Best Market Research on Phenoxyethanol Preservatives Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Phenoxyethanol Preservatives Market size valued at over USD 110 million in 2018 and is estimated to witness 5% CAGR from 2019 to 2024.

Increasing per capita income, presence of large young consumer base and advent of e-commerce in emerging economies are the prime factors for growing demand for home & personal care products, thus in turn propelling the phenoxyethanol preservatives market over the forecast timeframe. The product is widely used as preservatives in home care and beauty products such as cosmetics, detergents, ointments, etc. as it inhibits microbial growth helping in increasing shelf life. Developed economies such as France are the front runners in the global personal care and cosmetics market, and host major brands such as LOreal, Louis Vuitton, etc. In 2015, the domestic personal care market in the country accounted for about USD 11.7 billion. This high demand is satisfied by making innovative product offerings, and France spends more in R&D of cosmetics product as compared to any other European country.

Developing nations such as Brazil, China, and South Korea are the fresh beauty markets in world, Brazil accounts about 9.4% of the global beauty product market according to the Brazilian Association for the Personal Hygiene, Perfume, and Cosmetics Industry (ABIHPEC). In 2015, Brazil had exported beauty products of worth USD 98 million to about 134 countries across the globe, among which Argentina, U.S. and France are the major ones. Such trends are also observed in China, India, Mexico, Southeast Asia, etc., and this will together give an up thrust to phenoxyethanol preservatives market demand in near future.

Negative word of mouth against the product regarding its adverse health effects along with increasing popularity of natural/organic cosmetics and personal care products may restrain product market growth over the forecast time period. Some regulatory bodies such as U.S. FDA has also stated warnings regarding product toxicity, and have limited the product use up to 1% w/w concentration in cosmetics. Similar regulations are also formulated in Japan and the European Union.

On the basis of product, the phenoxyethanol preservatives market is bifurcated into phenoxyethanol P5 and phenoxyethanol P25. Phenoxyethanol P5 shows a substantial growth rate over the forecast time period as it is a premium grade preservative with phenol content less than 5 ppm, making it a preferred choice for cosmetics manufacturers.

Higher phenol content can be toxic for humans so phenoxyethanol P25 is mainly preferred as a solvent or plasticizer in various water based architectural and industrial coatings. Thus, with increasing construction activities and industrial development activities, the phenoxyethanol preservatives demand of is likely to escalate in coming years.

Based on application the phenoxyethanol preservatives market is segmented into home & personal care, pharmaceuticals, dyes and inks, and others. The others application segment includes metal working fluids, jet fuel additives, chemical intermediates, etc. Home & personal care segment holds almost 45% share of the overall market as this segment includes household detergents, cosmetics, perfumes and ointments.

Growing demand for safe and paraben free cosmetics had obliged cosmetics manufacturers to invest more in R&D activities in order to develop phenoxyethanol preservative blends having better efficacy and making them suitable for various cosmetics products while adhering to the strict norms. These trends are expected to continue and drive the product market growth rate over the forecast time period.

Asia Pacific phenoxyethanol preservatives market enumerated revenue of more than USD 40 million in 2018, and will show decent growth over the forecast time spell. This is due to increasing product application in home & personal care and pharmaceutical products. With increasing real income and aggressive marketing strategies adopted by leading cosmetics manufacturer the product penetration is increasing across the region.

Europe is one of the leading cosmetics markets across the globe and is expected to show a substantial growth rate in phenoxyethanol market over forecast time period. Countries such as France, Italy, and Germany have leading cosmetics manufacturing companies and after the approval for using phenoxyethanol preservative in limited concentrations by the European Council, it is being used by companies such as Revlon and Unilever.

Some of the prominent industry players in the phenoxyethanol preservatives market are Ashland Global Holdings, Symrise AG, Galaxy surfactants, Clariant AG, Dow Dupont, BASF SE, Schulke & Mayr GmbH, Akema Fine Chemicals, Lonza Group AG, Thor Personal Care, etc. The product market is highly fragmented with presence of large number of players across the globe. To get a greater hold on this resourceful market these players are adopting organic growth strategies such as product line and range expansion, etc. For instance, In October 2018, Dow Microbial Control has launched two new product lines viz. NEOLONE and NEOLONE PH phenoxyethanol blends. As per company reports, these products are safer and more efficient.

Phenoxyethanol preservatives market is driven by increasing demand for home and personal care products. This is due to increasing investments in product innovations resulting in new product subcategories, increasing digital engagement enabling easy access through e-commerce channels and demand for premium attributes in products such as fragrance and packaging innovations. Also, the product demand will escalate in most of the emerging economies due to growing presence of multinational companies offering various international brands

