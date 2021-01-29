Best Market Research on Plant Protein Ingredients Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Plant Protein Ingredients Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Plant Protein Ingredients market size for food application was over USD 5.5 billion in 2019 and industry expects demand of above 2.5 million tons by 2025.

Growing adoption of veganism owing to increasing animal welfare concerns supported by rising awareness regarding environmental concerns regarding animal edibles production should drive market growth. Growth in product innovation in vegan food products mainly in UK and Germany will have positive impact on product demand. UK new product launches claiming vegan or no animal content accounted for 16% in 2018. Availability of innovative products with plant ingredients as a potential alternative to animal-based products to meet nutritional demands will favour plant-based protein demand.

Global sports nutrition market may surpass USD 45 billion by 2025. Shifting trends towards daily health regimes has led to rising need for adequate dietary supplements mainly in athletes and body builders will boost sports nutrition market growth. Soy proteins are considered as complete protein with a right balance of nine essential amino acids which boosts muscle growth and strength, , thus driving plant-based protein demand.

Supporting regulatory approvals from FDA regarding soy protein health claims along with use of pea protein in functional food & beverages may fuel product demand. these guidelines will increase plant protein incorporation in functional foods to increase the overall protein content and imparts therapeutic characters which should have positive influence market growth.

Rising raw material cost concerns for commercial protein production owing to high dependence on weather conditions for crop yield leading to supply deficit may challenge industry profitability, thus affecting plant proteins market price trends. However, growing vegetable proteins demand as meat substitutes owing to increasing meat prices and increasing risk of emerging livestock disease will favour plant proteins demand.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Plant Protein Ingredients Market

Plant Protein Ingredients Market for Food Application, By Product

Pea based plant protein ingredients market size may exceed USD 185 million by 2025. Increasing product adoption in functional foods, bakery, sports supplements, meat substitutes and nutraceuticals due to its beneficial attributes including regulating sugar, helps in weight loss, high protein content which offers energy during workout. It also helps in relieving muscle breakdown after workout along with hypoallergic properties which is beneficial for athletes allergic to other nutrients, thus propelling product demand.

Soy based plant protein ingredients market size may register steady gains over 6.5% at the end of 2025. Soy protein ingredients contains less than 1% fat supported by high protein content which may replace dairy protein and plays a vital role in replacing dairy proteins mainly for individuals having milk allergies which will fuel product demand mainly in infant nutrition, thus driving industry growth.

Plant Protein Ingredients Market for Food Application Market, By Application

Functional food & beverage application market size may surpass USD 2 billion up to 2025. Consumer inclination towards maintaining daily health routines has led to rise in demand for functional edibles to combat prevailing lifestyle disease such as heart issues, obesity and metabolic disorders will favour industry growth. Technological advancements in processing technology makes it possible to balance good sensory attributes and clean after taste in beverages proteins concentrates and isolates which may fuel product demand.

Bakery application market size may witness significant gains over 5% by 2025. Rising popularity of pea protein in bakery products as it helps in maintaining cholesterol levels and triglycerides along with healthy blood pressure. Growing demand for gluten free bakery items for weight and health management will have positive impact on product demand in this application, thus driving industry growth.

Plant Protein Ingredients Market for Food Application, By Region

Europe driven by UK, France and Germany plant protein ingredient market for food application may observe steady gains over 6% by 2025. Supporting regulatory standards by EFSA reading daily protein intakes will boost regional product demand. Growing vegan inhabitants supported by presence of major manufacturers engaged in novel product development will have positive impact on regional product demand.

Asia Pacific led by India, Japan and China plant food protein ingredients market may surpass USD 1.5 billion by 2025. Easy accessibility towards raw material owing to presence of agroeconomies along with dominance of vegetarian population will propel regional industry growth. In addition, rising nutraceuticals and fortified foods consumption owing to presence of geriatric population may act as another contributing factor towards product demand in this region.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Plant Protein Ingredients Market

Global plant protein ingredients market share for food application is moderately fragmented and competitive. Key industry participants operating in market includes Cargill, Axiom Food, Rouquette, Kerry, sonic Biochem, Prinova Group. Manufacturers are focusing on strategic alliance and product innovations to cater escalating demand in various application as an alternative to animal-based products, thus propelling industry growth.

Plant Protein Ingredients Market for Food Application Industry Viewpoint

Plant proteins are derived from seeds, legumes, grains, beans, soy, and hemp. These functions as an alternative to animal-based proteins in vegan diets. The product is rich in phytonutrients and antioxidants. Plant based proteins contains fibre which help to achieve balanced digestive system. Growing health awareness has led to rise in demand for nutritious and fortified food for healthy dietary routine which may propel industry growth

