposable income of consumers. This will further propel product demand in these countries in the forecast period.

Though the industry is growing significantly, the challenges associated with the high cost of the product is likely to hamper its growth in the forecast time period. The key reason behind this high cost are complexities involved in the product manufacturing and processes involved in incorporating oxygen scavenger masterbatch into oxygen scavenger films.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Oxygen Scavenger Masterbatch Market

By Product

Based on product, the oxygen scavenger masterbatch market for food packaging has been segregated into organic and inorganic. Inorganic products are further sub segmented into iron-based and other inorganic products. Organic oxygen absorber masterbatch segment is likely to grow at a CAGR of around 8% in the forecast time period. This is owing to rising research and development activities being carried out across the world for enhancing product performance. These products capture oxygen by oxidizing carbon-carbon double bonds and significantly reduce oxygen content in packaging products.

By Application

Flexible packaging segment accounted for more than 75% share of the overall industry in the study period. Flexible packaging is widely accepted among consumers due to its lightweight and convenient features. Growing awareness towards benefits of sustainable packaging along with fast technological advancements are likely to drive the oxygen scavenger masterbatch market growth for food packaging in the forecast period.

By End-user

The major end-uses in the market includes packaging for meat, poultry & fish, fruits & vegetables, dairy products, alcoholic beverages, snacks & confectionaries and others. Other end-users comprise aromatic powders, non-alcoholic beverages, etc. Meat, poultry & fish packaging is likely to hold more than 35% share of the overall industry throughout the forecast period. Increasing concerns over bacterial growth and lipid oxidation in meat, poultry & fish products is likely to propel oxygen absorber masterbatch demand in the coming years. Dairy products segment is also likely to grow at around 6% CAGR throughout the forecast period due to growing concerns over the preservation of quality in milk products.

By Region

North America held more than 35% share of the global oxygen scavenger masterbatch market for food packaging owing to increasing consumption of meat and dairy products in the region. The U.S. is the largest consumer of dairy products in the world and consumed around 22 kg per capita dairy products in between 2014 to 2016. The country also consumed around 12 million tons of beef in 2018. Rising disposable income, lifestyle changes and increasing consumption of nutritional products has resulted in increasing consumption of dairy products in the region, which will further augment oxygen absorber masterbatch demand in the forecast time period.

Another key region in the industry is Asia Pacific which is likely to grow by a CAGR of over 6% in the study period. This is due to developments in the food & beverage industry in the emerging countries of the region. Major countries including China, India, Australia, etc. are witnessing substantial growth in the consumption of dairy products, meat products, and alcoholic beverages which is likely to drive the oxygen absorber masterbatch demand in the coming years.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Oxygen Scavenger Masterbatch Market

Key players in the oxygen scavenger masterbatch market for food packaging include Clariant, Albis Plastic, Henkel, Gabriel Chemie, NanoBioMatters and Tosaf.

These players are entering into strategic mergers and acquisitions with active packaging manufacturers in order to understand technologies and processes related to manufacturing of oxygen absorber masterbatch. For instance, Henkel acquired the additive business of W R Grace in 2016 in order to build its competitiveness in the industry.

Industry Viewpoint

Growing trend for active and intelligent packaging in the food & beverage industry are likely to drive the oxygen scavenger masterbatch demand in the coming years. Oxygen absorber masterbatch preserves the food products by substantially reducing the oxygen content in the packaging. These products are gaining considerable attention in the developed countries due to growing consumption of packaged meat and dairy products. Growing health concerns, rising demand for nutritional food and increasing awareness regarding preservation of packaged food products will positively affect the industry growth in the coming years

